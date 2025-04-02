From the day you were told you were going to be a big sister, you knew your life would change. At first it was all about a cute baby you got to play with. Then it became about the matching outfits and hair, and having to share your toys.

As she got older, you realized that just because she was your little sister didn't mean it was going to be like having another you. This made you wonder, Why on earth was I ever excited about having a little sister?

So here's a reminder about why you should be thankful for having a little sister.

Here are 11 rare experiences that prove your sister is your best friend

1. She gets you out of things you don't want to do

Want to go somewhere but you're not sure your parents will let you? Offer to bring your little sister as a bonding experience. Parents love that. Is there somewhere you don't want to go but don't wanTht to seem like a loser for not wanting to take part? Blame it on your little sister.

"Oh, I'd love to go with you guys to that horror movie but unfortunately, my parents are making me hang with my little sister tonight. Ugh." See? You get out of it and save your street cred. Win-win!

2. She doesn't sugarcoat any advice you ask for

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

You have someone who will give you their honest opinion on your hair, clothes, just taste in style, and men. It's free and available 24/7, and sometimes you don't even have to ask for it. She'll just share it with you out of the goodness of her heart.

3. You can blame anything on her

Finally, it can be someone else's fault. Because really, who's more likely to be the one to cause the problems? You — the older and more mature one — or your younger and less mature sister? If you're the younger one, you can just play innocent and draw the attention toward your sister!

4. You appreciate the instant popularity booster

Of course, you don't think she's cute or brilliant (or both), but everyone else seems to think so. And if it makes people think you're more awesome because of it, well, who are you to correct them?

5. You can put all your stuff in her closet

Sure, it might "technically" be your sister's closet, but you get her out of plenty of trouble. The least she can do is let you hang all your cute dresses in her closet.

6. She makes awkward family gatherings fun

Since she's younger than you, she knows all the extended family even less than you do. So now you will have someone to hang with instead of checking your phone 100 times to pretend you have a life.

7. She accepts your brilliant opinions — or at least pretends to.

She may not have asked for your opinion on clothing, friends, guys, movies, TV shows, music, or anything else for that matter. But you're such a caring sister and you can't help but pass on your wisdom to the future generation.

8. She's your teacher, even if you don't realize it

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

She taught you to be responsible, caring, loyal, loving, thoughtful and so much more. As you age and grow, your friendship only gets deeper, as explored by research from the University of London Institute of Education, which reports, "Sister ties evolve over time, moving from best friendship during girlhood to companionship in womanhood, or vice-versa."

And all of this happens just by existing together in the world!

9. She's a free confidence booster

Having her look up to you as a role model and hearing her friends refer to you as the "cool big sister" is good for self-esteem.

10. You get to practice what you'd be like as a mom

Whether you have children in your future plans or not, being there to take care of your little sister has given you plenty of experience so you can see what you'll be like if you ever do choose to be a mother. If you're the younger sister, you get another role model to show you what life might be like if you become a mom.

11. She's your number-one fan and you are hers

You two might pick on each other, annoy each other, and even fight and yell at each other. But the next minute you'll be rolling on the floor laughing. And if anyone else ever tried to start up with you, she would be there to beat them up.

You guys are the only ones who can be mean to each other because you're family. You might try to annoy each other, but at the end of the day, that's really what being a sister is all about.

Estee Kahn is a writer and amateur photographer who covers relationships, friendships, and lifestyle.