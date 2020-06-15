Separate And Unequal: Why We Need To Defund the Police And Invest In Black Communities

The true history of the police system in America may just surprise you.

Policing in this country violates the 14 amendment (Amendment XIV of the U.S. Constitution) — “Equal protection under the law.”

In 1954, the Supreme Court acknowledged the psychological harm that segregation had on black children.

In Brown v. Board of Education, separate accommodations were deemed inherently unequal and thus in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment's equal protection clause.

The statement Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez post on her Instagram stories gets at the heart of why I think the call to defund the police is vital for Black Communities.

“Affluent white communities already live in a world where they choose to fund youth, health, housing etc more than they fund police," Ocasio-Cortez explained. "When a teenager or preteen does something harmful in a suburb (I say teen bc this is often where lifelong carceral cycles begin for Black and Brown communities),

"White communities bend over backwards to find alternatives to incarceration for their loved ones to 'protect their future,' like community service or rehab or restorative measures. Why don't we treat Black and Brown people the same way? Why doesn't the criminal system care about Black teens' futures the way they care for White teens' futures?"

AOC continued. "Why doesn't the news use Black people's graduation or family photos in stories the way they do when they cover White people (eg Brock Turner) who commit harmful crimes?"

Separate

I was born in 1968. I grew up in the North Central Bronx.

We were middle class and my neighbors were not affluent, but our community was richly vibrant and predominantly Afro-Caribbean, Latinx with some Italian and Jewish families.

My recollection of interactions with the NYPD were vastly different from the interactions with Maplewood P.D. that I currently have.

Understand, I wasn’t in trouble a lot.

My folks were both hard working immigrants from Barbados. And thankfully, I had both parents involved in my sister's and my life. They wanted for us what all parents want for their children — a good education, prosperity and to live meaningful lives.

Many of my childhood friends didn’t have the support I had.

Today black and brown communities are suffering more than ever.

Fortunately, today, my family and I live in a very diverse, welcoming community. That factor and the excellent schools are the main reasons my wife and I decided to move here from Brooklyn after our second child was born.

I’m very proud of my Caribbean and African roots.

Nonetheless, even here, I always carry easily-accessible identification, in case of an inquiry on my latest whereabouts and plans for the evening by the police.

Black men in this country learn the drill early on or find out the hard way.

Growing up in the Bronx in the late 70's - early 80's, I became adept at putting white folks in authority at ease. It was an important survival skill.

While with some Italian friends of mine. I was singled out and made to empty my pockets. My white friends didn’t have to. When one tried to intervene he was told, “Shut your mouth or put your hands on the car like your Jig buddy.”

That was my reality.

Unequal

COVID-19 was the perfect storm of unemployment, lack of health care and police brutality. All hit black communities hardest. The numbers are staggering.

There remains two different rules for black and white Americans.

They cut SNAP for millions of urban, mainly black and llatinx families pre-COVID.

Today, the federal government is looking for ways to support businesses and individuals In very white, rural North Dakota, even waving work requirements.

I argue that a major reallocation of funds would create a community safety net better suited to respond to situations such as someone having a mental health crisis in public, or passing bad checks, rather than via an armed officer.

But that is only if the intention is to improve the situation.

What is evident to me, living on both sides of the fence, is America is intent upon fueling our school-to-prison pipeline.

Shifting money toward defense contractors and away from social programs only pressures lawmakers to cut spending for essential services that would empower communities of color, making them more desperate, hopeless and dependent upon police to address community needs they are untrained and unwilling to resolve peacefully.

This only feeds the school-to-prison pipeline and prison-industrial complex.

America jails more people than any other country. I refuse to believe this is all accidental.

White Supremacy we’re being forced to confront in American life right now wasn’t created by police officers alone.

The murder of George Floyd and brutal crackdowns in response nationwide have thrown a spotlight on the striking duality of racial bias in modern policing.

Where the rubber hits the road for most Americans as we sit amazed by the brutality toward U.S. citizens is at hyper-militarized Police Departments.

Taking some money from a police department’s budget for these excessive paramilitary vehicles and weapons and then using those funds to create affordable housing or fund mental health services is a good start with definable goals.

The role of police can shrink because they are not responding to the homeless or to mental health calls or arresting children in schools or to any other situation where the best solution is not someone showing up with a gun.

Black communities control the budgets of their Constables. That’s how police operate in White communities.

That’s how they should operate in all communities.

One of the main tools of maintaining White Supremacy is the criminal justice system.

American policing isn’t “broken,” it’s performing exactly as intended.

The history of police work grows out of the early fascination of white patrollers with what African-American slaves were doing.

It hadn’t changed much since the patroller model lead to Jim Crow laws that enforced segregation after Emancipation, leading up to the War on Drugs, “Broken Windows” policing and “stop-and-frisk” policies that disproportionately targeted people of color.

Even Democrats have led such efforts, including former President Bill Clinton, whose 1994 new cops plan — Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) — used federal money to pay for 100,000 new police officers.

This is the sad legacy we all witnessed leading up to George Floyd’s last breath.

What are we prepared to do now?

Defund the police, Invest in Black Communities.

