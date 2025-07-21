Emotional Dad Explains Why He's Giving His Son A Chess Piece While Dropping Him Off At College

Dropping off kids at college for their first year is an emotional time for parents. It's bittersweet because you're watching your child embark on this new journey and chapter of their lives, but it's also sad because they aren't babies anymore, living in your house. But all in all, it's a day that parents always cherish, being able to watch their kids walk through the college doors and into adulthood.

That seemed to be the case for one father in particular, who was quite emotional as he dropped off his son at college, but not before giving him a chess piece as a special token. The young man's mother, Vakisla Milliner, recorded the beautiful moment between a father and son and shared it on TikTok.

A dad explained why he gave his son a chess piece while dropping him off at college.

At the start of the video, the young man's father explained that his dad didn't bring him to college before pulling out a king chess piece from a duffel bag. He said it represented how he views the young man.

"Whenever you feel the world is coming down on you and ain't going your way, take your time, sit back and think 'cause you always have a move, protect the king," he told his son. "We don't have tradition in a lot of Black families, so I'm starting one with you and then your brother."

The dad hoped the chess piece would become a new family tradition.

Getting emotional, Dad explained that throughout the college journey, he wanted his son to protect the chess piece, meaning to always protect himself. He acknowledged that he had been hard on his son in the past, but it was to get him to this point in life.

He pointed out that his son was always the smallest in the room and was constantly being underestimated, but he managed to prove them wrong. The chess piece wasn't just a reminder of his strength but also the pride his parents had in him and his accomplishments. It's something all kids deserve to hear but don't always experience.

"Protect the king. So when you become a grown man and you have children, you pass this on to him, 'cause this stays in our family," he continued. "Tradition starts somewhere, and I'm starting it right now."

As PushBlack noted, slavery tore Black families apart, and that had a major impact on individual families' traditions and culture. That's why starting new traditions that are representative of strong familial structures and bonds are so important and integral to Black American culture today.

The dad wanted the chess piece to remind his son of his self-worth.

Passing on the king was his way of letting his son know that despite life's obstacles, he always came out on top, and that wouldn't change in adulthood. While studying at college, he stressed the importance of protecting both the chess piece and himself.

The heartwarming moment with his son was refreshing in a time when men are often encouraged to hide their feelings, but it also stressed the importance of prioritizing that vulnerability with kids. It was also a beautiful new tradition that the young man could pass down to his children one day. Young Black men are not celebrated enough on the journey of higher education, making this moment with a father and son that much more special.

It's also breaking generational trauma. The young man's father admitted that he never got to have a moment like this with his own dad, but becoming a parent himself allowed him the chance to heal his inner child and create this memory for his son that they will both cherish forever.

