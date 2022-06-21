The Truth About Joe Rogan’s Wife & Why He’s Still Against Marriage After Two Decades Together

Joe Rogan has been with his wife for over two decades and married for 14 years, but he is still against marriage.

The former UFC commentator and standup comedian frequently voices his criticism of marriage on his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience” yet, behind the scenes, he seems to be a devoted husband.

After marrying his better half, Jessica Ditzel, Rogan revealed in an interview that the couple only got married because they had a child together.

“I had to [tie the knot]. Not really had to, but you know, she made a baby. [It’s] like ‘God alright, I’ll sign a silly legal contract.’ What she did was way more of a commitment,” Rogan said.

While that interview was a long time ago, he once again spoke up about his marriage in 2015 with similar thoughts.

“Marriage is dumb,” he said.

“She lets me do whatever I do. That’s how we get along well. She doesn’t [mess] with me. A prenup? Of course. I’m ridiculous and dumb, but I’m not stupid.”

Who is Joe Rogan’s wife, Jessica Ditzel?

Ditzel was born on July 18, 1975, in Sugar Land, Texas, and is the daughter of Jeff Conrad Ditzel, who was a musician and a member of the popular Minneapolis band, Ditch Pickles.

However, numerous media outlets wrongfully claim that she is “The Simpsons” producer, Jessica Schimmel who is the daughter of the comedian Robert Schimmel.

As the two have the same first name, Ditzel is often mistaken for Schimmel.

Not much information is available on where she grew up as a kid, however, she graduated from Doherty High School which is in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Ditzel also later obtained a bachelor’s degree from California State University.

Jessica Ditzel worked as a model before meeting Joe Rogan.

After finishing university, Ditzel auditioned for modeling work and landed a gig at M Model Management as well as at a Korean brand, Wholesome.

Simultaneously, she did other work as well. Her first job was as a cocktail waitress at various bars. She also worked as an accountant at Robert Half Technology and a management assistant at a “Rent A Car” company.

While she has had numerous jobs on her resume, her work as a model is most notable.

Jessica Ditzel previously dated Keven ‘Dino’ Conner.

Ditzel’s engagement to Rogan wasn’t her first as she had been previously engaged to the late Kevin ‘Dino’ Conner. Conner was the lead singer of the band, “H-Town”.

Ditzel and Conner dated for a while and eventually got engaged. Ditzel also gave birth to Conner’s daughter in 1996. However, the couple broke up soon after. Conner died later in 2003 in a car accident with his then-fiancee, Teshya Rae Weisant.

Their daughter, Kayja Rose, also followed her father’s path and became a singer. After Conner died, Rogan officially adopted Kayja.

Rogan is quite fond of Kayja as he has supported her singing career numerous times by sharing her music with his followers.

Joe Rogan reportedly met his wife in 2001.

Rogan and Ditzel reportedly first met in 2001 at a bar where she was working as a cocktail waitress. They soon started dating but have kept their relationship largely away from the public eye.

When did Joe Rogan get married to his wife?

After dating for 7 years, the two got married in 2009. Besides Kayja, the couple has two other daughters, Lola and Rosy. Lola was born in 2008 before the couple got married. Their second daughter, Rosy was born two years later in 2010.

As Rogan chooses to keep his family life private, not much is known about Lola and Rosy.

Joe Rogan and Jessica Ditzel live in Texas.

The couple currently lives in Texas with their children. In 2020, Rogan bought a luxurious country home in Texas for $14.4 million. Their mansion is located alongside Lake Austin, far from the hustle of the city.

Rogan also owns a $5 million mansion in Los Angeles.

As of 2021, Joe Rogan's wife was reported to have a net worth of $3 million while his own net worth is reportedly $120 million.

Joe Rogan’s personal life is extremely private.

Rogan is known to keep his personal life private. He also doesn’t speak much about his wife or children in public.

His wife follows the same lead. Her social media presence is quite low-key as she has a little over 100 followers on Instagram, which she keeps on private.

In her Instagram bio, Ditzel writes, “anonymity is underrated.”

