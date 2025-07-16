Many people suffer from restrictive beliefs about their abilities in at least one critical area of their lives. Even the world’s greatest leaders, award-winning actors, and successful pro-athletes have suffered the discomfort and feeling of weakness caused by a lack of self-confidence.

These limiting assumptions can prohibit you from building a solid foundation in your career and relationships and restrict your ability to reach personal goals for your retirement years. Self-confidence is a mindset that must be learned, cultivated, and practiced. It takes skill and effort to maintain it when the going gets tough. That said, to thrive and be prosperous in retirement means you must focus your attention on feeling empowered now.

Advertisement

Here are 9 empowering habits of people who thrive in their retirement years:

1. Pay it forward

Act by the Golden Rule. Treating others as you would want to be treated will ultimately lead to your happiness.

When you’re compassionate, you demonstrate to others that they mean something to you. Even if the person is a stranger to you, you recognize that their life matters.

The smallest gesture or kind word can have a chain reaction. Putting a smile on someone’s face is bound to brighten your day and bring you closer to others.

2. Manage stress and let mindfulness be your medicine

Mladen Zivkovic via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Mounting job pressures, financial matters, and health concerns are among the leading causes of stress in the US, as explored by the American Psychological Association, all of which will negatively impact your personal and professional life.

No matter the outside reason, stress is quite often fed and sustained by your thoughts. It’s easy to let your mind wander down a negative path, worrying about situations and problems that haven’t even occurred.

Having a greater sense of well-being reduces your stress response and contributes to a more satisfying life. Research confirms what many religious and philosophical traditions have claimed for years: we experience our greatest joy when we are present and attentive. Being mindful will make it easier for you to be fully engaged and enjoy life’s pleasures.

Advertisement

3. Be careful what you say to yourself, because you’re listening

The greater part of your happiness or heartache will depend solely on your attitude, not on your situation.

You have an inner voice that psychologists call ‘self-talk’ that determines how you comprehend every situation. Self-talk isn’t just mindless chatter; it is the endless stream of unspoken thoughts that run through your head at any given moment throughout the day.

Negative self-talk will influence how you live your life and keep you from getting the best out of it. Positive self-talk allows you to approach life’s difficulties more confidently and productively.

Refrain from thinking that is limiting and self-defeating. Shut down negative thoughts immediately and replace them with ones that are favorable and affirming. The more you repeatedly send positive messages to yourself, the more confident you will become.

Advertisement

4. Remember that movement is life

Do you want to build your self-confidence? Then start exercising — it’s one of the best ways to boost your mental well-being.

Exercise helps your body produce endorphins, as shown in a 2009 study. Endorphins are chemicals in the brain that make you feel good. Your confidence will come from being comfortable in your skin, how you think you look on the outside, and how healthy you feel inside.

Additionally, a physical workout will help you by building energy, encouraging better life choices, and improving your mood.

Advertisement

5. Feed your body like it belongs to someone you love

Every cell in your body is made from what you eat and drink; your goal should be to institute a sound dietary routine.

Maintaining a well-balanced diet will not only change your body, but it will also change your mind, your attitude, and your mood. The Journal of Psychiatry & Neuroscience helped explain how serotonin is the chemical that makes us happy, with ninety percent of it being produced by the gut. Therefore, poor diets may encourage negative, depressive feelings, lowering your self-confidence.

When you are eating healthy and nutritious food, you automatically increase your mood toward all things, including yourself.

6. Remember the five Ps: 'Prior preparation prevents poor performance'

It’s a struggle to remain confident if you don’t think you will succeed at something.

Advertisement

The more knowledge you have, the better you will feel about your capability and competency. Rid yourself of the apprehension by preparing as much as possible; it will help you avoid getting tripped up. Learn whatever you can about your subject matter and feel your inner strength soar.

7. Bring order to the chaos

Wasana Kunpol via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Because day-to-day life can be discouraging, it’s sometimes difficult to keep up your self-confidence.

Take time to make a list of your strengths, your accomplishments, and things you are thankful for. You’re bound to be surprised by all you’ve achieved and the blessings you already have.

Keep it somewhere where you are easily reminded of what a wonderful life you have created and what an amazing person you are. When you’re feeling overwhelmed and down, take a look at your lists and feel your self-esteem skyrocket.

8. Look the part you want to play, then suit up for success

Use your clothes as a tool for self-empowerment; when you look better, you feel better.

Advertisement

Don’t be afraid to let your personality shine through. Declare your style by choosing clothing and accessories that fit you well and make you feel confident.

Trust your intuition and seek inspiration; bold jewelry or a colorful tie can be a focal point and a conversation-starter. Be prepared to take on the world.

Advertisement

9. Get the rest your body needs

While a good night’s sleep readies you to take on the day, its importance goes way beyond eliminating dark circles.

A 2001 study of personality and the modulation of effects of sleep loss on mood and cognition supported how sleep deficiency can negatively impact your emotional state. Your body must get the quality of sleep that it requires, or you will suffer the consequences.

When you’re fully rested and getting the deep sleep necessary for overall health, your hormones work together to support your state of mind, attitude, and emotional well-being.

Prepare yourself for personal prosperity. Self-confidence is a powerful trait and is extremely important in every aspect of your life if you are to be successful.

Advertisement

Get control of your thoughts by taking actions to improve your self-image and self-esteem. Start small, don’t aim for perfection—enjoy doing small things well.

Find your inner strength and begin building self-confidence by following these 9 little choices you can make every day that’ll change the way you see yourself forever.

Judy Molinaro is a wellness coach and master yoga instructor.