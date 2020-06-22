7 Reasons Why I Still Can’t Breathe As A Black Man In America

African Americans are killed by police, but there are other major factors impacting our way of life.

"I Can’t Breathe!" has been uttered by thousands — maybe millions — of people over the past several weeks as witnesses endured the pain of watching George Floyd handcuffed and choked to death by the police.

Officer Derek Chauvin put his full weight on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds while two other officers knelt on George Floyd's back and a fourth officer threatened and shoved onlookers who begged and pleaded with them to stop.

We always seem rally around and protest when an African-American man is killed by the police because it happens so frequently.

According to data that was collected by the Washington Post on the use of lethal force by police officers, since 2015, officers have shot and killed more than 5,400 people. Relative to the proportion of the population, Blacks are over-represented among all those killed by police.

According to the US Census estimates, Blacks make up 12 percent of the population. However, from 2015–2019, they accounted for 26.4 percent of those that were killed by police under all circumstances.

In other words, black people were the victims of the lethal use of force by police at nearly twice their rate in the general population. All other races were either directly proportioned to the population or lower.

Just reading this takes my breath away, because as an African American man, this signifies the fact that my physical presence and soul mean so little.

But in reality, there are 7 other problems I have that keep me and other black people in this country breathless:

1. The color of my skin means I'm more likely to go to prison than a white person.

If I don’t die by excess violence by the police — even in instances of no wrongdoing — as a black person, I’ll more than likely go to prison.

In 2017, black people represented 12 percent of the U.S. adult population but 33 percent of the sentenced prison population. Whites accounted for 64 percent of adults but 30 percent of prisoners.

Given that in this country going to prison means you lose not only your right to be free, but also your right to vote and find stable employment after you get out, that leaves a lot of disparity against a group of people that already represents such a small portion of the population.

This means that when black people are more likely to be thrown in jail than a white person, they are also almost 20 percent more likely to have extended prison sentences than a white person — even for committing the exact same crime under similar circumstances.

2. Because black kids don't have the educational diversity they need.

I can’t breathe because my kids will more than likely not see a male teacher guide them when they need it most. Black children won't have a strong role model to help them stay in school and out of trouble when I can’t be there.

Studies show that having black educators actually improves a black child's chances of graduating from high school and performing well in their school career since they have someone to look up to. But while people of color make up 20 percent of teachers, only 2 percent of these are black men.

3. Black people are more likely to die when seeking medical care.

If, as a black man in America, I don’t get killed by the police, then my white doctor will slowly kill me. Roughly 6 percent of physicians and surgeons are black, but black people continue to face overwhelming discrepancies in the care they receive, including higher mortality rates for the same surgical procedures as white people.

This means I’m also less likely to receive beneficial advice on invasive and preventative services to improve my health that would raise my life expectancy rate, while black women giving birth face such severe complications in America that they are about three times more likely to die, even while in a hospital under care.

I can’t breathe because even though I am married, have a good job and decent credit, I still can’t qualify for a home. In a 2017 study, Urban Institute’s Jung Hyun Choi found that 17% of the black-white homeownership gap can’t be explained by identifiable factors.

I can’t breathe because my community will have been hit the hardest economically due to COVID-19. We have the highest unemployment rate and even as the economy bounces back ours is still falling. In fact, in May, the black unemployment rate rose slightly, to 16.8 percent, up 0.1 percent than in April. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, this means 3.3 million black Americans were unemployed in May, compared to 3.2 million in April, and 1.2 million in January.

I can’t breathe because I’m always fearful that people are suspicious of me, they assume I’m not smart, I’ll be passed over for the next promotion, or I’m just plain afraid for my personal safety.

I can’t breathe because I’m less likely to receive treatment for my mental health. Only 1/3 of all Americans with a mental disorder get care. The percent of African Americans receiving care is half that of non-Hispanic Whites.

And when I do it won’t be from a black mental health professional, so I won’t receive the newest medication. I’ll more than likely receive higher dosages of older medication which will have more side-effects thus making my condition worse.

So even though I’m being outwardly injured or killed by the police and we can protest about that. The silent killer is these seven issues and needs our full attention if I and the African-American community truly ever want to breathe.

Keith Dent is a relationship coach and the host of Black Men Speak, a FB life show that talks about subjects and issues that affect the African American Male Community.