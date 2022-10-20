New Baby Checklist: The Best New Baby Gear Of 2022

By Andrea Zimmerman — Written on Oct 20, 2022
Having a baby is exquisitely beautiful and exquisitely tough — in equal measure. That's why it's so helpful to have a practical list of must-have newborn & baby items on-hand so that you're prepared and equipped for when the little bundle arrives.
Fear not — we've done all the hard work for you by rounding up the best new baby gear of 2022, and we've even sorted them into specific categories to make finding what you need easier.
Search by the following categories of essentials: baby wardrobe, baby nursery, baby bath, baby feeding, baby health, baby gear, and hospital bag.
Whether it's your own baby you're preparing for — or you're buying for a friend or family member — consider this a checklist of must-have items for bringing home a baby.
The Best New Baby Gear of 2022:
Baby Wardrobe Essentials
1. Little Surfer Ocean Blue Acid Wash Basic Onesie
Check Current Pricing On The Little Surfer Dude
This black acid wash onesie — and trust us, you'll need a lot of onesies — are distressed and rocker-chic: you'll no doubt have the coolest baby on the block.
2. NUNUNU 3-Piece Essential Baby Gift Newborn Set
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
A star is born! This three-piece unisex baby set features a onesie with an open neckline & crotch snaps, legging pants that are stretchy enough to follow each movement, and a cute bonnet hat that seals the total look of coolness while keeping the baby's head nice and warm.
3. Honeybug Welcome Baby Gift Box
Check Current Pricing On Honey Bug
If you're looking for a neutral, modern baby gift, look no further. Enduring and classic, these pieces featuring the popular brand Angel Dear are special enough to be passed along to the next generation.
4. Memeeno Swaddle Blanket
Check Current Pricing On Memeeno
This swaddle blanket is a 6-in-1 item:it works as a nursing cover, stroller/seat cover, car window shade, play mat & superhero cape. Plus, its single-knit fabric makes it stretchy, breathable, and long-lasting.
5. Dondolo Mother Goose Footie
Check Current Pricing On Dondolo
The sweetest, softest footie, made from 100% pima cotton, to read nursery rhymes in before bedtime.
6. Little Bipsy Sock 3-Pack
Check Current Pricing On Little Bipsy
Shoes aren't a baby necessity, but socks are and these super-soft, classic-style ones are perfect for all your little one's big adventures.
7. Burt's Bees Baby No-Scratch Mittens
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Babies have an unfortunate habit of accidentally scratching themselves — prevent any inadvertent nicks with these no-scratch mittens.
8. Star Wars Grogo Baby Ears Beanie
Check Current Pricing On Love Your Melon
May the force be with your baby. Inspired by the adorable 50-year-old member of the Yoda species known as Grogu, this beanie is the coziest in the galaxy.
9. Arbour Gentle Laundry Detergent
Check Current Pricing On Arbour
Gentle deodorant is a must for delicate baby skin. This one is clean and non-toxic, with no brighteners, dyes, or perfumes.
10. Aden by Aden + Anais Stroller Blanket
A lot of baby brands make muslin blankets but the ones from Aden & Anais stand out for their quality, softness, and longevity — and they're great for bundling up for an outdoor spin.
11. Mightly 100% Organic Cotton Baby Pajamas
Check Current Pricing On Mightly
Once you try zip-up rompers, you'll never return to buttons ever again: This striped one-piece comes in sizes newborn through 24 months and myriad neutral colors — buy a few!
12. Dreamland Baby Weighted Sleep Sack
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
This Dreamland Baby weighted sleep sack is designed to help babies feel calm, fall asleep faster, and stay asleep longer. Win for baby, win for you.
13. Deux Par Deaux Printed Grizzlies One-Piece Baby Snowsuit
Check Current Pricing On Deux Par Deux
With a detachable faux fur trim and an all-over adorable bear print, this snowsuit is perfect for playing in the cold and snow or just a ride in the stroller.
14. Mori Baby Starter Set
It's a baby wardrobe starter kit! A curated collection of up to 12 baby essentials that truly make a luxurious gift for any little one.
Baby Nursery Essentials
15. HALO Baby Bassinet Bedside Sleeper
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Before baby transitions to a crib, many parents opt to keep them close by in a bassinet — this is the only one that goes over your bed and swivels: the closest, safest alternative to co-sleeping.
