Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Fights For Full Custody Claiming His Family Favors Lauren London Over Her

Nearly three years ago, famous LA rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot outside of his store in South Los Angeles — he was only 33 years old.

Now, his family, the Asghedoms, are at war with his daughter’s biological mother, Tanisha Foster, over the custody agreement that they agreed upon at the time of his death.

Who has custody of Nipsey Hussle’s daughter, Emani?

At the time of his death, Nipsey Hussle's family was granted guardianship of now-13-year-old, Emani Asghedom, an agreement to which Foster initially agreed.

Documents state, “Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family before her father’s death, and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani.”

Foster still had partial custody of Emani, in line with her agreement with Nipsey before his passing.

Before his death, Nipsey shared custody of Emani with Foster, but remained the primary source of financial support for both of them, providing housing, food, and other “living expenses.”

The guardianship held for the last three years until recently, Foster became dissatisfied with the arrangement and decided to fight for full custody of her daughter.

Foster alleges Nipsey Hussle's family favor Lauren London over her.

Foster claims that shortly after the start of their guardianship, the Asghedoms started “using their financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

In the new filing which was obtained by The Blast, Foster claims that before his death, she and Nipsey had been in a “loving relationship” despite his very public relationship with actress Lauren London at the time, with whom he shares a son named Kross.

Foster argues that her daughter's guardians “have frequently demonstrated their disdain for Emani’s mother in favor of Lauren London who is the mother of the other two minors and such attitude may impact the ability for (the family) to carry out their fiduciary duties as guardian of the minor’s estate.”

Foster now wants a “neutral experience financial planner” to be in charge of Emani’s inheritance from her father and only wants the best for her daughter.

“I have continued to be an active part of Emani’s life. She spends the night with me often, I take her to school, and I continue to do the things a parent would do with their child,” she explains.

“I am very unhappy that the guardians will not take my calls. They have blocked me on their cell phones. I have to go through a third party or Emani to communicate with the guardians.”

"There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent,” she continues.

“There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship."

Both the Asghedom family and Foster are expected to appear in court today for a custody hearing, which Foster hopes will win her full custody of her daughter.

