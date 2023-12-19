The Christmas Ad From 5 Years Ago That Will Make You Cry

As Christmas quickly approaches, the holiday-themed television ads seem on a constant loop. However, most of us would be lying if we said we didn’t enjoy them at least a little, with some even bringing us to tears.

One Christmas ad, in particular, is just as impactful today as it was when it circulated five years ago. Although much has changed since 2018, many people still cannot help but get choked up when they see this heartwarming commercial.

The Christmas ad features the blossoming relationship between a father and his son as the son slowly begins to appreciate his father’s dancing.

The ad was launched during the holiday season in 2018 by the French telecom brand, Bouygues. It depicts the touching story of a father and son throughout the years, and how dancing became an integral part of their bond.

The opening clip demonstrates the father placing a cassette into a tape player. As "Come and Get Your Love" by Redbone plays, the dad begins dancing and mouthing the lyrics while walking toward his infant son, who is playing with his toys on the floor. The baby gazes up at his father and smiles at his jerky movements.

The next clip appears to jump a few years ahead, now showing the baby boy as a young child. His father buttons up his coat and pulls a hat over his ears before the two walk down a snowy street together hand in hand.

They eventually stumble upon a gift shop, where they spot a toy in the window, swaying from side to side as if it were dancing. This prompts the father to dance with his own for his son, who watches him with wonder and mirrors his movements.

After another time jump, we see the son as a teenager sitting in the passenger seat of a car while his father drives. As they drive through the roads decorated with Christmas lights, the father cranks up the radio, looks over at his son, and starts dancing in his seat. While the boy does not express the excitement he had when he was younger, he cannot help but smile at his old man.

The following clip depicts the teenager, who is now a young man, sitting at a table in a coffee shop. After his father places two coffee mugs on the table, he dances along to the music playing throughout the shop. This time, the man appears to be mortified by his father’s actions, and his expression reads, "Dad, stop embarrassing me!” Still, the father shamelessly dances around his son’s chair, hoping to crack a smile from his son.

The last clip depicts a series of photographs on a mantle of the man’s development from infant, child, teenager to adult. In the background, the sound of something vibrating can be heard. The father, who is now an elderly man, gets up to investigate and discovers that the source of the sound is coming from a wrapped gift box underneath the Christmas tree.

The man looks back at his wife, who is sitting on the couch, and smiles at her while opening the present. Under the wrapping paper, there is a cellphone that has an incoming video call. When the man answers it, his son is on the other end.

Not only is he a fully grown man, but now he is also a father himself, holding his baby in his arms as he wishes his dad a merry Christmas. He then begins dancing with his own baby this time, while his joyful father dances along with them on the other end of the phone.

“This Christmas, offer so much more than technology,” the text overlay reads at the end of the ad.

Photo: bbernard / Shutterstock

The TV spot emotionally impacted people from all over the world, especially those whose children were now all grown up with families of their own.

The holidays are already a time when emotions are heightened, and Christmas ads that feature love and families are bound to send us into a puddle of tears.

Christmas is a time associated with traditions, family gatherings, and nostalgia. Ads that depict heartwarming family scenes tap into these sentimental feelings, reminding viewers of their own cherished memories.

Even for those who do not have family or are estranged from them, the ads offer a form of escapism, transporting viewers into a world where the magic of the season is heightened. The emotional responses may stem from the desire to escape into a positive and uplifting narrative, even if briefly.

So this holiday season, whether you enjoy the holidays or not, if an ad pops up on your television screen, allow yourself to feel all the feels. And if you have family, let the ads serve as a reminder to give them a call and let them know just how much you love them.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.