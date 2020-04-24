5 Unique Signs Of Narcissism In Women & How To Spot A Female Narcissist

Narcissism can manifest a bit differently in women.

Normally, when we think of narcissism, our minds tend to drift towards the personality traits of a narcissist that manifest in men.

However, there is such a thing as the female narcissist.

Raising awareness about the signs of narcissism to watch out for in women allows people to make more informed decisions about their significant other.

Female narcissists tend to be more subtle in their narcissistic personality and tendencies so they are more difficult to spot. It is difficult to distinguish between self-esteem and cockiness in female narcissists.

There are many narcissist traits and characteristics of narcissistic women but there are 5 key ones to keep in mind.

1. Dressing provocatively

By dressing seductively, it is highly likely the attention will be on them. Dressing in a provocative manner fuels their self-confidence and attractiveness.

They dress in a way that attracts the attention of others but is quite mysterious. In turn, this attention increases their confidence but also fuels additional self-serving behaviors such as promiscuity or seductiveness.

2. Being highly competitive

Women narcissists believe they are superior to others intellectually. They believe that people are envious and jealous of her.

In turn, they use this as an excuse for their lack of meaningful relationships.

3. Having a sense of entitlement

Narcissists believe they deserve "special treatment" while emotionally investing a minimal amount in things.

They lack empathy and remorse for mistakes and wrongdoings. They will exploit or hurt people to get what they want.

4. Rarely, if ever, taking responsibility or accountability for their actions and behaviors

They have a tendency to blame others for the behavior.

Pay attention to the way they talk about their past and different situations and determine whether a pattern exists.

5. Exhibiting an abnormal rage or aggression when things don’t go their way or if they are rejected

They have a highly addictive personality and engage in risky behaviors.

Be sure to listen to their stories and pay close attention to the number of times and how often they have engaged in some type of aggressive behavior.

Now that you have this list of personality traits, it's time to look at the women around you.

Many of these behaviors are common in women who are not narcissistic. However, the key thing to keep in mind is how often these traits or characteristics are actually exposed.

Unfortunately, many red flags and traits of a narcissist are overlooked in regards to women because the majority of people have a gender bias when it comes to narcissism.

Narcissistic traits and behaviors are very common between both genders, but many of these negative traits manifest themselves in different ways in men and women.

Men and women have to start speaking out about their personal or professional experiences with women and men narcissists in order to raise awareness for both genders.

The preconceived notions of many people that believe narcissism is predominantly in males are false and we need to start recognizing narcissism in women.

Narcissism in women is becoming increasingly common and therefore, we need to educate and inform others to increase the awareness of women and narcissism. It is not gender-specific.

Brittney Lindstrom is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor.