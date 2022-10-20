New Baby Checklist: The Best New Baby Gear Of 2022

Having a baby is exquisitely beautiful and exquisitely tough — in equal measure. That's why it's so helpful to have a practical list of must-have newborn & baby items on-hand so that you're prepared and equipped for when the little bundle arrives.

Fear not — we've done all the hard work for you by rounding up the best new baby gear of 2022, and we've even sorted them into specific categories to make finding what you need easier.

Search by the following categories of essentials: baby wardrobe, baby nursery, baby bath, baby feeding, baby health, baby gear, and hospital bag.

Whether it's your own baby you're preparing for — or you're buying for a friend or family member — consider this a checklist of must-have items for bringing home a baby.

The Best New Baby Gear of 2022:

Baby Wardrobe Essentials

This black acid wash onesie — and trust us, you'll need a lot of onesies — are distressed and rocker-chic: you'll no doubt have the coolest baby on the block.

A star is born! This three-piece unisex baby set features a onesie with an open neckline & crotch snaps, legging pants that are stretchy enough to follow each movement, and a cute bonnet hat that seals the total look of coolness while keeping the baby's head nice and warm.

If you're looking for a neutral, modern baby gift, look no further. Enduring and classic, these pieces featuring the popular brand Angel Dear are special enough to be passed along to the next generation.

This swaddle blanket is a 6-in-1 item:it works as a nursing cover, stroller/seat cover, car window shade, play mat & superhero cape. Plus, its single-knit fabric makes it stretchy, breathable, and long-lasting.

The sweetest, softest footie, made from 100% pima cotton, to read nursery rhymes in before bedtime.

Shoes aren't a baby necessity, but socks are and these super-soft, classic-style ones are perfect for all your little one's big adventures.

Babies have an unfortunate habit of accidentally scratching themselves — prevent any inadvertent nicks with these no-scratch mittens.

May the force be with your baby. Inspired by the adorable 50-year-old member of the Yoda species known as Grogu, this beanie is the coziest in the galaxy.

Gentle deodorant is a must for delicate baby skin. This one is clean and non-toxic, with no brighteners, dyes, or perfumes.

A lot of baby brands make muslin blankets but the ones from Aden & Anais stand out for their quality, softness, and longevity — and they're great for bundling up for an outdoor spin.

Once you try zip-up rompers, you'll never return to buttons ever again: This striped one-piece comes in sizes newborn through 24 months and myriad neutral colors — buy a few!

This Dreamland Baby weighted sleep sack is designed to help babies feel calm, fall asleep faster, and stay asleep longer. Win for baby, win for you.

With a detachable faux fur trim and an all-over adorable bear print, this snowsuit is perfect for playing in the cold and snow or just a ride in the stroller.

It's a baby wardrobe starter kit! A curated collection of up to 12 baby essentials that truly make a luxurious gift for any little one.

Baby Nursery Essentials

Before baby transitions to a crib, many parents opt to keep them close by in a bassinet — this is the only one that goes over your bed and swivels: the closest, safest alternative to co-sleeping.

Inspired by the colors on a fresh birthday cake, this crib's playful natural wood accents bring a sense of childhood wonder into any nursery.

Every crib needs a crib mattress and this two-stage one that can transition to a toddler bed is made from lightweight, airy cushioning derived from upcycled materials and tested for safe use with infants and toddlers.

Every crib mattress needs a crib sheet and this one features cooling, sustainable silkiness for any sleepy babe. They have lots of fun neutral colors, too!

Your child’s favorite Eric Carle tales come alive with Moonlite, an easy-to-use storybook projector. This small device clips onto your smartphone and uses the device’s flashlight to project vibrant storybook images from classic children's books like The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

With ergonomic backrest support, multiple reclining positions, comfortable side rests, 360° swivel, and smooth gliding and rocking motions, this glider is designed to provide full comfort to any postpartum body.

A solid video baby monitor gives new moms such peace of mind — this one operates within a range of up to 150 feet+ indoors and 900+ feet outdoors and offers the freedom of cordless monitoring for up to 10 hours before re-charging. Plus, it alerts you when your monitor is out of range or the power is low, so you always feel secure.

The most darling toy storage bins we've ever come across! These raffia storage houses are handmade with the sweetest embroideries and no two products are ever the same, which is part of the charm.

The Hatch makes its way onto most baby registries — and for good reason. With gentle lights and sounds to soothe your newborn, then teaching your toddler when it's time to rise, and finally, helping your big kid develop sleep independence, you'll love this product so much that you'll buy one for yourself.

