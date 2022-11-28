Woman Left Conflicted After Her Boyfriend’s Parents Were Mad She Told Her Son To Call Them 'Grandma' & 'Grandpa'

One woman has seemingly made a mistake on how close she’s gotten with her boyfriend’s family, sharing her story to Reddit’s "r/AmItheA–-hole" (AITA) subreddit.

She introduced her boyfriend’s parents to her son as 'grandma' and 'grandpa.'

This past Thanksgiving, she took her son over to her boyfriend, whom she refers to as Jay, house for dinner.

The two have been together for a year and a half now and she seemingly believes that Jay is "the one."

While at dinner, Jay’s parents came over.

When the family was doing their introductions, she introduced her son to Jay’s parents as "grandma" and "grandpa" — despite the fact that she hadn’t discussed with them if they were comfortable with it.

“I didn't notice at the time, but all three of them became quiet almost immediately,” she writes.

“My son did end up calling [Jay’s] parents by grandpa and grandma and I quickly noticed both of them would be very disingenuous and awkward about it over dinner but they did not say anything to me about it. They didn't stick around for long after either but when they left both were very cold to me.”

After his parents left, Jay got upset with her, saying that she put him “in an incredibly awkward position.”

He went on to explain that his parents didn’t think the two were that serious and that they thought Jay was only being used as a "replacement daddy."

However, the mother thought this was all "ridiculous" saying, "If one day he's going to be my son's stepdad then why go through this formal nonsense."

When recounting the story to her sister, her sister called her out for putting her boyfriend in that uncomfortable position and said she was in the wrong.

Reddit users also collectively agree that she is in the wrong.

When dating while having a child, it’s important to have those conversations with your partner so nothing like this happens.

One user called her out for making the decision for her boyfriend without discussing if he was comfortable with taking on the role as a stepparent.

"You basically made the decision that Jay and his family are now your son’s family all on your own, with no discussion beforehand, and THAT is why everyone is upset. While I’m sure no one is AGAINST the idea outright, the 'formal nonsense' is a very necessary step when it comes to merging families," one user wrote.

Another user pointed out how there could be potential ramifications with her child due to this mess.

"That is a terrible thing to do to a kid. What if the boyfriend’s parents decide they don't want to be the grandparents or if [she] and boyfriend break up. Not only is this kid losing 'dad' but a set of grandparents too."

After reading the comments, the mother made an edit to the original post saying, "I called Jay and apologized. We're going to be taking a break. I'm going to look into making sure I didn't scar my kid with this."

