The art of staying hot: 10 simple habits of midlife women who never lose their spark

The world is finally waking up to the importance of the second half of women's lives. Instead of resigning ourselves to the granny lifestyle, we are embracing midlife and leaning into our wisdom and our fire. Midlife doesn't have to just be a crisis, it can also be a time to reignite our inner spark.

Coined in 1965 by Elliott Jaques, the term "midlife crisis" is defined as "an emotional period of doubt and anxiety sometimes experienced by people who realize that their life is half over." Although the term may sound scary, you get to define your midlife for yourself and you don't have to call it a crisis at all.

1. They're aware

You may not like where you are now, but you won’t feel stuck forever. Be aware of where you are and where you’d like to go.

One of the best ways to do this is to journal, even if it's simply to keep a list of your daily gratitude. You can also make a list of your daily fun ideas or hopes or dreams.

Remember not to judge yourself in your awareness. All you have to do is observe.

2. They take a 'reset'

This idea may seem scary, but it can be a good thing. Think about what you really want, then hit reset.

Keep this handy. You’ll have to do it regularly, or you’ll backtrack to a place you no longer want to be. You can make a list of things you want to embrace and what you want to leave behind. Someday, you can revisit the things you want to embrace and make plans.

3. They acknowledge what's happening

Midlife downturns are a real thing. But instead of focusing on what you should’ve done, give yourself a break.

When you acknowledge that it’s OK to feel this way, you can release the past and reset to make the second half of life better. In addition, acknowledgement can inspire you to make changes that will help improve your life, like calling a doctor who specializes in women's health or hiring a trainer to get more exercise.

4. Slow down

It’s easy to want to hurry up the process. But you need to ask yourself: "What is the cost of my decisions?"

Many poor midlife choices we make — such as an affair or a drastic career change — may go another way if we just slow down first. Journaling will help you think critically, supporting you in a pause rather than a reflex action.

5. Try something new

It’s time to step outside of the box. The number-one way to get unstuck is to do something interesting, something to talk about.

Consider some of my clients (some names have been changed):

Jackie decided to drive a race car.

Karen became a belly dancer.

Leslie changed jobs from one she wasn’t crazy about to one she loves.

6. Move your body

Get outside! Sunshine and exercise can change your mood and your environment. Even the simple act of breathing can change your current outlook, so get ready to move!

For midlife women, lifting moderately heavy weights can be especially beneficial. Not only does it help our bones and muscles stay strong, it can actually boost mood and improve our body image!

7. Give to get

Remember, it’s not all about you! Figure out how to give of yourself, and you’ll get more than you can imagine.

8. Talk about it

Chances are, others are feeling the same way you are. Keep in touch with your friends and connect. Don’t pull away!

Take a moment today and call someone who needs to hear from you.

9. Realign yourself

If you don’t like your current plan, change it.

Don’t be so set in your own ways that you can’t throw it out and start over. Create a new plan and realign!

10. Smile

It may feel like the last thing you want to do, but smiling makes you feel happier. Ron Gutman said British researchers found that one genuine smile can generate the same brain stimulation as 2,000 chocolate bars.

That’s worth a try!

A midlife crisis can lead to growth and development for a midlife babe. That’s you and me, so let's own it!

Hilary DeCesare is the Founder and CEO of The ReLaunch Co. She’s appeared on ABC’s The Secret Millionaire and on major news outlets such as CBS, ABC, Fox, and Huffington Post.