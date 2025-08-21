Bride's 84-Year-Old Grandfather Walks Laps Up And Down The Driveway Each Day So He Is Ready To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Some occasions are so special that they require preparation beforehand. One grandpa knew this was the case for his granddaughter’s upcoming wedding. As the person chosen to walk her down the aisle, he wanted to make sure he did so perfectly, so he dedicated ample time to practicing.

His granddaughter captured his sweet efforts on camera, and they’ve captured the hearts of millions. While his dedication is heartwarming, it also highlights how important it is to prioritize the people you love over the stress and worries that often occupy our lives.

An 84-year-old grandfather prepared to walk his granddaughter down the aisle on her wedding day by walking laps in the driveway.

TikToker and bride-to-be Sunni Murray shared a heart-warming video she took of her grandpa on the app. The man was stooped over, walking with help from his cane. Nevertheless, he continued moving forward. She explained the sweet reason why. “My 84-year-old grandpa is trying to make sure he is ready to walk me down the aisle in 11 days by walking up the driveway a couple of times a day,” she said.

The video has been watched over nine million times and has almost two million likes. Commenters couldn’t believe the lengths Murray’s grandfather was willing to go to, so he was ready for her big day. “This is my definition of rich,” one person said. “In his mind: ‘I can’t let her down,’” said another.

Several people pointed out that Murray’s grandpa now had a whole new set of grandchildren cheering him on. “Tell Grandpa all of his new grandkids think he’s doing great! And he’s going to look so handsome next to you,” someone said. Another added, “Hug him a [little] extra for his new internet grandbabies, please.”

Some brides shared their stories of being in similar situations, which were equally touching and heart-wrenching.

A few brides shared photos from their own weddings where they were walked down the aisle by their own grandfathers, along with adorable stories. “My (at the time 89-year-old) grandpa went to physical therapy and did his exercises at home starting a whole year before our wedding,” one said. “Picked up his cane right before grabbing my hand and surprised us all! Grandpas are the best!”

Unfortunately, not everyone’s story was so touching. One former bride shared, “My papa said he’d crawl if he had to. He passed four days before my wedding and we buried him the day before. It was a hard week.”

Thankfully, Murray’s story had a happy ending. A few days later, she was able to share an update video with the many people who had been anxiously waiting for one. Her grandfather successfully walked her down the aisle, and he didn’t even need his cane to do so. As one person pointed out, “He put in work just for you!”

Although fathers traditionally walk their daughters down the aisle, brides can really choose anyone special, just like this grandpa.

Writing for The Knot, Sarah Title pointed out that with how individualized weddings are becoming, there is really no rule about who walks the bride down the aisle, even though it is traditional for her father to do so. Christina Janda, the executive planner and designer of Christine Janda Design and Events, agreed.

“Your walk down the aisle towards your love is so emotional and special,” she said. “Your escort should be someone that brings you a sense of calm due to their love and support in your life as an individual and this new chapter of your life as a couple. You will be nervous (in the best way) so please just be sure that this is someone that will bring you a proud sense of calm.”

Whether Murray’s father was in the picture or not, it was clear that her grandfather was the right choice to walk her down the aisle. He clearly loves her more than anything and supports her fully. He was the right person to bring her that sense of calm during such an important moment.

