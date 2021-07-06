Austin McBroom's ACE Family Is Allegedly Facing Eviction Amid Scamming Accusations

Austin McBroom’s ACE Family could be facing eviction amid controversy over the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event.

The patriarch of the YouTube vlogging family has been accused of not paying fighters for the event which was run by his company Social Gloves.

Now, McBroom along with his wife Catherine and their three young children could be in trouble as they allegedly face eviction.

Are the ACE Family getting evicted?

Images of legal documents allegedly show that the ACE Family’s Los Angeles mansion is up for foreclosure after failing to make mortgage and tax payments.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Ace Family allegedly facing eviction on their home after allegedly failing to make mortgage and tax payments, according to documents posted on several internet forums. pic.twitter.com/xC5UZJTkhm — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 5, 2021

Fans even found the pre-foreclosed home listed on Zillow for $7,456,600, raising concerns about the family’s financial situation.

The ACE Family regularly post vlogs in the extravagant mansion after purchasing the home in 2019.

McBroom, due to his past controversies, received a somewhat negative reaction online, but many fans did express sympathy toward Catherine and the couple’s three children, Elle, Alaia, and Steel, who may not have a home if the rumors are true.

What is Austin McBroom’s involvement in Social Gloves?

Though it is not clear if the alleged foreclosure is related to McBroom’s involvement in Social Gloves, the company’s financial problems may explain things.

After the “Battle Of The Platforms” boxing event, YouTuber Tana Mongeau shared a scathing tweet claiming that McBroom had failed to pay the fighters who participated.

CAUGHT IN 4K: Austin McBroom is the owner of Social Gloves, producer of the ‘YouTube vs TikTok’ boxing event, trademark docs show. Many who took part in event haven’t been paid. Ace Family has history of participating in alleged scams, with Austin admitting once to scamming fans. pic.twitter.com/99P35ltlfu — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 26, 2021

TikTok star Vinnie Hacker, who fought at the event, and the host Fousey, also claimed they had not been paid for their involvement. It was revealed that McBroom was the majority owner of Social Gloves, the producer of the event.

McBroom, however, hit back at the allegations, accusing the company running the streaming platform for the event of scamming fans and lying about numbers.

The ACE Family has been accused of scamming fans in the past.

This isn’t the first time McBroom and his family have been called out for allegedly scamming fans.

The family launched an exclusive content site named “The Ace Club” on which fans were charged to view content. The site was rife with problems and McBroom eventually claimed that his partner in the venture had scammed fans.

“It hurt us because, in reality, you guys got scammed. The website wasn’t built to the degree that we needed it to be, so you guys didn’t get the value you should’ve got, so unfortunately we had to stop funding the ACE Club,” he said.

Ace Family customers have also had issues with the family’s skincare brand 1212 Gateway, something no one in the family has ever publicly addressed. https://t.co/5P5i2YHM9i — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 26, 2021

Earlier this year, Catherine McBroom received massive backlash from customers of her “1212 Gateway Skincare” brand who claimed to have not received orders are received defective products.

The family has still not publicly addressed the problems with Catherine’s products.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her Twitter for more.