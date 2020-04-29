How A Yoni Egg Practice Can (And Will) Improve Your Sex Life

Here's how to use a Yoni egg to improve your sex life.

You may have heard about the Yoni egg and wondered if it really works. You may be curious about just how to use a Yoni egg. And are the benefits real? You may also wonder if using the Yoni egg can help you to have better sex, too.

The truth is that if you want better sex, it’s not just going to happen on its own. I’m not talking about the honeymoon phase of a relationship when sex is magical and always exciting.

I’m talking about creating better sex in your life because you have created a better relationship with yourself and your female anatomy. The Yoni egg is a powerful feminine tool to help you do so.

I was introduced to the Yoni egg practice over 15 years ago. One of the powerful things I learned, amongst many other things, was how to use a Yoni egg.

I learned how to use it far beyond just “sticking it in.” I learned how to use it in a divine feminine way.

The traditional teachings recommended that you start with a jade egg, though you can use other types of crystal eggs as well. Most important when choosing a Yoni egg is that it is made from a hard stone, not a synthetic material, and comes from a reputable source.

Beyond making sure that you choose the right Yoni egg for yourself, it’s important to learn the practices. If you do nothing more than just “stick it in,” then that’s what you’ll attract — someone who just wants to “stick it in.”

And that doesn’t make for a very good sex life. You’ll be missing out on the powerful ways the Yoni egg can transform your life.

If you want better sex, you have to create a better relationship with yourself.

Male sexuality is very different from female sexuality. How do you solve this great divide and create more authentic, deep pleasure in the bedroom? Both men and women are looking for “something more.”

For men the "something more" is:

The desire for a sexual exchange with someone who is open, receptive, and uninhibited.

For women the "something more" is:

The desire to satisfy the sensual and spiritual side of sexuality.

Men truly enjoy seeing a woman in a state of pleasure. But if you don’t know how to stay receptive during a sexual exchange, neither you nor your partner benefit.

Learning how to have that deeper, more receptive, uninhibited relationship with your body starts with understanding yourself. That’s where the Yoni egg comes in.

Using a Yoni egg is a solo practice. It’s not designed as a sex toy in the hopes of having better sex with your partner.

With that said, if for some reason you find creative (and healthy) ways to use it with your partner that bring you pleasure, I don’t want to discourage that.

Here are 3 reasons why a Yoni egg will improve your sex life.

1. It enhances your response.

Probably the more well-known and common benefit that comes from using a Yoni egg is how it will enhance your orgasmic response. Your pelvic floor muscles are the same muscles that contract during an orgasm.

If you have weak pelvic floor muscles, your orgasmic contractions will not be as full and intense as they could be.

On the other hand, if you do have healthy pelvic floor muscles, you’ll experience a more full-bodied orgasm. As early as the age of 14, females start losing pelvic floor strength.

In addition, giving birth and general aging leaves a woman’s pelvic floor muscles weaker. If you don't care for your pelvic floor muscles, they won't stay strong and healthy.

It’s also common for women, due to sexual abuse and sexual shame, to hold tension in their pelvic floor muscles. So though “tightening” your pelvic floor muscles is good, you also need to have dynamic strength.

You want your muscles to have the ability to fully contract and expand. Open and close. You want them to not only be strong but subtle, as well.

Pelvic floor dysfunction is common. The three main pelvic floor disorders are urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, and pelvic organ prolapse. Now that doesn't sound so sexy. Sadly, Nearly 24 percent of U.S. women are affected by one or more pelvic floor disorders.

If you want to have a good sex life, you need to have a healthy pelvic floor. Now, if you don’t, don’t let it stop you from having sex. Sex and sexual expression come in all forms.

Using the Yoni egg will strengthen your pelvic floor muscles and help you to have deeper orgasmic contractions.

2. It helps you know your needs.

Historically, women’s sexual needs just haven’t been important. Women’s beauty and allure have. That doesn’t make for good sex in a relationship. It’s based on you “looking good” as opposed to “feeling good.”

Don’t get caught in that trap.

Therefore, another key reason to use a Yoni egg is that it will help you learn what you need sexually. If you don’t know how to ask for what you need, that's a surefire recipe for poor sex.

Your partner is not a mind-reader. If you go into sex thinking your partner will know how to please you, chances are you’ll be dissatisfied.

Your sex life is only as good as your communication. But before you can ask for what you need, you have to know what your needs are.

A man’s sexuality and sexual needs are different from a woman’s sexual needs. If you don’t speak up, your needs may never be addressed. Not because your partner doesn’t want to please you, but rather because your partner simply doesn’t know.

You need to become familiar with your female anatomy and how it responds. If you’ve left that part of your body unexplored, then it’s hidden from you. Self-exploration is an important part of creating good sex.

Don't leave your partner in charge of your sexuality. It's sacred; getting to know it on an intimate level is powerfully important. If “down there” is unknown territory, then getting to know it will definitely support you to have better sex.

When you take time and learn Yoni egg practices, you're learning about your female anatomy, sexuality, and femininity. You get in touch with yourself. You access parts of your female sexual response system you're not familiar with.

It's profound and transformative to experience that you're the source of pleasure… Not something outside yourself.

It’s really a beautiful journey for a woman to work with a Yoni egg. That is, of course, when you learn the deeper practices and not just “stick it in.”

3. It connects you to "down there."

Are you a mystery to yourself "down there?"

The Yoni egg — and more importantly the Yoni egg practices — get you in touch with you. You’ll know your “yes” and you’ll know your “no.” You’ll learn to honor your Yoni and set healthy boundaries around sex.

I think for me, that's been the biggest benefit of using a Yoni egg. Learning about myself. Having more confidence about that part of my body. Not only confidence, but also reverence and a deep sense of respect for my female anatomy.

That’s something we could use in our sexually shame-based and over “porn-ized” culture. That’s what a Yoni egg practice will teach you. The benefits are many… Mainly the reclamation of your female anatomy as yours.

So, instead of getting stuck with having sex “because he wants it,” you learn through Yoni egg practices how to give your Yoni a voice. You shift the old belief systems of what you think sex is all about.

Many women think sex is for the man, and even younger progressive women struggle with sexual "duty" with their partner.

When you get connected to “down there” and develop a more loving relationship with your female anatomy (which the Yoni egg can help you do), lots of good things happen.

When you change the vibration at the core of your femininity your whole world will change. You’ll attract in more conscious sexual situations.

Anna-Thea is an author and Divine Feminine educator who teaches women how to reclaim their bodies as sacred, giving them tools for greater body awareness and good communication. If you would like to find out more about Anna-Thea’s teachings, visit her website or sign up for her free Yoni egg course.