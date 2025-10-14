Once kids leave the nest, it's tempting to let the need for being super organized fall by the wayside. Truly good parents spend the better part of their years with kids at home creating a space full of memories, but that space can become cluttered with outdated records and items you no longer need over time. Eventually, your kids will likely have to help you clean out the house, and when they do, the things they find can be emotionally overwhelming.

In order to keep things simpler for everyone, there are several things empty nesters should never leave in their house for their kids to go through later. Making sure you've thought about these items ahead of time will save everyone time, stress and potential embarrassment in the future.

These are 11 things empty nesters should never leave in their house for their kids to go through later

1. Boxes full of just-in-case items

The first thing empty nesters should never leave in their house for their kids to go through later is boxes of just-in-case items. Yes, it's always good to be prepared. Whether it's emergency supplies or an extra roll or two of toilet paper, most kids won't bat an eye. However, if you have a closet or two full of boxes that may not be necessary, this can cause an unbelievable amount of stress on kids.

Whether it's because it'll take too long to organize or because it'll take too long to throw out, it doesn't matter. Hoarding, in general, is a bad habit. As neurologist and psychiatrist Shirley M. Mueller, M.D., explained, "Hoarding behaviors often lead to significant social complications, including isolation and strained interpersonal relationships."

So parents, do kids a solid favor and only keep the necessary items. While being prepared is good, if a parent has a basement full of just-in-case items, it might be more stressful than anything else.

2. Expired food or seasonings

To be fair, most people have been guilty of doing this. Without meaning to, the average person might stock their pantry full of cans and seasonings. And while having plenty of food in the house is wonderful, a thing empty nesters should never leave in their house for their kids to go through later is expired food or seasonings. Sorry, but if kids need to go through the pantry later to find something to eat, the last thing they want to do is to turn every can over to see if it's expired.

Even if it's an inconvenience, it's important to use this newfound time to make their home a safe space. From small things like keeping the pantry organized, to big things like throwing out things that are expired, parents aren't just looking after their kids' health. As sappy as it may sound, they're also creating an environment in which their children can relax after being away for so long.

3. Unorganized paperwork

Once a kid leaves the nest, they almost always come back inevitably for some paperwork. Whether it's vaccines or birth certificates, one thing empty nesters should never leave in their house for their kids to go through later is unorganized paperwork. Let's face it: there's nothing worse than scrambling at the last minute. Although parents may not want to organize the heaps of documents, it makes everyone's life easier.

After all, there are only so many hours in a day. If a kid needs an important document and their parents don't have it on file, it's better to know what to get and order it now, rather than wasting time searching for something you may not have. Not only does this prevent frustration, but it also prevents anxiety. As psychiatrist Ralph Ryback, M.D., said, "People who keep their homes clean and organized are healthier, both physically and mentally." So, even if it's a pain, take the time to sort through that paperwork! Your future self will thank you.

4. Broken jewelry

Nobody wants to think about passing away. As parents, you want to live long enough to see your children grow up and have kids of their own. Even so, one thing empty nesters should never leave in their house for their kids to go through later is broken jewelry. Some families tend to pass on necklaces and rings from generation to generation. Even if it doesn't fit now, with a few adjustments, a child can wear their great-grandmother's jewelry and keep a piece of her by their side.

However, this becomes much more challenging if the jewelry is damaged and requires repair. So, rather than leaving it to the responsibility of their kid, parents should take the initiative to get all of that sorted out while they still can. Whether it's fixing a ring band or repairing a stone or two lost in a pretty necklace, doing all this beforehand saves their kid a ton of stress in the long run, which is always a plus.

5. Old furniture in bad condition

For those who have dogs or cats, they know just how messy they can be. From bringing mud into the house to accidentally breaking something, there are plenty of reasons why a spotless house can turn into a disaster. And while it may be a pain to do now, a thing empty nesters should never leave in their house for their kids to go through is old furniture in bad condition. Sorry, but old furniture in bad condition should either be repurposed or thrown out.

Even if it takes a while to break everything down and costs a bit to fix the couch cushion, it's much better to leave nice furniture so kids can use it than it is to leave broken furniture they'll likely throw away. And while some parents might not see this as a huge deal, having good furniture can truly help their kids out in the long run. According to GoSummer, it takes about $5,000 to $100,000 to decorate a house.

