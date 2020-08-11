How To Tell If Someone Likes You & Isn't Just Being Nice

He's really into you — but it's subtle.

When a person's actions are subtle, it can be hard to tell if someone likes you or if they're just being nice. Sometimes it can be confusing because you can't tell if he's flirting and attracted to you, or if they're like that with everyone.

Most people are not brave enough to tell someone upfront that they are interested in them. Women and men alike are afraid of rejection.

How to Tell If Someone Likes You

Looking for the signs someone likes you can be a nail biter, especially when that guy is innately nice. There is a fine line between being nice and flirting and, sometimes, people send mixed signals that leave you confused.

But, fortunately, there are some clues to figure out how to tell if someone likes you.

1. They go out of their way for you.

Not everyone goes out of their way to see you, talk to you, and be with you — not even your own friends. Someone who is attracted to you makes time for you and makes an effort to spend time with you.

For example, the person is willing to pick you up and drive you home even though they live 15 miles from you. They're also willing to do things that are out of their interest, such as watching a Broadway musical because you like it and even accompanying you when you want to go shopping.

2. They ask you personal questions.

If someone asks you a lot of personal questions about your life, like about your family, your likes and dislikes, your love life, and your dreams, it's because they want to get to know you better and develop a deeper bond with you.

If someone is just being nice, they would not bother asking you too many personal questions.

3. They seem particularly interested in your relationship status.

People generally care less about your dating game if they only see you as a friend.

When someone is interested in you as more than just a friend, they will want to know if you are single or who you are currently dating. If they don’t even pry into your personal life, then they might not be that interested.

4. They remember little details.

People who are just being nice will actively listen to you when you are speaking simply because they don’t want to be rude.

However, if this particular person asks you a lot of questions and keeps the conversation going for hours — even if your story is starting to get boring — and even brings up some small details from your story that you've mentioned in a conversation months ago, then most likely, they are interested in you. This is one of the best ways to learn how to tell if someone likes you.

5. They're genuinely concerned about your well-being.

Friends also show their concern for your well-being especially when they know that you are going through something. This is one of the signs someone likes you in general.

However, a person who is interested in you will always ask how your day went, if you got home safe, or even if you had your lunch.

They'll ask what is going on with you all the time. When they recognize that you're sad, they'll ask the reason why, and try their best to cheer you up and make you smile. If someone is overly concerned about you, it's probably because they like you.

6. They treat you differently than anyone else.

When you are together with a group of friends, they pay special attention to you compared to your other friends.

For example, they'll make sure that you don’t get bored and that you are enjoying the party by always being by your side and not leaving you. You might also notice that they treat you better than their other friends.

They may also lose their composure and appear nervous when you are around. This is probably because they like you and find you special.

These are the best ways to tell if someone likes you and if you pick up on the signs, you'll be able to move to the next step: dating!

Esther Bilbao is a mentor to women so they can have better relationships, health, and personal development. Get dating advice that could change your life with her “Relationship Ready: Meet And Attract Your Perfect Life Partner” course.