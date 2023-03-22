Sofia Coppola's Daughter Calls Out Her Parents For Never Being Around In A Video While Grounded For Stealing Dad’s Credit Card

Sofia Coppola and her husband, Thomas Croquet, known as Thomas Mars, have been married for 12 years and have two daughters together who have remained relatively out of the public’s eye despite the fame of their parents.

Despite their best efforts, the 51-year-old Oscar award-winning filmmaker and 46-year-old Grammy award-winning lead singer of French indie pop band Phoenix could not contain their teenage daughter when she made the decision to go viral on TikTok.

Who is Romy Croquet-Coppola?

Romy Croquet-Coppola is Sofia and Thomas’ 16-year-old daughter, and sister to 12-year-old Cosima Mars. Recently, she went viral after posting a video on TikTok after she had gotten grounded by her award-winning parents — Sofia who is a ‘nepo baby’ herself, being the daughter of “The Godfather” filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars' oldest daughter, Romy is a fashion model and, most recently, a TikTok sensation.

The teen, who made her modeling debut in a Marc Jacobs campaign back in 2020, recently went viral for another reason.

Romy was called out as a nepo baby but quickly charmed folks online who found her video to be quite hilarious and served as a criticism of her parents more than anything.

“Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend.”

To start the video off, Romy reveals that she actually doesn’t have the slightest idea what the difference between an onion and garlic is — she doesn’t know how they look.

“I just had to Google images of onions on my phone, and that’s…I’m embarrassed,” she says. She also explains that, while she was grounded, she would disobey her parents’ wishes of not allowing her to have a social media account or presence.

“Also, I thought I would do this since I’m already grounded because my parents’ biggest rule is I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts. Here’s why,” she says, holding up Mars’ Grammy Award for the camera and covering the plaque on it.

“They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid but TikTok is not going to make me famous so it doesn’t really matter,” Romy continued, cutting into shallots and asking everyone if it was an onion. Romy, honey, that is neither an onion nor a clove of garlic.

Romy calls out her parents when she introduces her babysitter’s boyfriend next.

“This is Ari, my babysitter’s boyfriend because my parents are never home, so these are my replacement parents,” she says. “I almost burnt the house down.”

“What do you think about the helicopter fiasco,” she asks Ari, who doesn’t really address the situation she’s going through with her parents and instead says “Oh, I like ‘fiasc-a,’ because it’s like, a feminine form of ‘fiasco.’”

She jokingly replies that it is Woman’s History Month after all, so maybe she should be using fiasca instead.

After their little interaction, Romy returns to the kitchen where she admits that she’s waiting for Ari to return with her ingredients and tells people to join her in “part two” where she will actually make the pasta that she claimed she would be making at the beginning.

Social media users have been obsessing over Romy Mars's swiftly-deleted TikTok.

Unfortunately for the people of TikTok who would have loved to see part two, Romy deleted the video and the account under which it was posted and was likely chewed out by her parents as many in the comments would have guessed.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Sofia actually lamented that has a hard time being away from her daughters because of her work.

The interviewer had asked her when the last time she cried was, and it was “Two weeks before shooting – after some of our financing dropped out – when the producers said I had to cut a week’s worth of scenes out of my script.”

“I was on location and away from my daughters [currently in middle and high school] who I felt were needing a mother.” It’s clear that the distance between them isn’t only affecting Sofia.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.