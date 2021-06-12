Why YouTuber FaZe Jarvis Was Permanently Banned From Fortnite

YouTuber FaZe Jarvis is set to fight TikToker Michael Le in tonight's “Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms” boxing exhibition match pitting YouTubers against TikTok stars at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The two are one of six pairings featured on the main card, with the real main attraction being the showdown between YouTube's Austin McBroom of the ACE Family and TikTok's Bryce Hall.

Who is FaZe Jarvis?

FaZe Jarvis, whose real name is Jarvis Khattri, is a 19-year-old YouTuber and Twitch streamer from London who is known for his gaming videos and challenges, many of which feature his older brother Frazier.

Jarvis currently has over 4.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with over 100 videos showing Fortnite content.

Jarvis is best known for being permanently banned from playing Fortnite.

Jarvis was banned after Epic Games, the company responsible for Fortnite, discovered he used the cheating software aimbot to kill enemies in 2019.

According to INews, “An aimbot is a software tool that allows players to shoot enemies without having to aim their weapon in video games.”

It takes the opponents' information and exact coordinates in the game, allowing for an advantage to the aimbot user to accurately hit their opponent.

Since-deleted footage showed Jarvis never missing a shot in the game, with Jarvis even confessing to using cheats to do so.

He later uploaded an apology video titled "I've been Banned from Fortnite (I'm Sorry)," in which he confessed to his use of the software and requested players to be careful when playing the game so they don’t end up like him.

Jarvis shared, “The game is what’s helped me build my platform and has helped me meet the craziest and most awesome people that Id never dreamed of meeting. The amount of lifelong friends and the memories I’ve had from this game is amazing… it’s crazy that this game has brought people from different countries together.”

Although Jarvis also said he wished he'd read community rules and the terms and conditions more carefully, because he genuinely had no idea it would lead to him getting permanently banned.

Screengrabs from the video launched a proverbial thousand memes.

People were divided on the ban, with some even starting a Change.org petition in Jarvis's defense.

When news of the scandal emerged, people were strongly divided either for the ban or against it. Many have argued that the ban was done rightfully so because his reputation was built under false pretenses.

Others argue that since Jarvis was only 17 at the time, the ban is unfair and quite a harsh punishment, and many have come to Jarvis’s defense.

The Change.org petition started on his behalf states:

"This petition is an attempt to convice Epic Games to unban Jarvis from Fortnite. Jarvis has been a very valuable member to the community who has helped it Fortnite grow, make people happy, and entertain millions of players around the globe. Jarvis used aimbot in order to make a video since he thought it would be a entertaining thing for players to watch. He had no intention of getting banned and wasn’t aware of his actions at the time. He did not do this maliciously and was not considering the consequences that would follow his actions... It is only right fair of Epic Games to give him a second chance, for their action of permanently banning him from Fortnite was extremely cruel. We are all human, we all make mistakes from time to time, and we all deserve a second chance."

However, the Fortnite team seems pretty stern on their decision in his ban.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The Fortnite terms of service note that the game forbids the use of “cheats, bots, scripts, or mods not expressly authorized by Epic,” especially anything that may give “you and/or another user an advantage over other players who do not use such methods.”

His older brother, also a professional gamer and a YouTuber, recruited Jarvis to the FaZe Clan in 2019.

Jarvis's older brother Frazier Khattri, aka FaZe Kay, 25, currently has 6.05 million subscribers on his own YouTube channel.

According to Heavy, Frazier introduced his little brother to the streaming and gaming world back when the two streamed themselves playing Call of Duty together and filmed Q&As on Kay's channel.

After Jarvis and his brother uploaded videos together online, Jarvis began making his own videos and streaming in 2018 after getting into Fortnite.

His YouTube channel grew in popularity quickly, leading him to secure his own professional contract with the FaZe Clan.

FaZe Kay was recruited by the FaZe Clan to live in the “Clout House” in Los Angeles in 2014, and later recruited Jarvis to join him.

Elizabeth Ward is a writing student finishing her bachelor’s at the University of Louisville. She covers news, entertainment, relationships and everything in between.