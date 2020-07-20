How To Understand & Heal The ‘Mother Wound’ As An Adult

You can understand and heal from the mother wound if you choose to.

“Walk a mile in my shoes” can be the beginning of understanding the “mother wound”. The mother wound is an emotional abandonment when a mother is physically present. This can happen for a variety of reasons from the overuse of alcohol, working long hours, depression and other mental health reasons. In my case the emotional abandonment was a result of being near the end of 8 children in a 20 year span of time. My mother was 40 when I was born. I heard from my older siblings the wonder and awe inspiring holiday times, fully decorated for each event. They recall in detail many life events that were not in my experience. I could not fully appreciate how weary, tired and emotionally spent my mother was until I was old enough to actually “walk a mile in her shoes.” The day I turned 40 my youngest of five children turned ten and I was well on my way to “adult” independence. I could come and go and not even need a babysitter. At 40, I could create my own career, my own journey my own business.

Then I think back to my mother, smart sometimes genius, direct sometimes to a fault, matter of fact sometimes insensitive and a lover of laughter. She would say, “I can’t get my head out of the diaper pail.” At 44 her head was still there, in the diaper pail.

It wasn’t until I reached my 40’s, 50’s and now 60’s that I could really identify with my mother. That was the turning point, the moment healing could truly take place. I could see my life through her perspective. She took on the responsibility of motherhood and did the I also know her head knew she had to “do” mothering but her heart was not in it anymore.

The steps to heal from the mother wound will be different for every person because the circumstances are unique to each person. Here are my top suggestions to begin the road that will benefit you the most.

Learn about your mother’s history, what was her experience, her story. Did she experience a mother wound herself? The more I learned about my mother the more compassion I had for her. Her own mother was absent working alongside my grandfather 6 days a week for long hours. As the oldest in her family, she was the responsible one, doing her duty for her 7 younger siblings. Practice forgiveness, when you forgive the negative emotions you are holding onto will begin to dissipate and be replaced with empathy. Forgiveness is an act of the will and practicing it will strengthen your inner resolve. Forgive little bits at a time whenever a feeling of sadness, disappointment or anger come over you, think of how you can practice forgiveness.

3. Part of my own healing process is to think about my age (now 62) and what my mother was doing at that age. My mother at 62 had my younger sister going off to college. I was having my first baby, my other siblings were having their 1st babies and she was at the beginning stage of grand-motherhood. For me at 62, I have 16 grandchildren and the oldest is 11. And I can’t imagine having to deal with another college era child right now.

4. What goes around comes around. If you are a parent yourself, you may want to can break the cycle. Ask yourself, am I fully present with my own children? Am I making choices that promote healing and understanding? Am I modeling grace toward my mother that I hope my children have toward me?

While I hope that I would be better, do better I know I am not perfect (yikes). Will my children understand me, forgive me, will they walk a mile in my shoes? Will they continue the effort of breaking the cycle of disfunction? Will they be gracious to me? One can only hope!