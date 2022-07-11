I Was 7 Months Pregnant And Had No Baby Bump

No dear reader, the above photo was never me.

Quite frankly, I did not stand a chance even in a million years to be that popping.

Two pregnancies later, the mysteries surrounding both are still just that: mysterious for me to explain.

From how I only gained 8 lbs. during my first pregnancy to losing 7 lbs. my second time around, I was just as intrigued as the outstanding medical professionals that cared for me.

At times, I was also scared something was wrong with my pregnancies.

I recalled at one of my appointments during my second pregnancy, the nurse completed my weigh-in and shook her head. Another time, she commented: “Same as usual.”

With zero gains, month after month, it was becoming old.

I panicked inside. Why was I losing weight while my baby was growing? What was wrong with me?

In the end, though, everything worked out superbly. Both boys weighed 7lbs at birth, and the kicker was that I had zero baby weight to lose.

Talk about a sweet deal. This was one.

I know there are many medical marvels globally, and I am not one of them. However, in my world, I was the talk of my household and workplace and became a comical queen.

Pregnant?

Where?

Who, you?

Nope.

Can you show us the proof?

Hence, when it was time to share my pregnancy with my employer, I did so at the 7-month mark — and was still without any visible traits to confirm the news I shared.

The questions came fast and furious from my female colleagues, to which I assured them I was pregnant.

And almost eight years later, I’m still awaiting folks to retract their words and how they doubled down on their doubts about me.

No, I was not making stories up about being pregnant or delusional.

And while I can craft a great tale, this was not one of them.

I know I was with child. Besides, time eventually reveals all truth, and pregnancy is no exception.

I would have the last say.

And I did :)

Announcing my pregnancy to my employer was no easy task for me. On the verge of becoming a first-time mom, I was recently promoted to Senior Analyst in a new Division.

As I anticipated my upcoming delivery and the fact that I would need to be off work, I felt guilty that I would be leaving my colleagues and supervisor in a difficult spot.

To complicate what felt like a personal predicament, another colleague from my division was scheduled to be off around the same time I would begin my maternity leave.

That colleague was about to get married the day after my anticipated delivery date —​ talk about timing and life events colliding.

Still, I had to share the news of my pregnancy so the planning process of reallocating work when I was expected to be on leave could begin.

And so, with all the courage I could gather, I walked into my Assistant Director’s office and announced the news that I was seven months pregnant and would be requesting maternity leave in the upcoming months.

Yes, I was seven months along with zero baby bump as proof.

Much to her surprise, or rather a shock, she congratulated me. Again, the most significant evidence was missing; I had no growing stomach to accompany my announcement that I was pregnant.

“Typically,” at seven months, it’s a reasonable expectation that “something” should have been showing by then.

Nope. I had nothing.

And so my Assistant Director took my words by faith that my "baby bump" would appear and requested my permission to share my news with the rest of the department.

I agreed.

Questions started within minutes of the department-wide announcement.

It did not take long for a group of four female colleagues to arrive at my door simultaneously.

Their mission was twofold: First, hearty congratulations were in order, and second, they refuted my pregnancy claim.

One even conjectured that it had to be the following year that I would be due because, with two months out, it was unbelievable that I had no stomach. It was all in good fun and jest.

I was happy with anticipation for my baby and felt blessed and supported by my work colleagues.

Becoming a mom has been the single-life defining event that changed me.

Reflecting on my experience and journey with my sweet baby boy turning eight years old in two weeks, I am delighted with profound emotions — too intense for words to express.

As I’ve written prior, motherhood has been a single, life-defining experience for me. No other role, title, accomplishment, position, or experience has challenged but yet dually fulfills me as a mom to my two boys.

Sometimes I feel selfish for having this much satisfaction from my experience being a mom.

However, this is my path. My story. My experience.

Hence, I remind myself that my children are my treasures and enjoy them thoroughly.

And yet, there are days when motherhood becomes overwhelmingly challenging, and I want a quiet timeout in my head. Just for an hour, a minute, maybe two, pretty please?

But alas, each day eventually works out ... somehow.

And the greatest joy is always when I return to the basics of these two precious souls for whom I was handpicked by the Divine to be called mom.

Phenomenal.

