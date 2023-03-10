The Actual Reason The Kardashians Were Allegedly Kicked Off The Met Gala Guest List & Why It Works To Their Advantage

The Kardashian are rumored to be excluded from the guest list at this year's Met Gala and a little digging into fashion's relationship with the star might explain why.

Page Six is claiming that the Kardashian family won’t be extended invitations to the 2023 Met Gala, despite their many famous looks at the prestigious fashion event over the years.

Kim was the first of the sisters to walk the Met steps at the event in 2013 before being joined by her sister, Kendall Jenner, and mom, Kris, in 2015. The following year, Kylie Jenner made her debut while Kourtney and Khloe attended with the family in 2022.

The 2023 Met Gala is set to honor Karl Lagerfeld, with its theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.”

So, given that the sisters have become staples at the event, what has changed?

Why aren’t The Kardashians invited to the Met Gala in 2023?

Page Six alleges that Met Gala organizer Anna Wintour is cutting back on the number of influencers invited because certain high-fashion insiders think that the Met Gala has been overrun by that particular kind of internet-era celebrity.

Anna Wintour has allegedly been trying to make the Met Gala more refined and influencer-free.

While the Kardashians have extended their influence from being reality-TV stars to fashion and beauty moguls, not everyone in the industry has wanted to welcome them into the inner circles, including Wintour herself.

Wintour has made several back-handed compliments towards the Kardashians in recent years, showing that she's not the biggest fan of the virally-famous family.

In a 2014 interview, Wintour defended her choice to put Kim on the cover of Vogue, saying, “I see the role of Vogue to reflect what’s going on in the culture.”

“I think if we just remain deeply tasteful and just put deeply tasteful people on the cover, it would be a rather boring magazine,” Wintour stated, seemingly throwing shade at Kim for not being "tasteful."

She further explained Kim’s role as a Vogue cover model by saying “it’s very important that people do talk about us,” making it seems like she was using Kim’s status in the cultural conversation as a way for Vogue to remain relevant.

In 2019, Wintour praised— yet ultimately insulted— Kim’s fashion evolution. “Kim of all of them I feel has changed the most. I personally admire the way that she’s become a little more minimal in the way she’s dressing, and a little more covered.”

But Wintour isn't the only high-fashion figure to not fully embrace the Kardashian family. As this year's honoree, could Karl Lagerfeld's distaste for the family explain them getting booted off the list?

Karl Lagerfeld’s alleged dislike of the Kardashians may also explain their lack of invitation.

Before his death, Lagerfeld, the iconic Chanel designer, shaded Kim after her infamous Paris robbery, proving he may not have been the biggest Kardashian fan, despite Kim's apparent admiration of him.

“You cannot display your wealth and then be surprised that some people want to share it with you.”

“I don’t understand why she was in a hotel with no security and think like this,” Lagerfeld stated after Kim's robbery, seemingly laying some blame on her for the crime and dissing her logic and level of intelligence.

Despite his comments, Kim still shared her own tribute to the designer after his 2019 death.

We lost a true legend! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot & I was so nervous to work w such an icon! The world is so much chicer because u existed! I’m beyond honored to have had the opportunity to work w u. U are so loved & will be missed pic.twitter.com/0BSXoLDNN7 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

However, if the Kardashians are excluded from the Met Gala, it may work in their favor.

“Absence inherently intrinsically indicates presence,” stated TikTok's favorite Kardashian commentator MJ Corey in her latest analysis of the rumor that the Kardashians aren’t invited to the Met Gala this May.

Corey claims that Kim, especially, has created a “mutually fruitful business relationship” with Wintour.

But Corey also believes that “for an overexposed public figure, absence can sometimes be subversive.”

Not attending the Met Gala would allow the Kardashians to reset “to an underdog position, [that] could create a lot of opportunities for storylines about building back to that certain level.”

If the Kardashians are being snubbed by Wintour for the Met Gala, they could make it work in their favor by redefining the narrative about their family.

