How To Get A Boyfriend (In Six Simple Steps)

Learning how to get a boyfriend is a complex, frustrating and sometimes very counter-intuitive process for some women, but it doesn't have to be that way.

I'm going to share six powerful tips, tactics and techniques you can use to get a guy to like you and want to be in a relationship with you.

After all, great love comes from know ing how to start great relationships off right.

Here's my simple, 6-step guide on how to get a boyfriend:

1. Understand that most guys like the chase a little too much.

You need to realize that men are just like cats. Sound a little weird? Hear me out.

Ever see a cat chase after a toy that's just sitting there? I certainly haven't. However, when it's dangled in front of them but still remains slightly out of reach, they literally go crazy for it. They jump around, chase, sprint and pretty much will do whatever it needs to do to catch this "just out of reach" toy.

Bizarrely, guys are exactly the same. If you're fun, exciting, playful, flirty, and just out of reach, then he's more likely to desire you and chase after you.

2. Keep yourself healthy and in shape.

Going to the gym in and of itself doesn't make you healthy. Eating right isn't the only important factor for healthiness. Being thin is a goal of many women, but again, this may not necessarily make you healthier.

That said, combining these three things — going to the gym, maintaining a healthy weight, and eating right — is going to massively contribute to improved health.

Most guys aren't really looking for a skinny woman, gym bunny or a nutritious eater, but studies show that both men and women are naturally attracted to someone who appears to be healthy.

3. Dress attractively, not fashionably.

Being fashionable is certainly fun, but if you're keen to get a boyfriend, you should think more about dressing attractively to accentuate your good points.

I can honestly tell you this as guy: men just don't care about fashion nearly as much as women do. As a result, we often don't even notice the latest trends. But we do notice when you look your best.

4. Refrain from being overly negative.

Are you a fun person, a depressing person, or a boring person? Most people don't want to hang around with someone who's boring or who's always making them feel bad, no matter how attractive that person is. They'd prefer to run a mile, honestly.

When I talk about being a fun and positive person, I don't mean some sort of impossible happy-all-the-time-no-matter-what person. I'm saying that you should do your best to see the good in the world and at least try to find the positive in situations when you can.

5. Have your own life.

If you want to know how to get a boyfriend, you absolutely need to remember how important it is that you have your own life.

Again, this comes down to the fact that guys don't want what they can easily have.

Rather than always being available to hang out with a guy, make sure you have your own life, interests and fun things to do. This will make you seem way, way more valuable in his eyes.

6. Learn how to be a master in the bedroom.

While figuring out how to get a guy to like you is important, learning how to keep him is crucial if you want things to progress to boyfriend/girlfriend level or beyond.

One of the best ways to keep him attracted to you is by being great in bed.

