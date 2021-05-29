35 Best Nipsey Hussle Quotes On Love And Life To Inspire You

The late Nipsey Hussle was a well-known American rapper, entrepreneur, philanthropist and self-made millionaire who served as a powerful advocate for the Black community and believed in empowering young men and women of color.

Hussle, who died at the age of just 33 on March 31, 2019, after being shot 10 times in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles, set himself apart from other rappers by denouncing violence and "gun-shot culture" in his songs.

His tragic death inspired hundred of members of rival gangs, including Bloods, Crips and others, to march together in a show of unity in honor.

Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom to an African American mother Angelique Smith and Eritrean father Dawit Asghedom on August 15, 1985, he often spoke about success, wealth and the struggles he faced growing up, offering multiple words of wisdom and inspiring quotes we can all learn from.

He began dating actress Lauren London in 2013, and the two welcomed son Kross Ermias Asghedom in 2016. Each had one child from a prior relationship.

Nipsey left his mark on us all, especially the Black community, and will forever inspire us all.

35 Inspirational Nipsey Hussle Quotes on Love and Life

1. “You got to get rid of doubt, if you doubt what you’re doing it’s not going to work.” — Nipsey Hussle

2. “Without a game plan, and without a strong sense of faith in what you’re doing, it's going to be really hard to accomplish anything.” — Nipsey Hussle

3. “Being self-made means never making an excuse as to why you can’t take steps toward whatever your goal is.” — Nipsey Hussle

4. “Create a plan and then attack it — a dream without a plan is a wish.” — Nipsey Hussle

5. “I’m about seeing long term, seeing a vision, understanding nothing really worthwhile happens overnight." — Nipsey Hussle

6. “Study your queen, so that you can give her what she wants without asking.” — Nipsey Hussle

7. “Don’t waste your time. It doesn't make you rich.” — Nipsey Hussle

8. “Be your own biggest fan, your own biggest believer, and put it on your back and carry the weight.” — Nipsey Hussle

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

9. “As human beings everybody has a natural gift and a natural passion.” — Nipsey Hussle

10. “You’re not going to scare me into being somebody I don’t want to be.” — Nipsey Hussle

11. “You’ve got to have faith in what you’re doing and not take no for an answer.” — Nipsey Hussle

12. “When your intentions are pure you don’t lose anyone, they lose you.” — Nipsey Hussle

13. “Success is being able to do what you love to do and support yourself off of it.” — Nipsey Hussle

14. “You will never be criticized by someone doing more than you. You will only be criticized by someone doing less than you.” — Nipsey Hussle

15. “I just believe in ownership. I believe in investing in yourself.” — Nipsey Hussle

16. “Instead of trying to build a brick wall, lay a brick everyday. Eventually, you’ll look up, and you’ll have a brick wall.” — Nipsey Hussle

17. “Even as you make progress, you need the discipline to keep from backtracking and sabotaging the success as it's happening.” — Nipsey Hussle

18. “Thought is powerful in all phases. Even in my career, even in my life, things end up exactly how I visualized them.” — Nipsey Hussle

19. “Premature certainty is the enemy of truth.” — Nipsey Hussle

20. “I’m at peace with what I’m doing, I feel good with what I wake up doing and about my lifestyle.” — Nipsey Hussle

21. “I believe that we should own the fruits of our labor and the assets of our creations." — Nipsey Hussle

22. “Be truthful with yourself and other people, and try your best to make decisions outside of your ego.” — Nipsey Hussle

23. "If you got a plan, it’s not just like a pipe dream. You have a step-by-step list of things to do to get your goal." — Nipsey Hussle

24. “We’re not the cause. We’re the effect.” — Nipsey Hussle

25. “Most people want to skip the process, not knowing that when you skip steps, you miss lessons. If you start small and build on what you have, you can continue to multiply that into something greater, while picking up all of the valuable lessons along the way.” — Nipsey Hussle

26. “Luck is just being prepared at all times, so when the door opens, you are ready.” — Nipsey Hussle

27. “We got turned down, we failed, had setbacks, had to start over a lot of times. But we kept going at it. In anybody’s case, that’s always the distinguishing factor.” — Nipsey Hussle

28. “I don’t give no person so much power over my path that I’m walking. Not one person can make or break what I’m doing, except me or God.” — Nipsey Hussle

29. “That’s the best currency you can offer: inspiration. So, when a person can rely on you for that, that empowers them in every realm of their life.” — Nipsey Hussle

30. “Sometimes you have to take two steps back to take 10 steps forward.” — Nipsey Hussle

31. “I feel that luck is a product of hard work.” — Nipsey Hussle

32. “A speaker of truth has no friends.” — Nipsey Hussle

33. “Life is what you make it, I hope you make a movement.” — Nipsey Hussle

34. “When my hope was low, I found life within. I know its ups and downs so every loss I took I knew to strike again.” — Nipsey Hussle

35. "Ownership is everything. Own your mind. Mind your own." — Nipsey Hussle

LaShawnte Burgess is a freelance writer who focuses on entertainment and news.