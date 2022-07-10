Woman Wonders If She's Wrong For Refusing To Care For Disabled Mother After She Bought Her Sister A Tesla

Parents showing favoritism among children is, unfortunately, not uncommon.

One woman who felt her mom was not showing her the same love as her sister was getting decided she had enough and she refused to take care of her disabled mother.

A woman shared her story on Reddit’s AITA (r/AmItheA--hole) thread and asked internet users for their opinions.

The woman’s mother bought her sister a $100k Tesla.

The woman mentioned that she had been caring for her disabled mother who was bedridden.

She admitted that her mother gets help from workers for her personal hygiene, but the woman helps with other things such as taking care of the house, cooking and any financial issues.

One day, she was checking her mother’s back accounts and noticed that almost $100k was missing.

She wrote, “On further inspection, the money was sent to my sister. I asked my sister about it, and she told me our mother gifted it to her to buy a highly specced Tesla.”

The woman’s mother has shown favoritism towards her sister before.

She wrote in her post that this wasn’t the first time something like this had occurred — her mother would always give her sister preferential treatment over her.

Over the last couple of years, her mother had been giving her sister similar gifts that cost up to $100k.

She explained that she had to buy her first car while her sister was gifted one from her mother.

“When I moved to college, I had to pay for it myself whereas my mother, who is wealthy, paid for her to have a premium unit,” she wrote.

She ended up having a huge fight with her mother.

At this point, the woman had enough so, she decided to confront her mother.

She voiced her thoughts and mentioned the sacrifices she has made to care for her while she suffered through her disability.

“For example, I can't leave the house overnight which rules out all holidays. It's been like this for five years since my father died,” she wrote.

However, the woman was ready to put all of this behind her as she questioned her mother to see if she was willing to give her $100k as well.

While her mother didn’t directly give her an answer, the woman knew her decision.

“She ultimately said ‘It's my money and I'll spend it on whatever I want’. I said ‘Fine, I won't be helping you AT ALL anymore.'”

After that, the woman ignored all calls from her mother but felt bad when she found out that her sister is looking for full-time care for her mother.

Redditors mentioned that she didn’t do anything wrong.

People thought it was wrong for the mother to show so much preference for one child and not the other especially when the woman had been taking care of her.

One user wrote, “You offered her a warm home and she failed to appreciate it. I would do exactly the same. If she has the money, I would expect it to be spent towards your comfort as you are the one who is sacrificing a lot of things for her.”

Another user wrote, “If your mother has that kind of money, she can afford healthcare in the home. Give her a short leash of time...2 weeks to arrange caregivers and then leave. Don't wait around as you are truly being used for nothing.”

