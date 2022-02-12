Woman Wonders If She Overreacted By Fighting With Partner Who Used A Photo Of Her Son As His Screensaver

A woman who recently got married to her partner four months ago has gotten herself into a predicament after she found out that her husband was using a photo of her 5-year-old son as his phone’s wallpaper.

The child is from a previous relationship so her husband is not his biological father but that didn't stop him from feeling conflicted by his wife's response.

The odd revelation triggered some paranoia in the wife and started a fight between the two that ended in the husband staying the night at a hotel and demanding that his wife apologize.

Now, the wife is wondering if she overreacted to her husband using her son’s picture as a wallpaper.

When you need to figure out whether or not you overreacted or were wrong in a certain argument or handled a situation poorly, the strangers over on the popular subreddit “r/AmItheA--hole,” or AITA for short, have you covered.

The subreddit is exactly what it sounds like — a bunch of people asking if they’re the “a--hole” in a situation while internet philosophers reply yes or no.

The rating system is based on comments that will either read, NTA, which stands for “Not The A--hole,” YTA, which stands for “You’re The A--hole,” NAH, which means “No A--holes Here,” or ESH, which means “Everyone Sucks Here.”

In accordance with that, the majority of people here replied with YTA, because her post reads a little too paranoid.

“I unlocked [my husband’s] screen and saw my son's pic set as the home screen wallpaper. I asked my husband how long it's been there and he said 2 months,” she started. “I got upset and pointed out that it was not wise of him to use a pic of my son as his home screen wallpaper for strangers to see.”

The response is somewhat odd, I have to say. The child will be seen by everyone in public who has vision, so why does it matter if someone sees his photo on her husband’s unlocked phone.

In the post, she mentions that her son and her husband have a great relationship as well, and he said that he only made it his wallpaper since he misses hanging out with him while he’s at work.

“I demanded he remove it but he said no,” she continued. “I insisted and an argument ensued to the point where I got up, paid my part of the bill then walked out of the restaurant.”

Not only is she being paranoid about her son’s photo, but demanding him to remove it instead of asking him is the wrong move.

While it is her son, it’s now his stepson and also his phone and he’s allowed to do what he wants with it.

After feeling overwhelmed, her husband went to a hotel, told her that she really hurt him, and that he deleted the photo from his phone to make her happy before he told her that he expected an apology.

“You owe him a huge apology. You're being extremely paranoid that somebody is going to see a picture of your child,” said the top comment on the post. “He loves and adores your son which is exactly what you should want from a man who is going to live in your house and be a crucial part of his life as he grows.”

Not a lot of people can say that their child’s stepparent loves and adores their child and treats them very well, so the fact that she’s lashing out like that hurts him.

“How is having the pic on his wallpaper any different from a stranger just... seeing your son in person as he moves about the world?” said another top comment. This makes absolutely NO sense. YTA”

This is the sentiment a lot of people shared under this post and is hopefully something that the wife addresses because it really shouldn’t be that big of a deal if it wasn’t on social media.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.