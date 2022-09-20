Why Katy Perry Hasn't Hired A Full-Time Nanny To Care For Her Daughter With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry might be a busy working mom but she is not ready to hire full-time help to care for her daughter.

The singer welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26, 2020 with partner Orlando Bloom.

But when it comes to raising her little one, the couple does most of the heavy lifting themselves.

Recently, Perry sat down with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on their podcast Smartless and she touched on life as a new mom.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom do not have a full-time nanny.

“I have a wonderful nanny but I don’t have a full-time nanny," Perry revealed.

"I feel like if I had a full-time nanny I’d never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I’m meant to, and therefore any day I get off I’m just in mom mode."

Despite the singer’s grueling work schedule, she makes a point to even wake up and eat breakfast with Daisy.

Perry also got candid about how parenthood has healed some of her own childhood trauma, particularly religious trauma.

Perry says she has a different perspective on religion since having her daughter.

In the past, Perry opened up about being raised by evangelical Christian Pastors. When speaking with The Guardian in 2017, she opened up how "Katy Perry" was created as a form of protection.

"I've been upset my whole childhood so I'm going to show the world I am something, that I am going to do something and that I am enough. I didn't want to be Katheryn Hudson. I hated that, it was too scary for me, so I decided to be someone else."

Now, as a mother, she is open to new perspectives and has labeled herself a "seeker."

"I do not believe in the way that I was raised. Organized religion is not necessarily for me," she told the Smartless hosts.

"I’m a big, big seeker. Orlando is a devout Buddhist and he chants every morning, mostly, so I kinda follow a little bit more of his philosophy, or just the Buddhist philosophy. I’m actually just a seeker of all of it — from mysticism to math to geometry to physics, lots of science."

This isn't the first time Perry has spoken about how her daughter has transformed her life.

While chatting with Chelsea Handler on her podcast "Life Will Be the Death of Me," Perry admitted that she wasn’t “very maternal” before becoming a parent. But with Daisy, that’s all changed.

“My daughter has reshaped my life, my perspective. She’s given me a love I’ve never had before … I’ve always been wanting that love, that was my number one currency, and then when she came it was like, ‘I love you. For no reason. Just because you are.’ I was like, ‘What? And you don’t need anything from me? Other than some food?’” she said.

