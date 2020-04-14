Blac Chyna Plastic Surgery: New Photos Of The Model Suggest She Got Major Work Done To Her Face

What did she have done?

Though she's perhaps best known for being a former stripper turned infamous baby mama to two famous men (rapper Tyga, who is the father of her son King Cairo, and Rob Kardashian Jr., who is the father of her daughter Dream), Blac Chyna knows how to get attention on her own.

Recently, the stripper-turned-model-turned-socialite stepped out to run some errands in Los Angeles, CA. And in being mindful of today's social distancing protocol, she kept six feet away from the nearest person and donned a rather fashionable face mask as well.

But that wasn't what got the Internet talking.

Fans of the sometime Keeping Up With The Kardashians star noticed that Blac Chyna's face — or, what they could see of her face — looked rather different than it had in the past.

And so, they began to ask themselves: did Blac Chyna have plastic surgery, again?

Let's look at what we know about this latest speculation around the Blac Chyna plastic surgery rumors.

New photos of Blac Chyna suggested she got more plastic surgery on her face, and possibly had some skin lightening procedures.

On April 13, 2020, Blac Chyna was photographed running errands around Calabasas, CA. And while the paparazzi couldn't see her whole face courtesy of her obligatory face mask, there was speculation that she'd had a nose job (due to the thinning bridge of her nose), and that she'd also had some skin lightening procedures (due to how much lighter her face has looked than in recent years).

you cannot tell me that Blac chyna does not look like a villain from a disney princess movie pic.twitter.com/ZQM2BvWMSh — saint (@invtble) April 14, 2020

She admitted to having liposuction after her daughter, Dream, was born.

Unlike some celebrities, who play it coy about any potential plastic surgery they may or may not have had, Blac Chyna (real name: Angela White) has never been shy about her past procedures. The Brazilian Butt Lift (or BBL) proved to be problematic for Blac Chyna, however, after her daughter Dream was born. So, she told Wendy Williams that she had to have liposuction to get it taken out. "I was like, 'This [BBL] is just too much.' So I went and got something done. I got lipo because after I had Dream, it was like, out of control. So I had some of it taken out," she said.

Blac Chyna has admitted to having other plastic surgery, in recent years.

On the same episode of The Wendy Williams Show, in which she admitted that her BBL was proving to be problematic, Blac Chyna admitted that she'd had other procedures done, over the years, as well. She admitted to having additional liposuction to get more "fat pockets" removed, had a re-shaping of her butt, and had four breast surgeries to get her current infamously curvaceous body.

But plastic surgeons have speculated that Blac Chyna has had more surgery than she's letting on.

Board-certified plastic surgeons who haven't treated Blac Chyna, however, have suggested that she's had more plastic surgery than she's admitted to. In addition to the liposuction, breast surgeries, and BBLs, plastic surgeons have speculated that Blac Chyna has had cheek fillers/implants, a scalp advancement, a nose job, eyelid reconstruction, lip fillers, and eyebag removal.

This "article" about Blac Chyna's alleged plastic surgery has me WEAK. This is bogus as hell. pic.twitter.com/PewfoOpwwx — SABBY (@sabbydu) May 5, 2017

She hasn't commented about the most recent plastic surgery rumors.

Naturally, Blac Chyna hasn't commented on her latest plastic surgery rumors. It will be interesting to see, though, if she's forthcoming with any recent surgical procedures she's had done recently.

