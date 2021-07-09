Drake's Secret Girlfriend Finally Revealed In Photos From Awkward Looking Date In Empty Dodger Stadium

“Certified Lover Boy” Drake may have a new girlfriend after he was spotted on a lavish date at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

It looks like the Toronto rapper booked the empty stadium all for himself and rumored girlfriend Johanna Edelburg, the mother of high school basketball star Amari Bailey.

Though the drone shots of the couple enjoying a dinner for two in the empty arena look a little awkward, these two might actually make a great pair!

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

Who is Drake’s girlfriend, Amari Bailey’s mom, Johanna Edelburg?

Edelburg, who goes by Johanna Leia on Instagram, is more lowkey than Drake’s exes which include Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, but if their relationship continues she could be set for stardom.

Johanna Edelburg is Amari Bailey’s mom.

Edelburg is a mother of two, 17-year-old Amari Bailey and a 7-year-old daughter named Savannah.

Bailey, a UCLA commit, is a shooting guard at Sierra Canyon High and plays alongside LeBron James’ oldest son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

Considering Drake and James are close pals and regularly sit courtside at basketball games, its likely this is how he met Edelburg.

Edelburg regularly shares images of her sitting courtside at her son’s games alongside messages of praise and support for Bailey.

Edelburg starred on "Bringing Up Ballers."

In her Instagram bio, Edelburg describes herself as an entrepreneur and regularly posts modeling shots from brand partnerships.

But her almost 200,000 followers possibly come from her time on “Bringing Up Ballers,” a Lifetime series about Chicago basketball moms. On the show, Edelburg was still working as a real estate agent before finding fame online.

The show ran for one season in 2017 and since then Edelburg and her family have left Chicago for California.

Drake and Edelburg were first spotted together in June 2021.

Edelburg lit up social media when she was spotted sitting courtside at her son’s basketball games alongside Drake and Michael B. Jordan.

Drake and Michael B. Jordan pulled up to a Sierra Canyon game @brhoops pic.twitter.com/SYK8S2tx44 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 18, 2021

Though plenty of eyes were on Drake and Jordan, the supportive mom kept her focus on the game so it’s unclear if there were any PDA moments between the rumored couple.

Drake is close with Amari Bailey.

Drake, who has a son of his own with Sophie Brussaux, may already be slotting into the role of stepdad quite smoothly.

Drake and Bailey have posted several Instagram’s hanging out together.

In one video shared by Bailey, Drake can even be seen leaning in to offer what looks like words of advice as Bailey exits the court after a game.

Considering how much time Bailey’s devoted single mom spends supporting her son, Drake will have to continue showing love to Bailey to win over Edelburg!

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her Twitter for more.