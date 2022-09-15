Eminem Reveals The Reason Why He Ended His Decades-Long Feud With Snoop Dogg

Eminem has finally revealed the reason why he and Snoop Dogg finally squashed their decades-long feud.

Both rappers, who first collaborated more than two decades ago, were known to have issues with each other which eventually all came to a head in 2020 after Snoop, 50, insulted Eminem, 49.

However, they both decided to put aside their differences after Dr. Dre, 57, suffered a brain aneurysm in January 2021 and spent two weeks in intensive care.

"Me and Snoop had our little issue and then when Dre, when that thing happened with Dre, the brain aneurysm thing…" Eminem explained on 'Paul Pod: Curtain 2.' "We were like, bro this is stupid. This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now. So I don't remember if I called him, or he called me, I can't remember, but we talked it out."

The 'Lose Yourself' rapper continued, admitting that any tension between him and Snoop can be traced back to "miscommunication" over a past collaboration.

Why were Eminem and Snoop Dogg feuding?

The bad blood between Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, and Snoop, Calvin Broadus Jr., seemed to start in 2000 after Eminem featured Snoop on one of the songs off of his album "The Marshall Mathers LP."

While on "Paul Pod: Curtain 2," Eminem said he thinks something got lost in translation after Snoop requested Eminem then feature on one of his tracks.

"I think he had wanted to do something with me and maybe gave you the idea or something," Eminem said while talking to his manager Paul Rosenberg.

"And you said something to the effect of, 'Well let's hear what the song is first. Let's see what the type of song is.' And I think he said the way that he took it was kind of like that I don't f-k with him."

Things between the rappers soured further in 2020 after Snoop said in an interview that he didn't think Eminem was in the top 10 greatest rappers of all time.

While talking to "The Breakfast Club," Snoop said, "[Dr. Dre] probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game thinks that he's a top 10 lyricist and everything that comes with it."

"That's just because he's with Dr. Dre," he continued. "When you are talking about this hip-hop sh-- that I can't live without, I can live without that."

After Snoop's comments, Eminem referenced him in his 2020 song "Zeus," rapping: "And, as far as squashin' beef, I'm used to people knockin' me. But, just not in my camp. I'm diplomatic 'cause I'm tryna be. Last thing I need is Snoop doggin' me… Man, dog, you was like a (yeah) damn God to me. Man, not really. I had 'dog' backwards."

In a 2021 interview with Shade 45, Eminem doubled down on the remarks made by Snoop, saying they had caught him "off-guard."

"Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that?" Eminem said. "It was the last statement where he said, 'Far as music I can live without, I can live without that s—.' Now you're being disrespectful."

Snoop later told "The Breakfast Club" in a follow-up interview in October 2021 that he'd apologized to Eminem for the things he'd previously said.

"We had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other and the way we need to talk in public about each other," Snoop revealed. "I apologized to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself."

After putting an end to their long-standing feud, Eminem and Snoop Dogg performed together at Super Bowl LVI earlier this year, as well as collaborated for the first time in years for the song "From the D 2 the LBC," which they performed at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

