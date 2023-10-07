Woman Sparks Debate After Paying $700 To See Drake — Only To Have Her View Blocked By A Fan's Sign

Nothing is more exciting than prepping for a concert — you bought the tickets, finally wore the designated concert outfit, and sang the set list the entire drive to the venue. While you get ready, another concert-goer prepares something extra special: making a sign to get their favorite artist’s attention.

After you both make it to the venue, what happens when the person with the sign is directly in front of you, potentially even blocking your entire view of the concert?

At a recent Drake concert, a TikTok captured a moment where this situation became a reality.

The video revealed the moment a Drake fan angrily ripped down a sign blocking her view.

Amidst thousands of videos captured at Drake’s recent "It’s All A Blur" tour, a new TikTok video from his Texas concert made headlines after a fan took matters into her own hands to ensure she made the most of her $700 concert tickets.

The video begins by showing the Dallas concert venue, with angled seats illuminating a brightly lit stage for Drake to perform in front of thousands of his fans. The video then shows a bright yellow sign being held up by another fan, who is shown enjoying the concert alongside friends, dancing along to the singer’s popular 2015 song "Jungle."

Suddenly, the video shows a girl reaching down from several rows above and ripping the sign from the fan’s hands and throwing it over her shoulder. Pretending as if nothing happened, the girl who ripped down the sign returns to dancing and singing alongside her friends.

“We flew here all the way from Japan,” the sign reads as it’s passed farther and farther from the fan that brought it.

The incident caused a heated fight to break out between the two fans.

In a longer TikTok video showing the full interaction, the two are seen yelling at each other as the fan from below climbs over stadium chairs towards the camera.

Camera flashes going off and yells from bystanders growing louder, the fan who made the sign finally grabs it back — but not before pushing the two girls back.

With the push escalating the fight, the two continue to shove and yell at one another, with friends of the fans hopping in to defend. After several seconds of back and forth, the fan with the sign starts to climb back to her seat.

The TikTok video cuts off, but not before it captures her being pushed on her way down.

Some people argue the fan that brought the Drake sign did nothing wrong.

Hundreds of TikTok viewers were quick to defend both sides, with many jumping in to defend the Drake fan who made the original sign.

After spending the same amount on tickets and arguably flying to the concert from Japan, viewers pointed out that she was justified to bring a sign that allowed her to also "make the most" of her experience.

“You’re allowed to bring signs to sports events that use the same venues, so why can’t you bring a sign to these concerts?” one commenter added to the debate.

Regardless of whether or not she should’ve brought the sign into the venue, many combat opposing narratives by claiming the original fan was childish and inconsiderate for stealing it. Even a TikTok lawyer, Jesse Hernandez, jumped in to defend this argument.

“In the state of Texas, you have a right to use force to protect yourself and your property,” he says after watching the original video, “if somebody steals your property, like taking your sign, you have the right to use force to get that sign back.”

Being that the sign was thrown out of her reach, Hernandez makes a case to support the fan for engaging in the fight to get it back.

While many supported the fan with the sign on TikTok, other viewers strongly felt that her sign was inappropriate for the concert venue.

Another argument proposed that the Drake sign violated unspoken 'concert etiquette.'

“Cheers to everyone who knows about concert etiquette!” one viewer commented on the original video. “She did what everyone else was scared to do,” another person added, “if I paid that much for Drake’s tickets, I would’ve done the same thing.”

While many pointed to other videos of Drake fans holding signs to defend the fan, many on this side of the argument revealed the clear differences.

The referenced TikTok shows a fan from another venue catching Drake’s eye after holding up a sign that read "Justice For Hours In Silence," another song from Drake’s recent album.

“She’s clearly not blocking anyone’s view… I don’t understand why people are so quick to assume,” one commenter defended under the video.

Quick to defend her sign, Karina Hernandez, the original poster of the video, replied to a comment saying, “I didn’t hold it [the sign] up for very long! Just here and there for a few seconds, as I didn’t want to block anyone’s view.”

On both sides of the debate, Drake fans and concert-goers alike are passionate in their defense. Understandably, each fan paid an incredible amount to watch Drake perform and they’re only trying to make the best of a "once in a lifetime" concert.

Just remember, the next time you think about making a sign for a concert, you might become the internet’s next big controversy.

Zayda is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango. They focus on everything from pop culture analysis to human interest. Connect with them on Instagram or TikTok.