16. Nestig Candy Cloud Crib
Check Current Pricing On Nestig
Inspired by the colors on a fresh birthday cake, this crib's playful natural wood accents bring a sense of childhood wonder into any nursery.
17. Sealy Serene Duo-Sleek 2-Stage Foam Crib Mattress
Check Current Pricing On Walmart
Every crib needs a crib mattress and this two-stage one that can transition to a toddler bed is made from lightweight, airy cushioning derived from upcycled materials and tested for safe use with infants and toddlers.
18. Eucalypso Baby Crib Sheet
Check Current Pricing On Eucalypso
Every crib mattress needs a crib sheet and this one features cooling, sustainable silkiness for any sleepy babe. They have lots of fun neutral colors, too!
19. Moonlite Mini Projector with 5 Classic Eric Carle Stories
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Your child’s favorite Eric Carle tales come alive with Moonlite, an easy-to-use storybook projector. This small device clips onto your smartphone and uses the device’s flashlight to project vibrant storybook images from classic children's books like The Very Hungry Caterpillar.
20. Evolur Raleigh Glider Chair
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
With ergonomic backrest support, multiple reclining positions, comfortable side rests, 360° swivel, and smooth gliding and rocking motions, this glider is designed to provide full comfort to any postpartum body.
21. Philips AVENT Digital Video Baby Monitor
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
A solid video baby monitor gives new moms such peace of mind — this one operates within a range of up to 150 feet+ indoors and 900+ feet outdoors and offers the freedom of cordless monitoring for up to 10 hours before re-charging. Plus, it alerts you when your monitor is out of range or the power is low, so you always feel secure.
22. Rice by Rice Raffia Toy Basket
Check Current Pricing On Maisonette
The most darling toy storage bins we've ever come across! These raffia storage houses are handmade with the sweetest embroideries and no two products are ever the same, which is part of the charm.
23. Hatch Rest Baby Sound Machine
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
The Hatch makes its way onto most baby registries — and for good reason. With gentle lights and sounds to soothe your newborn, then teaching your toddler when it's time to rise, and finally, helping your big kid develop sleep independence, you'll love this product so much that you'll buy one for yourself.
24. Home Room / 325 Colors Artwork
Check Current Pricing On Homeroom 325
A palette of colors for looking and learning makes a clean, beautifully simple addition to any nursery.
25. Pretty Rugged White Faux Fur Baby Blanket
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
This luxurious faux fur blanket makes both a stunning baby photoshoot backdrop and snuggly comfort lovely — it'll quickly become baby's favorite accessory. (Just remember: no blankets in the crib!)
26. MontiKids Montessori Toy Shelf
Check Current Pricing On Monti Kids
Inspired by Montessori minimalism and made from sturdy, durable, safe Baltic Birch, this toy shelf is made to last and designed to display toys at eye level for babies and toddlers.
27. Delta Children Sloane 4 Drawer Dresser with Changing Top
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
This 3-drawer modern dresser has plenty of storage and organizing space for your little one's diapers, clothes, accessories, and even toys. It also comes with a removable changing top that can accommodate a changing pad, so you can have all your baby essentials within easy reach.
28. Lovevery Book Bundles
Check Current Pricing On Lovevery
The benefits of reading with your child are well known, and having the right books for each developmental stage makes storytime even more meaningful. These Lovevery book bundles tell stories of getting ready for the day, making good choices, taking healthy risks, and making new friends.
29. SmarterKids Yummy Plush Pretend Play Food
Check Current Pricing On SmarterKids
Designed to give even the youngest learners exposure to healthy foods, this fun and yummy plush play food set includes fruits, vegetables, poultry, and assorted other healthy foods your baby will love gnawing on.
30. Sophie La Girafe
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Sophie the Giraffe is a cult baby item for good reason. Made from natural rubber and non-toxic materials, this teether gives a great grip for babies to relieve the pain of their front teeth or molars coming through their gums. And Sophie's, well, adorable.
31. ēkubox Welcome Baby Gender-Neutral Box
Check Current Pricing On ēkubox
Each item in this Welcome Baby Box — a Bunnies by the Bay lovey, an Angel Dear swaddle, among other items — was hand-curated by parenting experts to select the perfect soothing staples for their new bundle of joy.
