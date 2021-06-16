Casey Frey Reveals He Has A Boyfriend — Rumored To Be Barber Joshua Elias Haynesworth-Polen

Casey Frey, 27, is a social media comedian who has kept his audience entertained on various social media platforms since the days of Vine, thanks to his quirky dance videos and hilarious skits.

After years of making jokes and hinting about his sexuality, the now-YouTuber and Instagram star announced that he is “in a relationship with a dude” while appearing as a guest on Theo Von’s podcast, This Past Weekend.

The "dude" in question is rumored to be Joshua Elias Haynesworth-Polen.

“I am in a relationship with a dude right now,” Frey told Theo, to which the host replied, “I never dated a man."

“I didn’t either until recently," Frey responded. "It turned out he was cool. We kind of just vibed out."

Who is Casey Frey's rumored boyfriend Joshua Elias Haynesworth-Polen?

Although rumors and screenshots continue to trend on Twitter, Frey has yet to confirm whether or not Haynesworth-Polen is actually his boyfriend, but here's what we know so far about the 30-year-old barber believed to be his rumored beau.

Joshua Elias Haynesworth-Polen is a barber with an activist streak.

According to Haynesworth-Polen’s Instagram bio, he is a 30-year-old queer barber.

He expresses his solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and has the hashtag “ACAB,” a hashtag condemning the police, in his bio.

Currently, his personal Instagram account is set to private.

Frey’s new beau also has a TikTok account under the name yung_thiccums, where he discusses body positivity, white privilege and other topics he is passionate about.

And while he also has a Twitter account under the name Pariah Carey, that, too, is set to private at this time.

He's an LA boy.

Haynesworth-Polen’s hometown is Los Angeles, which also happens to be where the shop he works in is located.

He has a second Instagram account under the name Barber Streisand that is dedicated to his work as in beauty, cosmetics and personal care at Svelte Barbershop in Hollywood.

From this account, fans can see that Joshua has cut Frey’s hair more than once, making his first appearance in the barber’s posts in October 2020.

Haynesworth-Polen captioned the image, “had me laughing the entire time.”

Frey and Haynesworth-Polen are adorable together.

Although, as mentioned abive, Joshua’s personal Instagram account is private, a screenshot of a post showing the two together from January 1, 2021, has been circulating on Twitter.

The image shows Frey with his arms wrapped tightly around Haynesworth-Polen with both of them donning huge smiles.

The post was geotagged in Los Angeles, California, and captioned, “I’m so ready for this year to be over, excited to see what next year brings.”

CASEY FREY HAS A BOYFRIEND!! BOY!!!FRIEND!!!nature is healing pic.twitter.com/tkcUKCf4kR — kelise (@freelancepharm) June 14, 2021

What do Frey’s fans have to say about the relationship?

After the images began circulating on Twitter, Frey was warmly welcomed into the LGBTQ+ community.

While most fans are happy for the two, others may be harboring a bit of jealousy.

“Casey Frey having a bf is the best thing to happen all week happy pride month everyone,” wrote one fan.

casey frey having a bf is the best thing to happen all week happy pride month everyone — maddy ! (@madisnotonn) June 15, 2021

On the other extreme, another wrote, “So annoyed just found out casey frey has a bf i mean good for him but i wish it were me.”

so annoyed just found out casey frey has a bf i mean good for him but i wish it were me — Mom (@CrackRatPack) June 15, 2021 Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Even though some fans wish they could swap places with Haynesworth-Polen, there is still an overwhelming sense of support and love towards the couple.

Were people surprised by Casey’s news?

Frey has always been very quiet about his sexuality and dating life. This is why his new rumored romance and statement about dating a man has caused such an uproar on social media.

Frey has never publicly admitted to being in any sort of relationship.

Some of Frey’s fans were both thrilled and surprised by the rumors.

One Twitter user commented, “We lost this round ladies,” in reference to Frey being in a relationship with a man.

However, others were not surprised.

Y’all just now finding out Casey Frey has a boyfriend?? They’ve been posting each other for months now.... pic.twitter.com/LUUNuSnsDs — ۷ɛŋ ⚕️ (@extravugant) June 15, 2021

While neither Frey nor Haynesworth-Polen has confirmed the dating rumors, the comments left by both Twitter users and Instagram users on Frey’s content have shown overwhelming positivity and support for the social media star.

Not all of Casey Frey’s fans may be happy that Haynesworth-Polen is the one wrapped in Frey’s arms instead of themselves, but almost all of them have embraced his new relationship with open ones.

Livvie Brault is a writer who covers self-love, entertainment and news and relationships.