A palette of colors for looking and learning makes a clean, beautifully simple addition to any nursery.

This luxurious faux fur blanket makes both a stunning baby photoshoot backdrop and snuggly comfort lovely — it'll quickly become baby's favorite accessory. (Just remember: no blankets in the crib!)

Inspired by Montessori minimalism and made from sturdy, durable, safe Baltic Birch, this toy shelf is made to last and designed to display toys at eye level for babies and toddlers.

This 3-drawer modern dresser has plenty of storage and organizing space for your little one's diapers, clothes, accessories, and even toys. It also comes with a removable changing top that can accommodate a changing pad, so you can have all your baby essentials within easy reach.

The benefits of reading with your child are well known, and having the right books for each developmental stage makes storytime even more meaningful. These Lovevery book bundles tell stories of getting ready for the day, making good choices, taking healthy risks, and making new friends.

Designed to give even the youngest learners exposure to healthy foods, this fun and yummy plush play food set includes fruits, vegetables, poultry, and assorted other healthy foods your baby will love gnawing on.

Sophie the Giraffe is a cult baby item for good reason. Made from natural rubber and non-toxic materials, this teether gives a great grip for babies to relieve the pain of their front teeth or molars coming through their gums. And Sophie's, well, adorable.

Each item in this Welcome Baby Box — a Bunnies by the Bay lovey, an Angel Dear swaddle, among other items — was hand-curated by parenting experts to select the perfect soothing staples for their new bundle of joy.

Founded by a special education teacher and family therapist, Slumberkins is dedicated to helping families raise caring, confident, and resilient children through affirmations, stories, and creature characters.

Inspire your baby’s inner architect with this 15-piece set of large, 3-inch blocks and toys that engage children with STEAM concepts and cause-and-effect play on the floor, at a table, or anywhere.

New moms: convert to a backpack diaper bag stat! Named after New York's most diverse borough, this BK718 backpack diaper bag will free up your hands and with 7 interior pockets and 3 exterior pockets, fits a ton.

These hyper-absorbent diapers use fast-growing bamboo instead of tree pulp, so on top of being shockingly soft and super-cool, they're even better for the planet!

Need to change a diaper? Buy a coffee? Feed a baby? Cuddle-hug a rowdy toddler with both hands? This is a tiny-but-efficient bag for people who may need to do all of those things, but don't want to haul around a gigantic diaper bag.

Don't spend on a Diaper Genie; instead get yourself this large, hands-free trash for dirty diapers that opens automatically with just a wave of your finger.

These fragrance-free, OG baby wipes are clinically proven to clean and help protect your baby’s delicate skin with just 2 ingredients: 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract.

The French do it right when it comes to diapering lotion: La Petite Creme soothes irritation, heals redness, moisturizes, and protects your baby's sensitive bottom against rashes caused by diaper wetness or friction.

Baby Bath Essentials

Simple, modern, and suitable for newborn babies and children up to the age of four, this lightweight, portable baby bathtub folds flat and has a non-slip base and a plug for easy draining.

Each eco-friendly, terry-lined baby washcloth and hooded towel is super-soft, naturally moisture-wicking, and odor-resistant. And they come in myriad fun animal prints!

A great baby shampoo + conditioner is clutch! Made with responsibly sourced shea butter, this tear-free formula has been tested on sensitive skin and helps prevent dryness.

Post-bathtime, this baby massage oil — made with only five all-natural and superfood oil ingredients —will moisturize and soothe any fussy little one.

This new limited-edition collab features illustrations of the iconic children's book, The Very Hungry Caterpilla r— paired with a scrumptious Sweet Apple scent to unlock limitless bathtime imagination.

Baby Feeding Essentials

MAM baby bottles are designed to reduce colic, gas, and reflux with a vented base that regulates pressure, ensuring babies don't get air in their tummies while feeding. The nipples also have a lightly textured surface at the base that helps keep the nipple from slipping out of baby’s mouth.

Every baby bottle needs a good bottle brush and we love this one from OXO because it allows you to place it upright on a stand when you're done.

This multifunctional baby organizer caddy set can be used to store diapers & wipes, bibs, breastfeeding accessories, postpartum supplies, a first aid kit, or whatever!

Every breastfeeding mama needs a solid breast pump. With the world's smallest breast shields, ultra-quiet motor, vacuum-boost technology, and a sleek, go-anywhere design, this one is a total pumping game-changer.

