Why Trust Is An Underrated Superpower — And How To Build It For Self-Empowerment

What does trust mean to you?

Trust is one of the most undervalued, underutilized, underrated self-empowering words around. It can create monolithic game changes!

Considering how many people have trust issues, what is trust, truly? And how can you apply it to your everyday life to make your happiness increase?

Take just a moment before reading further to quickly assess: How do you feel about trust and trusting?

Common edicts regarding trust issues include:

"I can't trust anyone but myself."

"I trust first until someone breaks that trust."

"It takes me a long time to trust."

"I'll trust someone when they prove themselves worthy."

You most likely have a boatload full of experiences which cultivated your refined, working definition of trust.

The question is, has your meaning turned trust into the boogeyman, or given you copious freedom?

If trust shuts you down and is kept under lock and key, it's time to unlearn your old beliefs.

Why? Because your current ideas of trust don't actually add protective layers around your heart.

Rather, they hold you back from experiencing your real, authentic self. Your trust concepts keep you believing you're in control and powerful. But that's just not the case.

Real trust? Now that's how your superpowers come alive.

Are you ready to re-activate this superpower to allow the electrical current of trust course through your entire being?

First, a quick look at the indoctrination that's influenced your whole life.

According to the dictionary, trust is defined as the "...firm belief in the integrity, ability, or character of a person or thing; confidence or reliance. The condition and resulting obligation of having confidence placed in one."

Insert sounds of spitting out something that tastes really bad. Blegh. Those terms make me shudder.

Talk about putting the onus on everyone else but yourself. This is like trying to fly with clipped wings and a huge anchor around your feet!

Trust should begin with you.

Perhaps you were born and raised in a environment where trust wasn't in your awareness until it was broken.

Anyone who's had broken trust — be it with parents, relatives, friends, schoolmates, partners, colleagues or bosses — intimately knows the accompanying emotions. Sadness, disappointment, betrayal, anger, etc.

After all, you entrusted another with the responsibility to make you feel safe, loved, appreciated, and valued, and someone came along and tore down your trust. It's a painful experience.

Unfortunately, that's how most people roll as adults, too.

Giving others the power of attorney over your wellbeing and unrealistically expecting all to maintain the inherent obligation of reliable integrity. Then somewhere, at some point, the dam bursts and trust suddenly earns another running tick in the "bad" column.

By relying on other people to determine your level of "trust," you're stopping yourself from having control over that portion of your life.

It's time for a fresh perspective on trusting!

No more hiding behind the facade that you're tough and don't trust anyone. No more feeling vulnerable and powerless.

Time to take a proverbial eraser to all of those old experiences, primitive definitions, and pre-assigned emotions to the word trust in one extremely easy step.

The key? Trust others to be themselves.

Let that sink in.

Trust others to be who they agreed to be during their stay on this planet. Trust they are exactly "where" they are meant to be on their path and it's perfect in every way.

Replace all expectations of how you think another should or should not be with unfiltered respect for their pre-incarnated plan. That's right. Trust that all are right on course.

You don't have to participate; just expunge your judgments.

As is with love, you cannot trust another if you don't unconditionally trust yourself first. The terms of engagement above apply to you before anyone else.

Trust that you are exactly as you have come to experience.

Trust you are precisely where you are meant to be and always have a choice to change or stay the same, independent of anyone else's decisions.

Trust births from a core acknowledged truth: You are a divine being in physical form. When you're focused on that major detail, every limitation previously attributed to trusting yourself and others spontaneously melts away.

Suddenly, you feel 10 feet tall and powerful beyond measure. No one can steer you off course because you're at the helm. Anchors fall off, clipped wings grow back, and all resistance is eliminated.

That's your genuine superpower, and it's one that only learning to rethink your definition of trust can give you.

Tina Marie Bueno is an intuitive guide, channel, and Beyond Quantum Healing hypnosis practitioner. As a Next Level Catalyst, she offers channeled psychic readings, distance hypnosis healing sessions, and digital support for those ready to transform their reality.