32. Slumberkins Kin x Board Book
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Founded by a special education teacher and family therapist, Slumberkins is dedicated to helping families raise caring, confident, and resilient children through affirmations, stories, and creature characters.
33. Baby Einstein Connectables Bridge & Learn Activity Blocks
Check Current Pricing On Walmart
Inspire your baby’s inner architect with this 15-piece set of large, 3-inch blocks and toys that engage children with STEAM concepts and cause-and-effect play on the floor, at a table, or anywhere.
34. 7 AM Enfant BK718 Unisex Diaper Bag
Check Current Pricing On Bloomingdales
New moms: convert to a backpack diaper bag stat! Named after New York's most diverse borough, this BK718 backpack diaper bag will free up your hands and with 7 interior pockets and 3 exterior pockets, fits a ton.
35. Freestyle Hyperabsorbent Diapers
Check Current Pricing On Freestyle
These hyper-absorbent diapers use fast-growing bamboo instead of tree pulp, so on top of being shockingly soft and super-cool, they're even better for the planet!
36. Storq Quick Change Fanny Pack
Check Current Pricing On Storq
Need to change a diaper? Buy a coffee? Feed a baby? Cuddle-hug a rowdy toddler with both hands? This is a tiny-but-efficient bag for people who may need to do all of those things, but don't want to haul around a gigantic diaper bag.
37. simplehuman 12-Gallon Semi-Round Automatic Sensor Trash Can
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Don't spend on a Diaper Genie; instead get yourself this large, hands-free trash for dirty diapers that opens automatically with just a wave of your finger.
38. WaterWipes Biodegradable Original Baby Wipes
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
These fragrance-free, OG baby wipes are clinically proven to clean and help protect your baby’s delicate skin with just 2 ingredients: 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract.
39. La Petite Creme French Organic Diaper Balm
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
The French do it right when it comes to diapering lotion: La Petite Creme soothes irritation, heals redness, moisturizes, and protects your baby's sensitive bottom against rashes caused by diaper wetness or friction.
Baby Bath Essentials
40. Stokke Flexi Bath
Check Current Pricing On Stokke
Simple, modern, and suitable for newborn babies and children up to the age of four, this lightweight, portable baby bathtub folds flat and has a non-slip base and a plug for easy draining.
41. Bamboo Little Bamboo Baby Hooded Towel and Washcloth Set
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Each eco-friendly, terry-lined baby washcloth and hooded towel is super-soft, naturally moisture-wicking, and odor-resistant. And they come in myriad fun animal prints!
42. VIVVI & BLOOM Gentle 2-in-1 Baby Wash & Shampoo Cleansing Gel
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
A great baby shampoo + conditioner is clutch! Made with responsibly sourced shea butter, this tear-free formula has been tested on sensitive skin and helps prevent dryness.
43. Evereden Soothing Baby Massage Oil
Check Current Pricing on Amazon
Post-bathtime, this baby massage oil — made with only five all-natural and superfood oil ingredients —will moisturize and soothe any fussy little one.
44. Tubby Todd x World Of Eric Carle Sweet Apple Lotion
Check Current Pricing On Tubby Todd
This new limited-edition collab features illustrations of the iconic children's book, The Very Hungry Caterpilla r— paired with a scrumptious Sweet Apple scent to unlock limitless bathtime imagination.
Baby Feeding Essentials
45. MAMS Newborn Essentials "Feed & Soothe" Set
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
MAM baby bottles are designed to reduce colic, gas, and reflux with a vented base that regulates pressure, ensuring babies don't get air in their tummies while feeding. The nipples also have a lightly textured surface at the base that helps keep the nipple from slipping out of baby’s mouth.
46. OXO Tot Bottle Brush with Nipple Cleaner and Stand
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Every baby bottle needs a good bottle brush and we love this one from OXO because it allows you to place it upright on a stand when you're done.
47. Putska Baby Diaper Caddy Organizer
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
This multifunctional baby organizer caddy set can be used to store diapers & wipes, bibs, breastfeeding accessories, postpartum supplies, a first aid kit, or whatever!
48. Babyation Breast Pump
Check Current Pricing On Babyation
Every breastfeeding mama needs a solid breast pump. With the world's smallest breast shields, ultra-quiet motor, vacuum-boost technology, and a sleek, go-anywhere design, this one is a total pumping game-changer.
