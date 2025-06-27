Dad Flies To Hawaii To Spend Time With His Heartbroken Daughter On What Was Supposed To Be Her Honeymoon

Most little girls grow up dreaming of what their wedding will be like. Something that’s not a part of those dreams is going through heartbreak just days before walking down the aisle and feeling like your entire life is ruined.

One woman who went through this excruciating experience had another man in her life she could count on. When she was in Hawaii for what was supposed to be her honeymoon, absolutely heartbroken, she reached out to her dad, who didn’t hesitate to hop on a flight so he could be with her.

The father of the would-be bride made a 2,500-mile trip to support her in person.

A woman named Tobi, known as @tobielder on TikTok, shared an adorable post about the selfless act of love her father performed after her fiancé broke her heart right before their wedding. She filmed her dad walking out of a Hawaiian airport wearing a shirt that read “World’s Okayest Brother” while she waited to pick him up in her car.

“When you’re heartbroken on what was supposed to be your honeymoon in Hawaii, so your dad flies 2,500 miles to hang out with you,” she said. “I can say I am loved and my dad is ALWAYS there.”

Commenters were obsessed with Tobi’s dad and his sweet gesture. “Okayest brother, best dad though,” one person said. “That’s our dad now,” another argued. A third added, “You dodged a bullet and won at life.”

The heartbroken daughter shared some details about what ended her relationship.

In another video shared on the app, Tobi filmed herself crying. “The devil couldn’t reach me, so he sent me the man of my dreams and had him destroy every part of me two days before my wedding,” she said. A subsequent video featured the text, “When you’re on your honeymoon alone in Hawaii ‘cuz well … men suck.”

Another TikToker commented on the video and asked her what had gone down between her and her fiancé. “Found out he was cheating 36 hours before we were to be married in Hawaii, so I came alone,” she explained in response.

Tobi also filmed a video on what would have been her wedding day. “Sit with me on what was supposed to be my wedding in Hawaii today,” she said. “Debilitating pain isn’t even a strong enough description … I found out two days before leaving … I was literally getting my nails done for the wedding, but he had been cheating the whole time. I even paid for this whole [expletive] trip, and I’m here alone.”

It was clear that there was a hole in her heart that only her dad could fill.

Forbes contributor Nicole F. Roberts wrote that daughters who have a strong relationship with their father will see benefits in almost every area of their lives. Dr. Linda Nielsen, Professor of Adolescent and Educational Psychology at Wake Forest University, referred to this phenomenon as the “three Ms.” She said women are better equipped to handle money, men, and their mental health when they have a strong paternal bond.

Tobi is probably doing okay in terms of money if she paid for a trip to Hawaii, and while her mental health may have taken a hit, her dad is helping her recover. As for men, it would seem she’s struggling in that department, but perhaps not as much as one might think.

Dr. Nielsen said that women who have good relationships with their fathers feel secure in romantic relationships because they know what their value is. It’s possible that the example Tobi’s dad set gave her the strength she needed to walk away from a bad situation.

