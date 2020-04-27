10 Benefits Of Telehealth Counseling During The Coronavirus

It may feel different or unnatural.

Having to shelter-in-place during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of stress and anxiety for everyone.

And since it's stressful living in these uncertain times, it's important to know that virtual therapy and Telehealth counseling are viable options.

In fact, there are emotional benefits to using Telehealth therapy during this pandemic.

You may feel alone and stuck at home. If that's the case, then it's time to try Telehealth therapy.

You will be able to stay safe inside your home and not be exposed to the Coronavirus.

Since the shelter-in-place order went into effect, I have been immersed in Telehealth therapy. I'm glad that I'm still able to help my clients and they can receive the benefits of therapy in the safety of their own home.

If you haven't tried it, then it may feel different or unnatural to you. That's not a surprise since you're trying it for the first time.

But, you will get used to it and it will help decrease your anxiety and stress during this time.

Here are 10 more benefits to Telehealth therapy and counseling during the Coronavirus.

Talking with someone can help you find a purpose. This is a stressful time and you may feel desperate, especially if you are going through this alone.Talking with a therapist can help give you hope for the future. Take it one day at a time. It's easy to get ahead of yourself. You may have catastrophic thoughts about the future. Therapy can help you stay in the present, and keep you focused on what you can do. You won't feel as isolated. Having to stay in can cause you to feel alone or isolated. Telehealth therapy will help you feel connected to others again. It's helpful to know that you aren't going through this alone. It will help decrease feelings of panic or anxiety. This is a common feeling to have during this time. 'Will this end?' 'What will I do next?' You may have these thoughts or thoughts like this. Telehealth can help you reframe your thoughts. They will be more realistic. 'This too shall pass.' 'I have my friends and family.' Using technology can be easy and helpful. All you need is your computer or a tablet. Most platforms are easy to use. You've probably already used them with friends and family. You are in the comfort of your own home. The good news is that you don't have to leave your house. Your schedule may allow for more flexibility if you are working from home during this time. Meaning you can take a break during the day. This will allow you time in the evening for your family. You will feel better about yourself. One of the best benefits of therapy is that it improves your self-esteem. You won't feel as sensitive and this will help you get along better with others. Help decrease feelings of depression. It's not unusual to feel sad or blue during this time. A lot of people are feeling this way. You can easily hop onto a Telehealth appointment. Simply talking to someone about how you are feeling, will help provide hope. You can develop a self-care plan during the shelter in place order. Self-care doesn't mean the same thing to everyone. You can take a long bath, go for a walk or write in your journal. Self-care is taking care of your mind, body and spirit. It's something you practice daily. It will help you use your voice. It's important to ask for what you need. This may sound simple, but can be difficult for many people. We all need food, clothing, shelter and reliable transportation. You are not a burden when you ask for these things. If people are telling you this, you may need to move on from them. Start to gather a list of people and resources that can help you.

It's important to know that you don't have to go through this alone. Don't hesitate to schedule an appointment. I'd be glad to help.

