8 Early Ways To Tell If Your Marriage Will Last

Is your love is the real deal.

Everyone says they want a happy marriage that lasts.

Yet, the number of marriages accounted for has declined constantly over the past few decades. According to 2-in-1-1, in the UK there were approximately 408,000 recorded marriages in the year 1950. In the year 2000, there was only a total of 306,000 recorded marriages.

They also report that divorce rates have steadily increased. In the year 1960, a couple got divorced every 20 minutes. In the year 2000, a couple got divorced every 3.4 minutes. Furthermore, Huffington Post reported that within the United Kingdom, a total of 48 percent of parents divorce before their first child's 16th birthday.

Of course, we know that a happy marriage will most likely last for a longer time. When a couple is happily married, the risk of divorce is also considerably lower.

While happiness cannot be forced upon a marriage, a couple can work together to ensure they meet each other's expectations and make each other happy. We have collected a list of signs that predicts a marriage is or will be a happy marriage.

While thousands of couples filed for divorce each year, the amount of divorces filed is still below the number of marriages recorded each year. This means that there are couples who have a great time being with one another and enjoy being happily married.

So what do these couples do differently, and are there any predictors of a happy marriage that you can look for to see early-on which direction your own relationship is headed?

The answer is yes. Read on:

1. You trust each other.

Trust is most likely the most important aspect of a relationship, especially when a couple is married.

Analyze the trustworthiness and reliability of your partner. It is important to let go of your trust issues when determining whether your partner can be trusted. This will allow you to look at the bigger picture without allowing your personal issues to get in the way.

If you can trust your partner and they are dependable, it might be a sign of a rock-solid and happy marriage.

2. You lift each other up.

When married, two partners are supposed to support each other above all else. They are also supposed to respect one another.

If these elements are active in a relationship, communication between the two partners will usually lift each other's spirits instead of breaking them down. Instead of attacking each other, partners will focus on resolving issues they have to overcome. They're friends as well as lovers.

3. You share the same financial views and values.

It is reported that money-related issues are the biggest causes of divorce. While every person is unique and has their own values, it is important to determine how similar you and your partner's views and values are when it comes to finances.

If the two of you are able to work together during difficult times and easily sort out differences, it is a sign that the two of you are in a happy marriage.

4. You show gratitude.

A study by the University of Georgia concluded that gratitude plays a large role in the happiness of a married couple. The study suggests that when a partner shows another partner they value them, it could lead to a longer-lasting marriage.

Many people don't realize that the little things count, such as buying your partner a gift every now and then or saying "thank you" when your partner does something nice for you. These all allow you to show your gratitude towards your partner.

5. You spend quality time together.

While we all have busy lives and often cannot get to everything we need to, it is still important to spend time with each other when married. It doesn't matter if it's the entire day or simply an hour or two, spending some quality time with your partner leads to happiness and a better connection between the two of you. Couples who spend time together often are also usually happily married.

6. You accept each other.

During the first few months in a relationship, both partners are filled with love and romance. As time goes by, this feeling starts to go away and the inner imperfections of both partners come out. Partners who are able to accept each other no matter what their weaknesses or imperfections are bound to have a happy marriage.

7. You respect each other.

Respect is another essential element that a happy marriage requires in order to stay that way. It's vital to support and respect each other's needs, inner self, likes, and even the things they don't like. This shows that you respect them and their choices.

8. You're able to compromise.

Relationships in which both partners are able to put away their pride and admit when they have made a mistake are said to last longer. Couples who are able to compromise and able to accept each other's mistakes are usually happier together. When one partner makes a mistake and admits it, the other partner should be able to compromise and show respect, as well as accept and live with the mistake.

Being married means you and your partner have to work together in order to make it last. It takes time, dedication, respect, and trust in order to make a marriage really work.

These signs are predictors of a happy marriage. If these predictors are present in your marriage, it means you are likely to be happily married for years to come.