49. haakaa Breastmilk Storage Bags
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Every breastfeeding mom also needs great breast milk storage bags — these by Haaka are reusable and have a large capacity of 260ml.
50. Kindred Bravely Organic Washable Breast Pads
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Made of the softest bamboo plus wicking microfiber, these nursing pads are more absorbent and durable than cotton, and they offer plenty of comfort for chafed nipples and sensitive skin.
51. Lansinoh Lanolin Nipple Cream for Breastfeeding
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Protect your breasts! This set comes with three small tubes for easy transport in your purse or diaper bag and the single ingredient lanolin is hypoallergenic, with no petroleum or parabens, so there's no need to remove the cream before breastfeeding.
52. Micuna OVO City High Chair
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
How chic is this highchair? A uniquely designed transitional high chair that converts into a toddler chair, its legs and frame are made from solid beech wood that's adjustable for two heights, and the seat shell is super-comfy for baby tooshes.
53. Dearest Grey Silicone Teethy Utensils First Stage Baby Spoon
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Featuring a beaded handle that's non-slip and easy for your baby to grab and pick up, these utensils are a feeding must.
54. Miniware Roll & Lock Silicone Bib
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Skip the velcro bibs — your baby will eventually learn to tear them off. Use this one instead: The neck strap provides multiple length options for a perfect fit, the two-point locks keep the bib secure in place, and its wide and deep pockets catch mess.
55. Comfy Cubs Muslin Burp Cloths
Check Current Pricing On Comfy Cubs
You can never have too many muslin burp cloths — they're super-andy when feeding, changing, and cleaning your baby, and they fit discreetly into any purse or diaper bag.
56. Boppy Nursing Cover for Breastfeeding
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
This nursing cover provides full coverage when nursing or pumping to provide privacy and remove distractions for baby.
57. Grabease Baby Silicon Spoon
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
These silicon spoons are ergonomically designed to suit the natural movement and grip of babies’ hands, encouraging baby-led weaning and giving them a chance to learn how to feed themselves on their own schedule.
58. Mabel's Labels Baby Bottle Bands
Check Current Pricing On Mabel's Labels
Never have another baby bottle mix-up again! These bottle bands are such a great way to quickly label your bottles and sippy cups so there are never any mix-ups at daycare. Plus, they’re easy to put on and reusable.
59. BraveJusticeKidsCo. Silicone Assist Plate and Assist Bowl Combo Pack
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
This bowl and plate set's strong suction adheres to most table or tray surfaces minimizing messes and keeping the dish from sliding (or being thrown!) Feeding your baby is inherently messy, but at least now it will be a little less messy.
60. Baby Brezza Formula Pro Mini
Check Current Pricing On Baby Bezza
Formula-feeding moms, we got you covered: This compact formula maker automatically makes a warm formula bottle instantly, but it's 30% smaller than the original Baby Brezza, so it's perfect for travel or smaller spaces.
61. Baby Brezza Baby Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer Machine
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Huge time-saver! This handy little machine automatically sterilizes & dries bottles, breast pump parts, pacifiers, teethers, sippy cups, toys and other accessories in one easy step.
Baby Health Essentials
62. Fridababy 3-in-1 Humidifier with Diffuser and Nightlight
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Using the power of ultrasonic vibration to turn water into a cool hydrating mist that runs for up to 12 hours, this humidifier and diffuser can go from gentle mist to tropical rainforest with a twist of the knob.
63. Mercurii Baby Lemon Trio Teether
Check Current Pricing On Mercurii Baby
How darling are these!? Each lemon has a rattle bell that's made from non-treated solid metal, which is baby-proofed for perfect play and teething time.
64. NailFrida The SnipperClipper Set
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Clipping baby nails is an ordeal, but it doesn't have to be with these overlapping blades that allow for safe, smooth, silent snipping.
65. Pure Enrichment ThermoBuddy Penguin Ear Thermometer
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Speaking of ordeals, getting an accurate baby temperature is also tricky. This gentle penguin beak probe fits comfortably in ears of all ages to get fast and accurate readings displayed in Celsius and Fahrenheit in seconds.
66. BIBS Pacifier
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
These very pretty BIBS pacifiers allow your child to self-soothe by exercising their instinctive sucking instinct in the most natural way possible.
