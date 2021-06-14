How David Archuleta Navigates His LGBTQIA+ Identity As A Member Of The Church Of Latter-Day Saints

“American Idol” star David Archuleta has come out, revealing he is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in an Instagram post in honor of Pride Month.

The season 7 runner-up talked about struggling to label his sexuality and revealed how his Christian faith impacted his coming out journey.

Archuleta is a Utah native who has been open about growing up in the Church Of Latter-Day Saints.

His thoughtful note was an ode to those still figuring out their sexual identity and those wanting to embrace being both LGBTQIA and Christian.

Archuleta said that he’s “not sure” of his sexuality, but has found himself exploring several different identifiers over the years.

"I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual,” he wrote.

Archuleta added that he may be asexual, as he doesn’t experience sexual urges, and says this made it possible for him to continue his commitment to saving himself for marriage.

Archuleta has been celebratory of his faith as a member of the Church Of Latter-day Saints.

Archuleta has long been open about being what he called “a Mormon” in 2017.

However, more recently, the Church of Latter-Day Saints has pushed back against that term.

Following his “American Idol” stint, Archuleta spent two years on a mission in Chile, but he says his sexuality made him feel at odds with his faith at times.

"I've tried for almost 20 years to try and change myself until I realized God made me how I am for a purpose,” he wrote. “And instead of hating what I have considered wrong, I need to see why God loved me for who I am."

Archuleta urged Christians to “do better” to support the LGBTQIA community.

Archuleta stressed the need for understanding and compassion towards people who are “trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself."

"I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-Day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith," he wrote. "I don't think it should come down to feeling you have to accept one or the other.

The Church has long held an anti-LGBTQ stance that forbids same-sex attraction and marriage.

Even within the Church, the anti-LGBTQ stance is heavily criticized as a younger generation of members seek a reevaluation of the rejection of same-sex relationships.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

In 2019, the Church did reverse a doctrine that declared same-sex marriage and denunciation of religious faith but Latter-Day Saints still officially oppose such a marriage.

Archuleta says faith and LGBTQIA+ identities can coexist.

Archuleta’s stance offers a joint celebration of religious and sexual identity as he defines both on his own terms.

He urged his followers to keep probing their faith and recommended openness to change.

"Even if you're left with so many more questions with faith and sexuality like me I believe being open to both questions and to faith is how we receive answers," he concluded.

"God blesses those who ask," he added. "So let's keep asking and seeking, and having compassion and patience."

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her on Twitter for more.