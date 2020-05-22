Want To Be Waaaay Better In Bed? Do These 4 Things For Your Man

These orgasmic sex tips will help you please your man.

Learning how to have the most mind-blowing, best sex ever is a lot easier than you may think.

You don't need to turn yourself into some kind of kinky porn star in order to please a man and have a good time.

By trying out some sexy ideas for new things to try in the bedroom and following the sex tips for women on how to be good in bed, you'll be having better sex — and more intense orgasms — in no time.

Not sure if you're good in bed or not? Don't worry, you will be.

Here are 4 sex tips for women on how to be good in bed and have the best sex ever.

1. Have an open mind

The quickest way to get good in bed is to approach it with an open mind. It will make everything much easier for you.

If you aren't naturally open-minded, there are a few things you can do to expand your horizons:

Read erotica: Reading erotica has so many benefits that people never seem to talk about. The first is that it can be very entertaining. The second is that you may discover things that turn you on, but have never considered before.

Reading erotica has so many benefits that people never seem to talk about. The first is that it can be very entertaining. The second is that you may discover things that turn you on, but have never considered before. Realize that other people probably have the same fantasies as you do: If you've ever read Nancy Friday's book, My Secret Garden: Women's Sexual Fantasies, you'll realize just how normal it is to have desires that most people don't ever talk about.

If you've ever read Nancy Friday's book, My Secret Garden: Women's Sexual Fantasies, you'll realize just how normal it is to have desires that most people don't ever talk about. Be willing to try new things: Now, I'm not saying you should be willing to do things that you aren't comfortable with. But you should be willing to try new things that people suggest to you, even if they aren't your cup of tea.

2. Remember that oral sex never goes out of fashion

Have you ever met a guy who hates you going down on him? It's unlikely to happen because guys, like girls, love oral.

If you want to learn how to be good in bed, then you need to learn how to give your man great blowjobs.

In the meantime, here are some quick tips to get you up to speed:

Don't worry about taking him really deep: Deeper doesn't mean better for your man. The top is the most sensitive part, so you really only need to take the first two inches into your mouth.

Deeper doesn't mean better for your man. The top is the most sensitive part, so you really only need to take the first two inches into your mouth. Use your tongue: Don't just take it in and out of your mouth. Make sure to use your tongue to massage it, lick it, caress it and play with it. This will make it way more fun for your man and ultimately more satisfying.

3. Start with your hands

You may be eager to just learn specific tips. What I want to do now is show you how to use your hands on your man when in bed.

Here are three awesome things your man will greatly appreciate:

Massage him before sex: Most foreplay usually consists of kissing and heavy petting before getting down to the act itself. A really nice change that your man will love is giving him a massage first before you do anything else. Doing it with coconut oil will make it way more enjoyable for him.

Most foreplay usually consists of kissing and heavy petting before getting down to the act itself. A really nice change that your man will love is giving him a massage first before you do anything else. Doing it with coconut oil will make it way more enjoyable for him. Don't forget about hand action: Using your hands on his penis is simple, yet he will greatly appreciate and enjoy it. But rather than just grabbing his shaft and paying most of your attention to it (as it's easy to hold), you should focus most of your attention on the top of his penis, since it's by far the most sensitive part and the area that he will get the most pleasure from.

Using your hands on his penis is simple, yet he will greatly appreciate and enjoy it. But rather than just grabbing his shaft and paying most of your attention to it (as it's easy to hold), you should focus most of your attention on the top of his penis, since it's by far the most sensitive part and the area that he will get the most pleasure from. Don't be afraid to play with his testicles: If you're in a position like cowgirl, reach behind you while he's thrusting in and out and gently massage him.

4. Experiment with different sex positions

The easiest way to learn how to be good in bed is to just add a few new sex positions to your repertoire. There is an almost endless amount of different positions that you can try out with your man.

Here are few to get you started:

The Rodeo: Performing the rodeo is very similar to performing the cowgirl position on your man. To do it, your man needs to lie down on his back and you need to straddle him on your knees, facing away from him.

Performing the rodeo is very similar to performing the cowgirl position on your man. To do it, your man needs to lie down on his back and you need to straddle him on your knees, facing away from him. The Piledriver: To perform the piledriver, you need to lie on your back and pull your legs back toward you so that your ankles are pretty much on either side of your head. Your man will then penetrate you from above.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Sean Jameson is a sex expert who offers advice on how to keep a guy attracted and your relationship passionate in his free Bad Girl's Bible newsletter.