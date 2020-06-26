3 Ways To Get Him To Call Instead Of Text

Get him to speak up!

In today's dating culture, most men don't call. They don't dial your number to hear your beautifully melodic voice. Instead, they text.

Bzzz! My phone vibrates. It’s him saying, "Hello."

Bzzz! My phone vibrates. It’s him texting, "Good morning!"

Bzzz! Bzzz! Bzzz! It’s him again! He has continued a conversation over text for two days.

"Pick up the phone!" I want to reply. But I don’t.

This is the "culture" we are living in — all technology, all the time. We are always connected, yet we are so disconnected.

Can we change this new trend? How do we persuade a man to call us on the phone instead of texting?

By taking action, that’s how!

Here are 3 ways to get him to stop texting and start calling.

1. Don’t text him at all.

I’m Latina, and some people think I’m going to "chica" them all night long.

Well, I don’t always want to speak Spanish. So, when they say, "Hola! Como estas?!" I answer, "I’m well, and you?"

The same can be applied to texting. If he texts you, call him. Always.

If he doesn’t pick up and texts something like, "I’m busy. Can’t talk." Don’t reply.

If you must because you cannot control your impulsive fingers, then text him to call you when he is free. If he continues to text, do not reply.

He will pick up the phone and call if he cares to communicate with you at all.

2. Tell him you hate texting.

Honesty is the best policy. So why not just tell him you'd rather not text?

I once expressed my desire to speak on the phone, and the man obliged.

Another man, however, still continued to text me. I stopped replying, and the relationship that never was ended.

Here's the bottom line: When a man is interested, he will want to make you happy and meet your needs, even if they may seem frivolous.

3. Use sneaky tactics.

You don’t reply to his texts, but he still insists on texting only. What to do? Be a little sneaky.

Tell him you’re using a company phone and they don’t allow you to text. Reply with short — and somewhat cold — answers, so he wonders what’s wrong and has to pick up the phone.

Miss a few important text messages that he sends and tell him you’re having trouble with your phone.

A little sneakiness — and fibbing — may just do the trick.

No matter what tactic you use, make sure to demand change somehow.

I, personally, don’t condone lying, so I encourage you to be upfront from the very beginning.

Also, be aware that sometimes texting is easier.

Maybe his "good morning" can't be uttered because he's in a meeting. And who wouldn't want to hear "I miss you," even if it's delivered via text?

It truly is all about balance.

Still, the moral of this story is clear: If you allow a man to text you all the time, he will. Nip it in the bud, or prepare for a lot more buzzing.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Sujeiry Gonzalez is the author of Love Trips: A Collection of Relationship Stumbles for Gal Time.

This article was originally published at Galtime. Reprinted with permission from the author.