7 Super Self-Care Tips To Feel Your Best In Stress

A super self-care plan will help you feel more like yourself.

A super self-care plan is a must. Especially, during times of stress and uncertainty. Right now, it's easy to put everyone else first. By doing this you are putting your emotional and physical health at risk.

This doesn't mean you are selfish. It's important that you take care of yourself. Your friends and family will thank you for it. You will feel better and be happier.

Super Self-Care Is For You

A super self-care plan will also help you feel more like yourself. You will be more alert and aware. This is very important during this time. I find a lot of women have a hard time committing to a self-care plan.

This is because a lot of women feel guilty about a self-care plan. You have been taught to put others first. But, there is a cost to your emotional and physical health when you do this.

You shouldn't feel guilty for having a super self-care plan, and you shouldn't be around people that make you feel guilty about it. Self-care may sound unproductive to you. But, a self-care plan will make you more productive.

You will feel refreshed and able to better focus. This will also help you prioritize and delegate. When you put everyone else first, your mind will feel cluttered.

A super self-care plan starts with taking a look at your mindset. This means taking a look at your thoughts. This also means what you feed your mind becomes your mindset. So, stop telling yourself that self-care is selfish and start talking positively to yourself about self-care.

Here are 7 super self-care tips that will help you feel better:

Stop waiting for an outside miracle to change your life. I hear it all the time. Everyone is waiting for a big miracle to change their life, and suddenly make them feel happy. It's time for some reality testing. How often does that happen? Life is about taking small steps. It's a bunch of small steps that lead to that big step. It's also about feeling vulnerable. A lot of people are waiting for the perfect time to make a change. Now, when will it ever be perfect? So, what are you waiting for? Start making the changes you want to make today. Change always feels scary. But, you can always count on change. It's something we can't control. Take an interest in your health. This is the first and most crucial step in self-care. This doesn't mean turn to Google when you have a cold or back ache. This will send you down a mental rabbit hole. This means schedule an appointment for a check-up. You should be having check-ups regularly. Not only with your doctor, but your dentist as well. Make sure you are having the proper screenings and that everything is in check. If you take medication make sure you have the correct dose and aren't experiencing unnecessary side effects. Studies have found when you have regular check ups, you will live longer. Exercise regularly. Moderate exercise is good for you emotional and physical health. This will get the endorphins going and give you a natural high. It will also help ease your mind, if you are on a computer all day. A regular exercise program will also help with sleep. You can go for a walk, take a yoga class or go to a class at the gym. Find something that you enjoy. Invite a friend. What's important is that you find something you like. You don't want to engage in extreme exercise. This can cause an injury, then you won't want to exercise. Keep it consistent and simple. Celebrate the process. A super self-care plan doesn't happen overnight. The next time you take 10 minutes for yourself, make sure to compliment yourself for it. Don't beat yourself up if you didn't take time for yourself. Remember, it is a process and tomorrow is a new day. Self-care is something you practice daily. It's taking care of your mind, body and soul. You can start with writing down three things you are grateful for at the end of the day. It won't take long. Commit to two weeks and pick three different things everyday. Practice being optimistic. Studies have found that people that are optimistic are happy and healthier. This is not the same as expecting a big miracle. This is about being positive about the future. This is also about learning from the past. Do not let your imagination get the best of you, and predict the worst outcome. With a little planning you can have a positive future. When you think bad things will happen, they often will. Whatever is happening now will eventually pass. You will get through this and be able to move on. Listen to your inner voice. This means your gut. It's easy in our fast paced world to get away from that. You start to listen to others, without consulting your inner voice first. I find when you are busy and stressed out this is more likely to happen. I know whenever I have made a bad decision, I didn't stop to consult myself first. You know what is best for you. You can make good decisions for yourself. Start to keep a journal. Ask yourself questions and see what answers you come up with. Surround yourself with positive people. Your environment affects how you feel. If possible, stay away from negative people. This means at home and at work. Negative people can bring you down. But, positive people can help you feel better and more positive about the future. Make a list of your closest five people. What is it you like about them. Are they on the positive or negative side. Do you feel inspired by them. If you answered, they are negative. What is the reason you are keeping them close?

Start with one of these tips today. You can add self-care to your calendar. This will help with accountability. You can also find an accountability partner. Self-care doesn't have to be difficult. Once you start you won't be able to stop.