67. BIBS Pacifier Clip
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
BIBS also makes pacifier clips that are braided in beautiful nordic colors and easily attach to any bib.
68. MyMedic Prevention First Aid Kit
Check Current Pricing On MyMedic
A first-aid kit is great to have at home for all those "just in case" scenarios. This one by MyMedic has everything you need.
69. Curad Kendra Dandy Designer Bandages
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
These fashion-forward band-aids designed by artist Kendra Dandy not only heal any minor boo-boo but help support an independent black artist and female entrepreneur, too.
70. KidCo Childproofing Kit
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Childproofing is critical once your baby starts crawling. This KidCo Childproofing Kit contains home safety basics that help make it easy to secure any living space, big or small.
71. Tylenol Infant Drops
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Always good to have infant Tylenol on hand! This one-fluid-ounce bottle temporarily relieves minor aches and pains due to the common cold, flu, sore throat, or toothache. Always check with your pediatrician before administering.
Baby Gear Essentials
72. Chicco Dash Instant Set-up Playard
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Great for travel, this Chicco Dash Playard sets up and folds in seconds, featuring a one-hand push top open or close. Simply add the mattress and it’s ready to use.
73. Nuna PIPA Infant Car Seat & Base
Check Current Pricing On Nordstrom
Nuna has a great reputation in the baby gear world. Quickly, easily, and correctly install this luxe-comfort car seat, with or without the base, and be that go-anywhere family in almost any form of transit.
74. Tiny Traveler HD Baby Car Monitoring System
Check Current Pricing On Tiny Traveler
The ultimate in driving peace of mind, this wireless, high-definition camera and monitor mean you'll never have to take your eyes off the road (or your little one!)
75. Veer Switch & Roll Stroller
Ergonomic and precisio- built, this Veer & Roll 4-wheel all-terrain stroller provides next-level maneuverability, durability, and shock absorption. You can clip on a bassinet attachment for baby #2 to make it a double stroller, too.
76. Bēbee Lightweight Stroller
Check Current Pricing On Bombi
A lightweight, foldable stroller is critical for travel. This one is compact enough to replace your umbrella stroller, yet sturdy enough to be your everyday stroller, too.
77. Melissa & Doug Multi-Sensory Take-Along Clip-On Infant Toy Baby Carrier
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Babies love stimulation! Clip this 6-piece pb&j infant toy to strollers, diaper bags, and high chairs, to keep them entertained for hours.
78. BEABA Up & Down Height Adjustable Baby Rocker
Check Current Pricing At Amazon
With the adjustable rocker height, you can keep your baby at your side at the dinner table, in the kitchen while you cook, or at your desk while you work.
79. Tula Hemp Free-To-Grow Baby Carrier
Check Current Pricing on Amazon
These new Tula Hemp baby carriers are incredibly durable and soft and offer multiple carrying positions — front facing in, front facing out, and back carry — making it the only carrier you'll ever need.
80. Snuggle Me Infant Lounger
Check Current Pricing on Amazon
This snuggly lounging pad is highly effective at calming and comforting your baby when you need an extra set of hands.
81. Wander and Roam Reversible Foam Floor Mat
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
In partnership with designer Erin Gates, this stylish reversible mat will blend seamlessly into your home, making a great landing pad for tummy time, toy exploration, baby photoshoots, and more.
82. Slumberpod Portable Privacy Pod
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
A genius baby product for when you're traveling and sharing the same room as your baby. SlumberPod is a blackout privacy pod that allows babies 4 months and up to get a good night's sleep in any room, day or night.
83. Ergobaby 3-in-1 Evolve Bouncer
Check Current Pricing On Ergobaby
This 3-in-1 bouncer transitions from a cozy newborn lounger to a relaxing infant bounce to a functional toddler seat, so really, you're buying three great products for the price of one.
84. LUNAMIO Baby Monthly Milestone Blanket
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
This woodland-themed monthly baby milestone blanket is made of 100% premium soft fleece for capturing every monthly memory.
85. Serenity Tray Organizer
Check Current Pricing On Serenity Organizers
Perfect for airplane travel with little ones, these serenity organizers are lightweight, antimicrobial, and washable. No need to balance your belongings on your lap or worry about leaving them on the plane. (Been there.)
Hospital Bag Essentials
86. Chidlhome Mommy Bag
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
This bag pretty much says it all! A fashionable yet practical diaper/travel/hospital bag that fits all the essentials.
