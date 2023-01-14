Woman Pretends Not To Recognize Her Parents Who Abandoned Her After They Approach Her To Reconnect

When parents decide they don’t have the resources to take care of their children, the decision to turn them over to the care of others is difficult.

One woman took to the subreddit, AITA (Am-I-The-A—hole) to share her story about how her parents dropped her off at relatives’ house and left her there as a young child.

Her parents had a tough choice to make.

The Redditor starts by telling readers right off the bat, “I was raised mostly by my uncle and aunt.”

She says her parents dropped her off “kind of unceremoniously” at her grandparents' home when she was just six years old after her sister came down with a serious illness.

Her mom and dad decided they couldn’t take care of both of the girls so decided they would leave the poster in the care of family.

The woman goes on to explain that her mom and dad gave her the idea that she was just staying with her grandparents for a short while, but never returned to pick her up.

Eventually, the abandoned child’s uncle stepped up and took her under his care. He and her grandparents explained that her parents were not returning, which made them upset.

According to the detached woman, she only saw her parents five times since they dropped her off, but hasn’t laid eyes on them once in the past nine years.

She claims that she was the only party initiating contact and eventually decided to cease communication altogether.

In her opinion, her situation worked out just fine as her uncle and his wife loved her as their own and considered her a “miracle” who had been “misrouted by the stork”.

They were unable to adopt the young lady until she reached eighteen years of age due to some legal restrictions and the cost, but she is grateful they did.

Her sick sister recently passed away.

Now 21, the Redditor shared that her sister who had been ill died sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas and she made the trip back ‘home’ for the funeral.

She made sure to stay incognito in the back of the building and exited before her biological parents had an opportunity to speck to her.

They reached out to her uncle in an attempt to open the lines of communication, but he kept them at bay.

For Christmas, the woman attended a midnight mass service with her grandmother and surprisingly, her parents approached and tried to embrace her.

She tells readers, “I did recognize them, but I pretended not to and just backed off and said 'Sorry, do I know you?' They said, 'We’re your parents!' and I said, 'My parents are at home.' and went and sat down with my gran.”

Naturally, the guilt-ridden mother and father were taken aback by the fact that their child had no idea who they were. They asked again and their long lost daughter pretended to only recall them vaguely.

Her grandmother agrees with her actions.

Her grandmother is fully behind her and believes the parents deserved that treatment for “trying to come back to me like nothing happened”.

The parents, on the other hand, had the audacity to write a lengthy letter explaining how the daughter they left behind had hurt them.

They wanted her to be understanding about the reasons they’d had to sacrifice her in order to care for her ailing sister and wanted to be acknowledged as her biological parents.

Other family members are not as supportive as her grandma, believing that the grieving parents deserve grace.

Commenters could not agree less. One person posted, “NTA (not the a—hole). 'Are you my Dad's brother' was pure class.”

Another poster was amused by the setting in which the tense interaction took place, asking, “How many of the kindly church ladies 'couldn't help but overhear.' (I'm personally hoping all of them).”

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.