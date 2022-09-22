‘Wicked’ Director Drops More Clues About Casting Choices For Upcoming Movie Adaptation

As musical theatre fans continue to theorize who will star in the film adaptations of "Wicked," more cast members are being officially confirmed.

Director Jon M. Chu has revealed that Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero in the two-part musical adaptation.

“He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening,” Chu tweeted alongside an article announcing the "Bridgerton" star's role in the film.

He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!! #JonathanBailey #Wicked https://t.co/meT51cGqDe — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) September 21, 2022

Bailey will be joining a cast headlined by many famous faces but fans are still theorizing who will take on roles that have not been announced yet.

Who will star in the 'Wicked' movies?

In November 2021, it was announced that Ariana Grande will play Glinda and Cynthia Ervio will play Elphaba.

Bailey's character, Fiyero, is the love interest of Ervio's character.

The prequel to "Wizards Of Oz" explores the story of how Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch.

Other cast members have not been revealed but hints have been circulating online.

Fans think Cooper Hoffman could star in 'Wicked.'

An anonymous tip sent into celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi sparked a fan theory that Philip Seymour Hoffman's son was in talks to join the cast.

"This [nepotism] baby of a late actor who had his big breakout last year is currently in talks to play the main munchkin in a highly anticipated movie musical," the post read.

19-year-old Cooper Hoffman made his film debut in "Licorice Pizza" in 2021.

While the post did not name him, fans online speculated that Hoffman may be in the upcoming movie.

'Wicked' is expected to release in 2024.

On the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet, Erivo spoke about how different the movie will be compared to the show.

"I think it's going to be unlike anything you've ever seen before,” she told ET.

“I think we're going to enjoy the magic of it. We're going to try and put our own spin on what we know already and show you a story about two women [who] are sisters."

Chu, who's known for directing "Crazy Rich Asians" and adapting the Broadway show "In The Heights" to the screen, was announced as the director in February 2021.

It was also announced that Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, who co-wrote the music and lyrics for the original Broadway show, are adapting the screenplay.

Schwartz has also previously revealed that the movie will include new songs.

The film was originally scheduled to be released in December 2021 but due to COVID, the film has been pushed back to December 2024 and the second installment will come in 2025.