87. The Amazing Baby Name Book: A (Possibly) Helpful and Slightly Amusing Guide from A-Z
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
If you still haven't decided on a baby name, bring this fun, charming, and wonderfully curated baby name book to the hospital with you. Authors Amy Ephron (yes, Nora's sister) and her daughters, Anna and Maia, share inspired and witty baby name ideas that will spark your imagination from Abacus to Zoe.
88. Everlasting Comfort Body Pillow
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Pre and post-laboring, this body pillow — filled with pure, unused scented green tea diced memory foam — will help you get comfortable on the not-so-snug hospital bed. (In fact, it's a great item to buy for the entire 9 months of pregnancy.)
89. Welly Traveler 18oz Stainless Steel Bamboo Water Bottle
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Of course, they'll serve you water at the hospital but it's really nice to have your own bottle, too. This one has double-walled vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 6.
90. Frida Mom Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
For postpartum care, this kit is a MUST. It includes all the non-sexy-but-so-necessary products like disposable underwear, instant maxi pads, cooling pad liners, and perineal healing foam.
91. JJ Winks Midnight Duster Robe
Check Current Pricing On JJ Winks
A long and luxurious robe is a must for a hospital stay. Easily slip this one on and off — it also has fitted sleeves and convenient side pockets.
92. Storq Cozy Rib Nursing & Sleep Bra
Check Current Pricing On Storq
A soft and stretchy dream nursing bra that offers light support for sleeping, lounging and nursing your babe.
93. Agni Breastfeeding Box
The cookies and tea in this box are intended to refill any breastfeeding mama’s cup and support her through endless feedings and night wakings with ingredients specifically chosen to support digestion, breast milk production, restful sleep, immune health, and hormone balance.
94. Aden & Anais Comfort Knit Knotted Newborn Baby Gown & Hat
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Perfect as a "first" baby outfit, this adorable matching gown and hat are made from 95% super soft cotton and 5% spandex providing just the right amount of stretch.
95. Aqua Dew Mini Portable Alexa Smart Speaker
Check Current Pricing On Wasserstein
A lot of pregnant moms opt for a birth playlist, and this Bluetooth speaker has an advanced digital audio processor that delivers premium-quality sound for your birthing room.
96. Ollie Gray Recovery High-Waisted Compression Brief
Check Current Pricing On Ollie Gray
The fourth trimester isn’t always the most comfortable stage of motherhood but these high-waisted compression briefs are designed to provide support in the months after. Its soft compression body is gentle on C-section scars and the cotton gusset takes care of any spotting or leakage you may experience after vaginal delivery.
97. Boppy Nursing Pillow
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
For baby's awake time — not sleeping — the boppy pillow helps with feeding, propping, tummy time, and sitting.
98. Nest Bedding Silk Luxury Eye Mask
Check Current Pricing On Nest Bedding
Coupled with aloe vera and argan oil-infused silk, this sleep mask will help you catch some zzz's in the hospital. (Sleep while the baby sleeps, right?)
99. Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser
Instantly elevate the mood and feel of your hospital space — we recommend a calming lavender scent to bring your baby into the world.
100. Love Sock Company Funky No-Show Socks
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
If you're not keen on the hospital socks with the grip bottoms, bring your own — these no-show socks have a 200-needle count, which means they're finer, breathable, and softer but also stronger due to the density of the stitching.
101. TheraTears Dry Eye Therapy Eye Drops
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Great to have on hand at the hospital for dry eye quick relief.
102. Baby Boldly Pre-Packed Birth Bag
Check Current Pricing On Amazon
Instead of packing all of the above items we listed, you could just buy this instead. It's pre-packed with all the hospital stay essentials you need — all packed in a timeless easy-to-clean weekender bag.
103. Frida Mom Pregnancy Skincare Body Relief Set
Check current pricing on Amazon
All of the postpartum skincare products every mom needs, Vitamin E helps skin work up its built-in elasticity to help reduce the appearance of stretch marks and eases stretching by moisturizing perineal skin.
104. Room Service Print Nightgown
Check current pricing on Nordstrom
Bringing your own PJs is a small indulgence for a hospital stay and this blissfully soft one from Room Service is the one to bring. Plus, the straps are easy to slip on and off for breastfeeding.