Every breastfeeding mom also needs great breast milk storage bags — these by Haaka are reusable and have a large capacity of 260ml.

Made of the softest bamboo plus wicking microfiber, these nursing pads are more absorbent and durable than cotton, and they offer plenty of comfort for chafed nipples and sensitive skin.

Protect your breasts! This set comes with three small tubes for easy transport in your purse or diaper bag and the single ingredient lanolin is hypoallergenic, with no petroleum or parabens, so there's no need to remove the cream before breastfeeding.

How chic is this highchair? A uniquely designed transitional high chair that converts into a toddler chair, its legs and frame are made from solid beech wood that's adjustable for two heights, and the seat shell is super-comfy for baby tooshes.

Featuring a beaded handle that's non-slip and easy for your baby to grab and pick up, these utensils are a feeding must.

Skip the velcro bibs — your baby will eventually learn to tear them off. Use this one instead: The neck strap provides multiple length options for a perfect fit, the two-point locks keep the bib secure in place, and its wide and deep pockets catch mess.

You can never have too many muslin burp cloths — they're super-andy when feeding, changing, and cleaning your baby, and they fit discreetly into any purse or diaper bag.

This nursing cover provides full coverage when nursing or pumping to provide privacy and remove distractions for baby.

These silicon spoons are ergonomically designed to suit the natural movement and grip of babies’ hands, encouraging baby-led weaning and giving them a chance to learn how to feed themselves on their own schedule.

Never have another baby bottle mix-up again! These bottle bands are such a great way to quickly label your bottles and sippy cups so there are never any mix-ups at daycare. Plus, they’re easy to put on and reusable.

This bowl and plate set's strong suction adheres to most table or tray surfaces minimizing messes and keeping the dish from sliding (or being thrown!) Feeding your baby is inherently messy, but at least now it will be a little less messy.

Formula-feeding moms, we got you covered: This compact formula maker automatically makes a warm formula bottle instantly, but it's 30% smaller than the original Baby Brezza, so it's perfect for travel or smaller spaces.

Huge time-saver! This handy little machine automatically sterilizes & dries bottles, breast pump parts, pacifiers, teethers, sippy cups, toys and other accessories in one easy step.

Baby Health Essentials

Using the power of ultrasonic vibration to turn water into a cool hydrating mist that runs for up to 12 hours, this humidifier and diffuser can go from gentle mist to tropical rainforest with a twist of the knob.

How darling are these!? Each lemon has a rattle bell that's made from non-treated solid metal, which is baby-proofed for perfect play and teething time.

Clipping baby nails is an ordeal, but it doesn't have to be with these overlapping blades that allow for safe, smooth, silent snipping.

Speaking of ordeals, getting an accurate baby temperature is also tricky. This gentle penguin beak probe fits comfortably in ears of all ages to get fast and accurate readings displayed in Celsius and Fahrenheit in seconds.

These very pretty BIBS pacifiers allow your child to self-soothe by exercising their instinctive sucking instinct in the most natural way possible.

BIBS also makes pacifier clips that are braided in beautiful nordic colors and easily attach to any bib.

A first-aid kit is great to have at home for all those "just in case" scenarios. This one by MyMedic has everything you need.

These fashion-forward band-aids designed by artist Kendra Dandy not only heal any minor boo-boo but help support an independent black artist and female entrepreneur, too.

Childproofing is critical once your baby starts crawling. This KidCo Childproofing Kit contains home safety basics that help make it easy to secure any living space, big or small.

Always good to have infant Tylenol on hand! This one-fluid-ounce bottle temporarily relieves minor aches and pains due to the common cold, flu, sore throat, or toothache. Always check with your pediatrician before administering.

Baby Gear Essentials

Great for travel, this Chicco Dash Playard sets up and folds in seconds, featuring a one-hand push top open or close. Simply add the mattress and it’s ready to use.

Nuna has a great reputation in the baby gear world. Quickly, easily, and correctly install this luxe-comfort car seat, with or without the base, and be that go-anywhere family in almost any form of transit.

The ultimate in driving peace of mind, this wireless, high-definition camera and monitor mean you'll never have to take your eyes off the road (or your little one!)

Ergonomic and precisio- built, this Veer & Roll 4-wheel all-terrain stroller provides next-level maneuverability, durability, and shock absorption. You can clip on a bassinet attachment for baby #2 to make it a double stroller, too.

