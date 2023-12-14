Family Creates Their Own ‘Sad’ Elf On The Shelf-Type Character To Teach Kids That Holidays Aren’t Always Filled With Joy

For many people, the holiday season is a joyous time, filled with gifts, endless sweets, and quality time with loved ones.

However, not everyone experiences happiness during the holidays. In fact, for some people, it can be the most lonely, stressful, and depressing time of the year. Seeing those beaming from ear to ear juggling gifts for all of their family members is not easy for people who have no family, have lost family members, or have complicated relationships.

One family started a new Christmas tradition to ensure that their children know that they are not obligated to be all smiles during the holidays and should express any kind of emotion they may feel.

The family created their own ‘sad’ Eelf on the Shelf character to teach their children that the holidays are not always joyful.

Most of us are familiar with the “Elf on the Shelf” Christmas tradition that many families with young children partake in during the holiday season.

The concept involves a small elf doll who is said to be a scout for Santa Claus. The elf is placed in different locations around the house by parents, and children are told that the elf is keeping an eye on them to report their behavior back to Santa.

Photo: Dean Clarke / Shutterstock

For many children, the Elf on the Shelf, who always has a grin on their face, evokes excitement for the approaching holiday and encourages them to be on their best behavior.

However, one family believes the tradition does more harm than good, and instead introduced a new tradition that embraces all kinds of emotions and behavior. Instead of having an Elf on the Shelf that spies on the children to report back to Santa, the parents have a plush “Banana Man” doll who lingers around the house during the holiday season, reminding the children that it is okay if they feel emotions other than joy.

The doll has been dubbed by the family as the 'Seasonal Depression Man,' and his presence is something that the children seem to enjoy.

Seasonal Depression Man has a blank expression and sports a yellow hoodie. He can stand upright, lie down, or be sitting criss-crossed on the floor.

“We don’t do Elf on the Shelf. We aren’t big into surveillance for funsies,” the mother, Elisa, explained in a TikTok. “But the kids do love surprises and interactive traditions.”

According to Elisa, Seasonal Depression Man hangs out around their house during the holidays and teaches the children that “feelings can be complicated” during this time of year.

“You don’t have to be all smiles to be loved and included,” she wrote, sharing a series of photos of her two children interacting with Seasonal Depression Man, from taking car rides with him to letting him help decorate their Christmas tree.

Additionally, Elisa claimed that one of the best parts about Seasonal Depression Man is that the children are allowed to touch him, unlike the Elf on the Shelf, who is said to “lose their magic” that allows them to move if they are touched. This grants the children the opportunity to fully interact with him without the threat of no presents to open on Christmas being held over their heads.

Although his expression does not reveal much regarding how he is feeling, others who own the doll claim that he is capable of experiencing a range of emotions and characteristics including shyness, politeness, and stylish — all of which are completely normal to feel and experience around the holidays.

Many people online applauded Elisa’s creative and educational holiday tradition.

“I love love love this. Elf on the Shelf disturbs me and teaches the wrong lesson in my mind,” one TikTok user commented. “I love this. Imagine the joy it will bring them as adults to laugh about how as kids they celebrated with ‘seasonal depression man,’” another user wrote. “As a mom who lost her mom right before the holiday season, I love this so much. Thank you for sharing,” a third user revealed.

The holiday season can be just as depressing for some as it is exciting for others.

For many, the festive season amplifies feelings of loss for those who have experienced the death of a loved one or are separated from family and friends.

Those struggling financially also feel pressured to buy costly gifts, while others may feel isolated or lonely during the holidays, particularly if they are away from family or don't have close friends nearby.

It is okay to feel especially sad during this time of year and to have bad days. Instead of teaching our children that their every move is going to be watched by a fictional doll and threatening them with no gifts to open, we should be teaching them that the holiday season can evoke a variety of feelings, and allow them the space to experience them.

For those of you interested in purchasing your own “Seasonal Depression Man” and doing away with Elf on the Shelf, you can find him on Amazon for $15.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.