So, if parents truly want to help out, staying prepared and on top of their furniture so that their kids can use it later is essential.

6. Outdated tech and cords that they no longer use

Another thing empty nesters should never leave in their house for their kids to go through later is outdated tech and cords that they no longer use. Listen, it's understandable that parents don't want to throw away an expensive iPad. With how pricey technology has gotten, the last thing someone wants to do is to watch their money go down the drain. Even so, if something is clearly not working properly, it's time to let it go.

As much as parents don't want to, they aren't saving money by keeping unused items in a bin somewhere. So, rather than have their kids surf through and inevitably throw it away, either give it to someone or try to trade it in. While throwing out tech isn't easy, and sorting through cords is a huge pain, keeping everything organized makes everyone's life a lot easier.

7. Unlabeled photographs

When someone is going through a family photo album, it's an emotional ride. From seeing pics of distant relatives to relatives who are no longer here, one thing empty nesters should never leave in their house for their kids to go through later is unlabeled photographs. Yes, spending time labeling photographs is very daunting. From remembering who was there to where they were, most people don't want to do it.

It sucks, but the average person is a bit impatient. According to a study published in 2023, most people become more impatient over time. Even so, these photos won't just belong to their kids. From grandkids to great-grandkids, they'll want to know what happened in these photos. So, rather than keeping them guessing, do the work for them now so they can appreciate it more later.

8. Decor that doesn’t fit their style

As most parents know, decorating can be quite expensive. Whether someone is shopping at Hobby Lobby or Walmart, it takes a lot of money to fill up a singular room, let alone multiple ones. Still, parents decorate to make their home feel more welcoming for their kids and for themselves. So, to keep this energy alive and well, one thing empty nesters should never leave in their house for their kids to go through later is decor that doesn't fit their style.

If someone's belongings are truly outdated and their kids no longer want them, don't hesitate to give them away or donate them. Yes, it's tempting to keep things the same, but taking the time to discard unnecessary decorations can be a time-consuming process. However, if parents aren't doing it, then it'll eventually be their kids' responsibility, which isn't cool. Especially if kids already have so much on their plates, the last thing they want to do is add another pesky task.

9. Old kitchen gadgets that are collecting dust

If there's one thing parents tend to accumulate in their homes, it's a collection of unnecessary kitchen gadgets that go unused. From old crockpots to old bread maker machines that have seen better days, one thing empty nesters should never leave in their house for their kids to go through later is old kitchen gadgets that are collecting dust. Sorry, but if those kitchen gadgets are on their last leg, it might be time to let them go.

Even if there's nothing wrong with them, if parents ask their kids if they need it and they say no, give it to someone who does. Yes, it's tempting to hold onto old things. However, according to Franchell Richard-Hamilton, M.D., "Spring cleaning reduces stress, boosts happiness, burns calories, refreshes mental space, and improves focus and productivity." So, parents, if it's not being used and is just collecting dust, don't hesitate to add it to your list of things to get rid of.

10. Closest full of clothes they no longer wear

If there's one thing most people need to do right now, it's clear out their closets. It's one of the most pesky tasks out there, but a thing empty nesters should never leave in their house for their kids to go through later is a closet full of clothes they no longer wear. Yes, it's annoying, but having a closet full of things they barely wear isn't just unnecessary, it's overwhelming from time to time.

As most parents know, it's easy for closets to go from tidy to messy in the span of a few weeks, and having clothes they no longer wear doesn't help. So, if parents want to make their kids' lives just a bit easier, sort through and clean out their closets. Figuring out what clothes to give and what clothes to keep is a good first step.

11. Sentimental items they’ve been holding onto out of guilt

Finally, the last thing empty nesters should never leave in their house for their kids to go through later is sentimental items they've been holding onto out of guilt. Yes, it's hard to let go of things that once held value. Whether it's their ex-husband's clothes or a friend's stuffed plushie, people often hold onto sentimental items out of guilt. And while their feelings are valid, they're essentially taking up space, both physically and mentally.

It sucks, but holding onto these things won't help anyone move forward. As a matter of fact, it'll only aid in negative reminiscing, which, according to counselor and writer Meg Selig, M.A. Ed., "A persistent negative memory can shake your confidence and lower your mood." So, even if it's hard, get rid of it. Not only will it save their kids time, but it'll also help clear their home of any negative energy that's secretly been holding them back.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.