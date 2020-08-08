How Cancel Culture Affects Free Thinking And Speech

The benefits and dangers of cancel culture.

Cancel culture is frightening because threatens our society as we know it.

You can see it in our media outlets, schools, our elected leaders, the streets of some of our major cities, and other areas of our society. It's a form of bullying that's affecting free thinking and freedom of speech.

So, what is cancel culture, exactly?

Cancel culture is made up of people from all walks of life. It is not a gender, generational, or class issue. It's not solely a liberal or conservative issue, or even a racial matter.

The answers to those concerns lay in some fact and some opinion, but both areas are worth considering.

Here are 12 points of cancel culture that pose a danger to our freedom of speech and free thinking.

1. Insistence on political correctness: Claims of being enlightened.

2. Inability to think critically: Incapable of allowing other viewpoints.

3. Ignorance of history: An imbalanced approach to interpretation.

4. Lack of empathy for others: Willingness to destroy relationships and reputations.

5. Sense of entitlement: Inability to filter remarks or behavior.

6. Violence and destruction: Willingness to do physical harm or damage the property of those with opposing beliefs.

7. Refusal to accept responsibility: Deflecting or justifying impropriety.

8. Lack of manners: A lack of decorum and self-control in private or in public.

9. Attention seeking: Exhibits a need for attention and sensational behavior, escaping consequences.

10. Intolerance and an inability to discuss issues: Lack of respect for other opinions.

11. Need to control and dominate others and their thoughts: Willingness to spread falsities.

12. Ultra-sensitivity: Over-reaction to comments not meant to be offensive.

Cancel culture is not a product of a lack of intelligence or education.

Instead, it's highlighted by members of a certain intelligentsia that has lost touch with the concept that others have a right to their opinions.

This group cannot compete in our current society, so they revert to anti-social and fanatical behavior. There's a sense of "My way or the highway," and they believe that they possess the superior perspective.

The reality is that this group is participating in Nihilism; they have no clear agenda for improvement to cure the ills of society. As a result, anarchists and other extreme groups with subversive plans are hijacking this movement without their knowledge.

The disguise of wanting social justice is in full display by groups wanting to destroy modern society.

They don't acknowledge the concept of hypocrisy in this philosophy, because they believe the rules for their behavior are different from those who oppose them or the innocent people they trample.

Even when there's no doubt that an error in judgment has been made, cancel culture will not accept responsibility.

In fact, there's an expectation that others pay for the damage they inflict upon others, rationalizing decisions as justified in some way.

People who are normally kind and rational become unrecognizable personalities, exhibiting the opposite of sensible behavior.

A seemingly harmless remark can evoke a radical response that will question the stability of the individual. This reaction usually happens once before others adapt their behavior to tread lightly or decide to alter their association permanently.

It should be no surprise that the individual in question does not care if the relationship is changed, because they believe they are right.

The good points of cancel culture.

The cancel culture phenomenon does have some redeeming qualities.

It has brought attention to inequities toward women (the #MeToo movement, for example), racial inequality, LBGTQIA issues, climate change, immigration, and other contemporary issues that have been neglected.

There's a need for robust debates and actions to end disparities in society.

This movement can be admired for its resolve, but it has clarity issues. It has credit for bringing awareness, which has made some areas of life better. However, it has not been graceful.

Higher goals of achieving peace are often hijacked by groups who use them to promote their sinister agendas.

Modifying perspectives of history is common in society, but the elevation of one viewpoint at the sacrifice of others is problematic.

By rectifying one injustice, another is created — which has consequences. It can be argued that change has not come fast enough to achieve fairness.

However, a need to achieve some balance is being ignored. Naivety is a characteristic demonstrated by some of the most educated and intelligent of the culture.

The reason is the lack of consideration of others who have equal rights of expression who may not share their perspective. It's creating a flashpoint that is increasingly troubling.

Here are 7 long-term consequences of cancel culture to consider.

1. Cancel culture isolates individuals.

It creates long-term emotional wounds in the community and within families.

2. It is self-destructive.

Those involved in cancel culture destroy themselves due to lacking tools of compromise. With no clear direction, they eventually dissolve due to infighting. The biggest bullies usually prevail, bringing totalitarianism.

3. Cancel culture can inspire violence and destruction.

It creates safety issues and criminal behavior directed towards the most vulnerable, due to a lack of law and order.

Damage to property causes a lack of investment, loss of tax revenue, and higher insurance premiums in large cities. Eventually, people will no longer gravitate to them.

4. Cancel culture is suppressive.

The fear created by cancel culture suppresses innovation, experimentation, and the development of new ideas due.

5. Mass migration.

Populations will want to migrate in order to live in less-volatile environments.

6. Cancel culture spreads hate.

Proponents of cancel culture spread more hate than they say they want to end.

7. It threatens our rights.

Freedom of thought, speech, expression, religion, and gun rights are threatened, along with other basic freedoms.

When the damages caused by cancel culture to society becomes too high, the reactions from the people will be unpleasant and they may get hurt.

History has taught us that "those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it." This wisdom should not be forgotten today.

Historical reference of cancel culture.

Civil disobedience is acceptable to cure problems when there's an unwillingness to end inequality.

Many people have gone so far as to lose their lives over an issue they're greatly passionate about. These people may not be recognized in their time, but are later viewed as heroes for trying to make the world a better place.

History is a guide to the consequences of a culture of intolerance. Totalitarianism and the censoring of free speech and thinking results from this mindset.

Religion is a target in these systems, demonstrated in autocratic regimes, dictatorships, authoritarian governments, and socialism. Secularism or extreme religious views are often promoted.

Results of cancel cultures in the past have ushered in a stagnate society that is devoid of progress. There is corruption and shortages of basic services, food, and resources.

The problems created are infinitely greater than the ones they sought to solve.

Today, the participation includes some billionaires, foreign governments, media outlets, academics, big tech, and some corporations who want to exert control and have power over the masses.

There's no set mission, except to shape the world and society to fit their conflicting agendas. One day, they will turn on each other.

Cancel culture is a problem for our society.

Up until now, cancel culture's attempts to fundamentally change our systems of government have failed. However, these attempts will not end, due to the relentless energy the culture possesses.

The problem is not limited to just one type of ideology. Still, there needs to be a way to relieve the heightened tensions that are developing.

We are changing values that are long overdue.

No one has all the answers, but civility must be a value that cannot be compromised. Freedom of thought helps sort out differences.

Hopefully, there will be a change that will once again allow tolerance and expression to flourish. If it doesn't, there will be another civil conflict — neighborhood to neighborhood, and house to house.

It must be accepted that those with the most heinous speech have the right to say it without danger of harm.

We live in the greatest time in history. We have the best quality of life because we have the best healthcare, technology, and other conveniences unparalleled with the times of the past.

This doesn't mean we don't need more change to reach fairness for all. Cancel culture, however, threatens mankind to fall into a new Dark Age if something does not change.

When society changes, it's kicking and screaming.

This was recognized by the founding fathers of the United States. They created a system of checks and balances that is being threatened today.

But, the main threat is the apathy of the public to act. It cannot be forgotten that freedom is not free.

John Cappello is a natural psychic-medium who has been in practice for over 25 years.