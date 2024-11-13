Dad Says He Will No Longer Pay His Daughter's College Tuition Because She Didn't Vote The Way He Wanted

The recent presidential election is, unfortunately, tearing relationships apart. The two sides of the political aisle are more starkly divided than ever before, and there is little room left for common ground.

One dad allowed the election to come between him and his daughter, even though she really needed his help. In fact, his decision to withdraw contributions to her college education could have a huge impact on her future.

A dad refused to continue paying for his daughter’s college tuition because of how she voted.

An anonymous parent posted in a private Facebook page for college parents asking for advice after her daughter’s father withdrew his funding for her education. To protect the privacy of everyone involved, we will refrain from sharing the group’s name.

The anonymous parent explained, “My daughter was just cut off from her father because she didn’t vote the way he wanted. Spring semester is too close to come up with all of the money he has agreed to pay.”

aldomurillo | Canva Pro

Because of the difficult situation this left the family in, the parent and daughter were looking into taking out loans.

“We have never needed loans,” the poster continued. “Before I call the school tomorrow can anyone please help me with suggestions on getting loans?”

“I’m in New Jersey. She goes to school in Pennsylvania. He will not change his mind. He has removed all of his banking from the portal,” they concluded.

Commenters on the post were shocked and saddened by the father's impulsive decision.

“That is the saddest thing I’ve heard regarding politics,” one person said. “I’m so sorry that her father is not immensely proud of your daughter growing up to be a unique individual with her own independently thinking mind and the ability to make decisions that are in her own belief system.”

The same person continued, “And adding that the ability to vote freely without fear of retribution is the essence of our great democracy … But her father is creating a mini-dictatorship instead with control and grave consequences. I hope everything works out for her.”

Another person said, “And one day he will be crying to someone about how he doesn’t know why his daughter doesn’t speak to him, why he’s never met his grandchildren, etc. Absolutely petulant and pathetic.”

Anna Shvets | Pexels

A third commenter offered an interesting take that the parent might want to look into.

“In New Jersey, the Supreme Court ruled that parents must pay for college tuition,” they said. “It’s time to find a new lawyer and take him to court. Ask if payments can be deferred for next semester."

Whether or not the father has an obligation to contribute to his daughter's tuition is not entirely clear.

If the information from the third commenter were true, the girl’s problems would essentially be solved, although it may take some time. However, it’s not completely clear if the commenter can be taken at their word.

According to Lawrence Law Firm, “Divorced parents in New Jersey have an obligation to contribute to their children’s college expenses. On the other hand, married parents in New Jersey do not have the same obligation. The case of Newburgh v. Arrigo provides a list of factors for a court to consider in assessing the obligation of the parents.”

While we can’t be sure, based on the language used in the anonymous parent’s post, one could assume they are divorced. If that is the case, he may indeed have to pay for her tuition, at least in part.

@skynews One couple's #marriage is being put under strain because of #DonaldTrump's take on what it means to be a #Republican. Sky's Dominic Waghorn speaks to a #couple who have been married for 20 years, but do not see eye-to-eye on #Trump's legitimacy as a #president #USElection ♬ original sound- Sky News

“Once a court weighs and balances the factors of each case, the court may order each parent to pay a certain percentage of college costs,” the law firm continued.

Lawyer Diana N. Fredericks from Gebhardt and Kiefer confirmed that New Jersey law “[gives] courts the authority to order a parent to pay for some form of college expenses.”

Again, we do not know the exact situation, so we cannot judge it from a legal perspective. But, based on this information, it seems that this girl would have a leg to stand on in court. Let's just hope she doesn't have to delay her education before a decision is made.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.