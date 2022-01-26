The Most Important 60 Seconds In Any Relationship

Photo: Dragon Images / Shutterstock
Greeting a man when he comes through the door is the key to getting what you want. There is a 60-second window in which to greet your man properly. Everything else becomes secondary if you do not greet him in the first 60 seconds.
Men are very simple. Open the door for him, offer a big smile or hug, give him something to eat or drink and you will be sure to get whatever you want.
The trade for a few minutes of your thoughtfulness and consideration will set you up to get what you want for the rest of the evening. How could he say no? Men are as simple as that.
What if you miss the first 60 seconds? Good luck. Why ride a bike uphill when you can cruise downhill?
If a man has come over to see you and you do not open the door, or you open the door still talking on your cell phone, this will be both rude and a mood-killer.
If you do not already know how to do this, learn fast. After all, how would you feel if he treated you the way you just treated him? Would you be up in arms? Would you feel disrespected or unappreciated?
After giving it some consideration, you probably will decide it would not feel good. In any situation, give a man the common courtesy and consideration you expect and want for yourself. This is the key to getting what you want out of any man and one of the basic principles of any successful relationship.
Simply put, if you are not willing to do it for him, then do not expect him to do it for you. Set the tone for how you want to be treated by being a living example of it. What is the worst he will say about you? "She did not have sex with me, but she sure had class."
Consider a man's three-strike rule. A man chalks up the first strike to the woman just not having any experience in how to greet a man when he comes home. All of her previous boyfriends, not to mention her dad, were very poor examples and failed to challenge her to rise to the occasion.
It really starts with daddy's lack of love and affection and follows into a woman’s relationships, unless somewhere along the line some man says something like, "Hey, can I have a hug and kiss when I come through the door? They are free and make me happy."
Please remember men are macho, so it may be hard for them to admit what he desires. Always give a few lessons and examples of how you would like and expect to be treated.
The second strike is met with a warning. He will say, "I asked you very nicely before, with the understanding that you may not have grown up in an environment with hugs and kisses."
The third strike, you're out. The man realizes that it is hopeless and that the treatment he desires is just beyond his capabilities.
Affection is a natural trait that many women do not possess in our modern era. Men are really simple, so don't make it more complicated than it has to be. By following this one basic principle, your life and relationship will be so much simpler and happier. Best of all, you will get more of what you want.
The relationship coaches of How To Get The Man Of Your Dreams are dedicated to empowering men and women with knowledge, building their confidence, and helping them to accomplish their ultimate goal of love and a loving relationship.
This article was originally published at How To Get The Man of Your Dreams . Reprinted with permission from the author.