The health and wellness of parents don't always get prioritized in this day and page.

When you have a family and a career, it doesn't leave much time for yourself. Even if you love your family and career, you may still be feeling stressed out from all the parenting.

You are so busy taking care of everyone else that you can't do the same for yourself so your mental health is taking the toll of it.

But, taking part in some self-care habits will not only help reduce your stress and anxiety — you will also start feeling better about yourself.

The first thing to remember is to go easy on yourself. You can't do it all and you shouldn't feel like you have to do it all.

If you are around people that make you feel that way, then you should rethink who you spend your time with.

Research about self-care has found that it does help reduce stress — and stress is the number one killer these days. But, this doesn't mean that everyone has a self-care plan.

People are busier than ever these days. Your calendar is packed with things to do for your family and work. You feel like you don't have time to spend simply for yourself.

But, once you start delegating tasks and learning how to say "no", you can clear your calendar and allow more time for yourself.

Here are 4 essential ways busy parents can practice self-care.

1. Allow plenty of time for rest and relaxation

Studies have found that you need 7 to 9 hours of sleep. This is how your body and mind recharge.

You also need to schedule breaks during the day. You are not a machine so you need to stop.

If the weather is nice, get up, go outside, and go for a walk. Stop and look around. You can sit and look at the water, trees, or flowers. Allow yourself permission to do nothing. Your body and mind will thank you for it.

2. Eat healthy food and drink plenty of water

This means stay away from processed foods. It's easy to pick up something on the go, but you aren't getting the nutrients you need.

Make sure you are eating lean protein, plenty of fruits and vegetables and healthy carbohydrates.

You also want to make sure you have some healthy fats — this is how you feel full. It will also help reduce cravings for foods high in sugar.

Make sure you are hydrated. This is another way to prevent cravings. Carry your water bottle with you and keep it filled with water.

You also need to set aside time for meal prep so this means chopping up fresh vegetables and preparing lean protein early in the week. Then, it is easily available for meals.

3. Get moving

This means you need to schedule a time for exercise. You can go to your favorite cardio class at the gym, go for a swim, or simply go for a walk. The more the better.

Get your heart rate up. This is good for your physical and mental health.

Go to a yoga or pilates class. If you can't make it to the gym, then watch a video. It doesn't have to be very long. Start with 10 minutes. You will notice a difference almost immediately.

You may feel like you don't have the time but you do. It will eventually become a habit. Exercising regularly will also help with sleep.

4. Surround yourself with positive people

Being around positive people is good for your well being. Start to take inventory. Who are your closest 5 people? What are they like? Do you look forward to seeing them?

If not, ask yourself why you keep them close? Studies have found that pets are also good for your well-being. They have a lot of the characteristics that a healthy relationship has. They love you unconditionally and look forward to seeing you when you come home.

Parenting is a hard job but rewarding to parents everywhere. However, you can't take care of everyone else without taking care of yourself, too.

So, starting today, you need to prioritize your self-care plan. Not only will you feel better, but your family and friends will also start to notice.

You will attract people who want to be around you and are emotionally healthy.

