What Makes A Great Marriage Therapist? 9 Traits Of A Great Counselor

A great marriage therapist can get out of the way and be there at the same time.

Are you and your spouse currently seeing a marriage counselor or therapist?

Truth be told, couples counseling and therapy aren't for the faint of heart.

Not only are you investing in countless hours talking about challenges in your relationship, but there's also no guarantee that the person guiding you through the process is going to solve your problems.

A good marriage therapist is skilled at helping people overcome the differences that naturally occur when two people live under the same roof. They need to know what makes a marriage tick.

Most good therapists have been well trained in working with couples, are constantly learning, and keeping up on the latest trends to help couples get better.

What separates a good therapist from a great one are the intangible traits that are hard to measure — they just have them.

The main thing is that they understand that it’s all about you and the work you put into it.

Their job is to listen and use their skills to keep you on the right track and adapt their approach to ensure it works best for you instead of the same formula for every client.

So how do you find this great person to get your marriage back on track?

Here are 9 traits of a great marriage therapist or marriage counselor.

1. Maintains a sense of calmness in the chaos. When you first enter a coaching session you have an established position on why the marriage isn’t working and you’re going to defend it and you’re going to be emotional about it. The same will go for your partner. A great therapist will establish a sense of calmness so you can get to the root of the issues.

2. Creates a team atmosphere very early in the relationship. By setting a team mindset early on in the therapist/client relationship it helps you to understand that you must both put 100% into making these sessions important in order to move forward. If a person pulls their weight more than the other during these sessions it will be clearly noticeable. Also using team dynamic language helps some men understand the concepts because he is used to working on teams either in sports or at work.

3. Has the ability to extract the underlying issues. When couples start to use a therapist it’s usually over a specific issue; like a sexless marriage, money issues or infidelity. Those discussions are usually heated discussions the therapist will have to deal with before he/she gets to the real issues. A therapist should have patience as well as the ability to extract the underlying challenges in order for the couple to work on it.

4. Can restate one partner’s position so the other partner can understand it. One of the major challenges for couples is their ability to communicate. This usually happens because one partner has trouble understanding the other, or misinterpreting what is said. A great therapist can put these words in such a way that the partner can hear what is being said, but also understand them. Also just important, the therapist should give you the right tools and exercises to start to do this on your own.

5. Will challenge either partner if necessary. Usually one partner is reluctant to go to a marriage counselor because they feel the conversations will be one-sided. They get attacked at home, so why are they going to be money to get attacked some more. A therapist must be willing to challenge both partners for their role in the deterioration of their marriage, even if it seems one-sided. This will help even the playing field on both sides and get the more reluctant partner to open up.

6. Will provide exercises to expand the conversation. Learning doesn’t just occur in the classroom and marriage therapy is no different. In order to apply some of the things you will learn in your session, homework is crucial to moving forward.

7. Will pivot when it comes naturally and not by force. Since relationships are fluid and things can occur from session to session that have damaging effects if not addressed. If the counselor is present and can pivot without forcing their agenda.

8. Can help their clients dig deeper. The underlying issues that are just below the surface usually involve a lot of pain. Some partners will do a lot to keep from addressing their pain using deflecting tactics to sabotage important discussions. By not understanding and addressing the pain, couples are hard pressed to move forward.

9. Can cut through the noise and just be direct. You don’t want your therapist to go through the motions just to keep you on the hook. If he/she sees that no progress is being made and the two of you need to assess your marriage or else. Life is too short to keep going through the motions.

After it’s all said and done working with a good marriage therapist, involves a skilled individual working with two people voicing their complaints and helping them change some aspect of their behavior for the good of the team. A great therapist can do all of those things and you don’t even realize they are doing it by the time you’re done and the marriage is on its way to recovery.

Keith Dent is a certified relationship coach that specializes in using core energy to help couples. He is also the author of In the Paint – How to Win at the Game of Love. If you are stuck in your relationship, contact him at info@keithdent.com.