A lightweight, foldable stroller is critical for travel. This one is compact enough to replace your umbrella stroller, yet sturdy enough to be your everyday stroller, too.

Babies love stimulation! Clip this 6-piece pb&j infant toy to strollers, diaper bags, and high chairs, to keep them entertained for hours.

With the adjustable rocker height, you can keep your baby at your side at the dinner table, in the kitchen while you cook, or at your desk while you work.

These new Tula Hemp baby carriers are incredibly durable and soft and offer multiple carrying positions — front facing in, front facing out, and back carry — making it the only carrier you'll ever need.

This snuggly lounging pad is highly effective at calming and comforting your baby when you need an extra set of hands.

In partnership with designer Erin Gates, this stylish reversible mat will blend seamlessly into your home, making a great landing pad for tummy time, toy exploration, baby photoshoots, and more.

A genius baby product for when you're traveling and sharing the same room as your baby. SlumberPod is a blackout privacy pod that allows babies 4 months and up to get a good night's sleep in any room, day or night.

This 3-in-1 bouncer transitions from a cozy newborn lounger to a relaxing infant bounce to a functional toddler seat, so really, you're buying three great products for the price of one.

This woodland-themed monthly baby milestone blanket is made of 100% premium soft fleece for capturing every monthly memory.

Perfect for airplane travel with little ones, these serenity organizers are lightweight, antimicrobial, and washable. No need to balance your belongings on your lap or worry about leaving them on the plane. (Been there.)

Hospital Bag Essentials

This bag pretty much says it all! A fashionable yet practical diaper/travel/hospital bag that fits all the essentials.

If you still haven't decided on a baby name, bring this fun, charming, and wonderfully curated baby name book to the hospital with you. Authors Amy Ephron (yes, Nora's sister) and her daughters, Anna and Maia, share inspired and witty baby name ideas that will spark your imagination from Abacus to Zoe.

Pre and post-laboring, this body pillow — filled with pure, unused scented green tea diced memory foam — will help you get comfortable on the not-so-snug hospital bed. (In fact, it's a great item to buy for the entire 9 months of pregnancy.)

Of course, they'll serve you water at the hospital but it's really nice to have your own bottle, too. This one has double-walled vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 6.

For postpartum care, this kit is a MUST. It includes all the non-sexy-but-so-necessary products like disposable underwear, instant maxi pads, cooling pad liners, and perineal healing foam.

A long and luxurious robe is a must for a hospital stay. Easily slip this one on and off — it also has fitted sleeves and convenient side pockets.

A soft and stretchy dream nursing bra that offers light support for sleeping, lounging and nursing your babe.

The cookies and tea in this box are intended to refill any breastfeeding mama’s cup and support her through endless feedings and night wakings with ingredients specifically chosen to support digestion, breast milk production, restful sleep, immune health, and hormone balance.

Perfect as a "first" baby outfit, this adorable matching gown and hat are made from 95% super soft cotton and 5% spandex providing just the right amount of stretch.

A lot of pregnant moms opt for a birth playlist, and this Bluetooth speaker has an advanced digital audio processor that delivers premium-quality sound for your birthing room.

The fourth trimester isn’t always the most comfortable stage of motherhood but these high-waisted compression briefs are designed to provide support in the months after. Its soft compression body is gentle on C-section scars and the cotton gusset takes care of any spotting or leakage you may experience after vaginal delivery.

For baby's awake time — not sleeping — the boppy pillow helps with feeding, propping, tummy time, and sitting.

Coupled with aloe vera and argan oil-infused silk, this sleep mask will help you catch some zzz's in the hospital. (Sleep while the baby sleeps, right?)

Instantly elevate the mood and feel of your hospital space — we recommend a calming lavender scent to bring your baby into the world.

If you're not keen on the hospital socks with the grip bottoms, bring your own — these no-show socks have a 200-needle count, which means they're finer, breathable, and softer but also stronger due to the density of the stitching.

Great to have on hand at the hospital for dry eye quick relief.

Instead of packing all of the above items we listed, you could just buy this instead. It's pre-packed with all the hospital stay essentials you need — all packed in a timeless easy-to-clean weekender bag.

All of the postpartum skincare products every mom needs, Vitamin E helps skin work up its built-in elasticity to help reduce the appearance of stretch marks and eases stretching by moisturizing perineal skin.

Bringing your own PJs is a small indulgence for a hospital stay and this blissfully soft one from Room Service is the one to bring. Plus, the straps are easy to slip on and off for breastfeeding.

Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at Yourtango.

