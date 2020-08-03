What Is ‘Cancel Culture/ How Does It Affect Free Thinking And Speech

A perspective of the positives and dangers of Cancel Culture.

The new cancel culture is frightening because it threatens our society as we know it. You can see it in our media outlets, schools, our elected leaders, the streets of some of our major cities, and other areas of our society. It is a form of bullying that is affecting our free thinking and free speech.

Cancel culture is made up of people from all walks of life. It is not a male/female, young/old, or poor/rich issue. It is not a solely a liberal/conservative or even a racial matter. The concerns and answers to those concerns lay in some fact and some opinion, but both areas are worth considering.

There are at least twelve points that define cancel culture and why it is a danger to our freedom of thought and speech.

They are as follows:

Insistence on political correctness. Claims of being enlightened.

Inability to do critical thinking. Incapable of allowing other viewpoints.

Ignorance of history. An imbalanced approach to interpretation.

Lack of empathy for others. Willingness to destroy relationships and reputations.

Sense of entitlement. Inability to filter remarks or behavior.

Willingness to do physical harm or damage the property of those with opposing beliefs.

Refusal to accept responsibility by deflecting or justifying impropriety.

Lack of manners or decorum in private or in public. Lack of self-control.

Exhibits a need for attention and sensational behavior, escaping consequences.

Intolerance and an inability to discuss issues. Lack of respect of other opinions.

Need to control and dominate others and their thoughts. Willing to spread falsities.

Ultra-sensitivity and over-reaction to comments not meant to be offensive.

Cancel culture is not a product of a lack of intelligence or education. Instead, this culture is highlighted by members of an intelligentsia that has lost touch with the concept that others have a right to their opinions. Many of this group cannot compete in our current society, so they revert to anti-social and fanatical behavior.

There is a sense of “my way or the highway” with cancel culture, and they believe that they possess the superior perspective. The reality is that they are participating in nihilism because they have no clear agenda for improvement to cure the ills of society. As a result, anarchists and other extreme groups with subversive plans are hijacking this movement without their knowledge. The disguise of wanting social justice is in full display by groups wanting to destroy today’s society.

The concept of hypocrisy is not acknowledged because people who believe in cancel culture philosophy believe the rules for their behavior are different from those who oppose them or the innocent people they trample. Even when there is no doubt that an error in judgement has been made, this culture will not accept responsibility. In fact, there is an expectation that others pay for damage they inflict upon others. It rationalizes decisions as justified in some way.

People who are normally kind and rational become unrecognizable personalities, exhibiting the opposite of sensible behavior. A seemingly harmless remark can evoke a radical response that will question the stability of the individual. This reaction usually happens once before others adapt their behavior to tread lightly or decide to alter their association permanently. It should be no surprise that the individual in question does not care if the relationship is changed because they are right.

Good Points of Cancel Culture

The new cancel culture does have some redeeming qualities. It has brought attention to inequities toward women (the MeToo movement is an example), racial inequality, LBGTQ issues, climate change, immigration, and other contemporary issues that have been neglected. There is a need for robust debates and actions to end disparities in society.

This movement can be admired for its resolve, but it has clarity issues. It has credit to bringing awareness, which in turn, has made some areas of life better. However, it has not been graceful. Higher goals of achieving peace are often hijacked by groups who use them to promote their sinister agendas.

Modifying perspectives of history is common in society, but the elevation of one viewpoint at the sacrifice of others is problematic. It is easy to rectify one injustice but creating another as a result has consequences. It can be argued that change has not come fast enough to achieve fairness. However, a need to achieve some balance is being ignored.

Naivety is a characteristic demonstrated by some of the most educated and intelligent of the culture. The reason is the lack of consideration of others who have equal rights of expression who may not share their perspective. It is creating a flashpoint that is increasingly troubling.

Consequences

Cancel culture has its consequences that will be long-term. Here are a few:

Isolation of individuals and the creation of long-term emotional wounds in the community and within families.

Cancel cultures often destroy themselves because they do not have the tools of compromise and no clear direction. They eventually dissolve due to infighting. The biggest bullies usually prevail bringing totalitarianism.

Damage to property will cause a lack of investment, loss of tax revenue, and higher insurance premiums in large cities. People will no longer gravitate to them.

Safety issues and criminal behavior toward the most vulnerable result due to a lack of law and order.

Suppression and the fear of innovating, experimenting, and developing new ideas.

Migration of populations wanting to live in less volatile environments.

This culture is guilty of spreading more hate than they say they want to end.

Free thought, freedom of expression, religion, gun rights, and speech are threatened along with other freedoms we enjoy today.

When the damage cancel culture causes to society becomes too high, there will be a reaction by the rest of the public. The reaction will not be pleasant, and many people will be hurt. History has told us that, “Those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it.” This wisdom should not be forgotten today.

Historical Reference

Civil disobedience is acceptable to cure problems when there is an unwillingness to end an inequality. Many people have gone so far as to lose their lives over an issue for which they had a great passion. These are people who may not be recognized in their time but are later viewed as heroes for trying to make the world a better place.

History is a guide to the consequences of a culture of intolerance. Totalitarianism and the censoring of free speech and free-thinking result from this mindset. Religion is a target in these systems. It has been demonstrated in autocratic regimes, dictatorships, authoritarian governments, and socialism. Secularism or extreme religious views are often promoted.

Results of cancel cultures in the past have ushered in a stagnate society that is devoid of progress. There are shortages of basic services, corruption, food, and other resources. The problems created are infinitely greater than the ones they sought to solve.

Today, the participation includes some billionaires, foreign governments, media outlets, academics, anarchists, big tech, and some corporations who want to exert control and have power over the masses. There is no set mission except to shape the world and society to fit their conflicting agendas. One day they will turn on each other.

Conclusions

Cancel culture is a problem for our society. Up to now, its attempts to fundamentally change our systems of government have failed. However, these attempts will not end due to the relentless energy the culture possesses.

The problem is not limited to just one type of ideology but there needs to be a way to relieve the heightened tensions that are developing. We are in a change in values and many of these changes are long overdue. No one has all the answers, but civility must be a value that cannot be compromised. Freedom of thought helps sort out differences.

Hopefully, there will be a change that will once again allow tolerance and expression to flourish because, if it does not, there will be another civil conflict. This conflict will not be regional. It will be neighborhood-to-neighborhood and house-to-house. It must be accepted that those with the most heinous speech have the right to say it without danger of harm.

A truth being ignored by cancel culture is that we live in the greatest time in history. We have the best quality of life because we have the best healthcare, technology, and other conveniences unparalleled with the times of the past. This does not mean we do not need more change to reach fairness to all. The cancel culture, however, threatens mankind to fall into a new Dark Ages if something does not change.

Society changes kicking and screaming, and this was recognized by the founding fathers of the United States. They created a system of checks and balances that is being threatened today. The main threat we face, however, is the apathy of the public to act. It cannot be forgotten that freedom is not free!

