7 Strategies For Attracting Someone Who Treats You Right

Attract someone who treats you like gold!

Do you always seem to attract men who don't treat you the way you want to be treated? Or who don't seem to want to be in a relationship?

Does it seem like no matter how many times you find someone new, you keep running into the same problems? Then the issue might start with you, not them.

The problem is that you don't know how to attract quality men into your life, and you're settling for less every time.

Know that who you attract is always because of you and your choices. So, here'show to make better choices to attract someone that treats you right this time.

Here are 7 strategies for attracting someone in your life who will treat you right and give you the love you need.

1. Stop doing anything out of obligation.

Obligation will always attract more things you don't want into your life. Your choices create your life, so by doing something out of obligation, you're telling the universe that's what you want and more of that will come to you.

Say "no" when you don't want to do something. Value what you really want and others will, as well.

2. Make time for yourself.

Be sure you are making time for just you. When you make time for you, others will as well. Value your time and others will, as well. Your time is important, so make choices that reflect that!

3. Really take care of yourself.

Take care of you! This includes your physical, emotional, and mental health.

How others treat you is directly reflected in how you are treating yourself and others. If you neglect yourself, you will attract others that neglect you, too. Treat yourself like gold to attract someone that treats you like gold.

So, look deeply into how you are treating yourself and others. Are you neglecting yourself? Are you neglecting anyone in your life? Really look deep into that.

Changing those choices will make a huge difference in who you attract into your life.

4. Know your worth.

Know that you deserve only the best. Show that through the choices you make, and especially in who you let around you.

Don't accept anyone into your life that treats you less than you want. Know ahead of time what you will and won't allow, and stand strong in that.

By eliminating someone at the first sign of not treating you right, you show the universe you don't want that and won't attract any more who treat you that way. Show the universe what you want by eliminating anything or anyone you don't really want from your life.

5. Always speak up and be heard.

Don't hold things in, and don't hold back saying how you really feel. Doing so will only attract those that may not listen to you or value your opinion.

Feel free to say how you feel. Holding it in only causes way worse problems down the line.

6. Look back on people in your past.

Look back on those you have had in your life with qualities you didn't like. Look at how you were treating yourself and or others at that time. See what caused you to attract them, so you can change that going forward.

Look at the energy of how they were treating you. Then look how you were treating yourself or others in the same way at that time.

Being clear on what caused you to attract the wrong people in the past makes it so much easier to stop!

7. Put yourself first.

If you are putting yourself last, the person you attract will do the same. Putting yourself first gives you more strength and energy to give to others, as well.

If you are depleted yourself, you are no good to anyone else. Put yourself at the top of the list, so you can attract someone who will put you first.

Overall, look at how you are treating yourself and others. Make yourself a priority and attract someone that treats you right this time!

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul-realignment practitioner, life coach, and author. You can get a convenient, personal email reading, clearing, or personal coaching from Kristine on her website.

This article was originally published at Psychic Medium Readings By Kristine. Reprinted with permission from the author.